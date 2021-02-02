Atlassian Cloud Enterprise now available to court large enterprises

Atlassian launched Atlassian Cloud Enterprise, an edition designed for the team management software provider's largest customers.

The editions of Atlassian Cloud Enterprise for Jira Software, Confluence, and Jira Service Management cater to the needs of Fortune 500 companies that need scale, guaranteed 99.95% reliability, security and compliance and governance controls.

Cameron Deatsch, chief revenue officer of Atlassian, said Atlassian Cloud Enterprise is in line with the company's broader transition to move its customer base to cloud subscriptions. The edition also acknowledges how Atlassian, which has 190,000 customers, has scaled within large enterprises.

"Many of our biggest customers don't have 1 deployment but have 15 Jira instances," said Deatsch. "We started with small teams and grew inside, but also realize that there was a compliance burden on them."

Core components of Atlassian Cloud Enterprise include:

Tools to standardize Atlassian team-level instances on one platform, but still offer team-specific customization.

Admins can set up multiple instances to keep data in regions for compliance requirements. Atlassian plans to enable Cloud Enterprise to support up to 20,000 users per instance.

Collaboration between instances via smart links and app switcher for Jira and Confluence Cloud as well as licensing flexibility.

A service level agreement with 99.95% guaranteed uptime and 24/7 support with 30 minute initial response time for critical issues and phone support with a dedicated team.

Encryption in transit and security certifications including SOC-2, ISO 27001, and GDPR. Data residency for the US and EU with plans to support Australia, Canada, UK and Japan.

Atlassian Access integrations for single sign-on, audit logs and two-step verification. Atlassian said it will add bring-your-own-key edge data encryption and other data security tools over time.

A central admin hub to configure security policies, monitor usage and assign instances.

Marketplace apps for enterprise software and integrations with Atlassian products.

On Atlassian's second quarter earnings conference call, co-CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes, said Cloud Enterprise has been well received in early access testing.