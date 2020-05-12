Atlassian buys service desk app Halp

Atlassian said Tuesday that it's buying Halp, makers of a software platform that turns internal service desk tickets into conversational threads within Slack. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Halp lets internal company service desks use team messaging products like Slack for the purpose of answering help desk requests from other team members. Once the Halp app is added to a Slack instance, a simple emoji reaction will turn any message into a "ticket" that tracks the progress and outcomes of inbound requests.

"Halp Answers enables your teams to leverage the knowledge that already exists within your company to automatically answer tickets right in Slack . That knowledge can be pulled in from Slack messages, Confluence articles or any piece of knowledge in your organization," Atlassian wrote in a blog post announcing the deal.

The purchase is timely for Atlassian given the ongoing shift to remote work due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has increased demand for real-time collaboration tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams. Halp gives Atlassian more links into these collaboration services via its Jira and Confluence platforms. The Halp team said it will continue to support existing customers as it works to expand its platform under Atlassian.

"We'll be able to harness the vast resources at Atlassian to continue with our mission to make Halp the best tool for any team collaborating on requests with other teams. Our team will grow and be able to focus on making the core experience of Halp even more powerful. We'll also develop a deeper integration with the Atlassian suite — improving our existing Jira and Confluence integrations and discovering the possibilities of Halp generating alerts in Opsgenie, cards in Trello, and much more," the company wrote in a blog post.

