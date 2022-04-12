Atlassian estimates cloud outage could take another two weeks to fix

Atlassian has confessed that it could take up to another two weeks before it can restore all the services that were accidentally disabled during a recent script maintenance.

"We are doing everything in our power to restore service as soon as possible, but due to the complexity of the rebuild process for each customer site, we were unable to confirm a more firm ETA until now," a spokesperson for the software cloud giant told ZDNet.

"While we are beginning to bring some customers back online, we estimate the rebuilding effort to last for up to two more weeks.

"We know this is not the news our customers are hoping for, and we apologize for the length and severity of this incident. We don't take this issue lightly and are taking steps to prevent future reoccurrence."

Jira Software, Jira Work Management, Jira Service Management, Confluence, Opsgenie Cloud, Statuspage, and Atlassian Access continue to be listed as impacted services.

Atlassian first acknowledged the outage on its Status Page on April 5, 9:03 UTC.

Around 400 Atlassian customers have been impacted by the outage, which is only 0.18% of the company's 226,000 customers. Although this only makes for a small group of customers, those affected remain unable to access to their data.

According to the company spokesperson, Atlassian has "mobilised hundreds of engineers" to work around the clock to resolve the outage.

"This our biggest priority," the spokesperson said.

The company has been updating its status page every three hours as new information becomes available. The last update on April 11 indicated Atlassian has rebuilt functionality for over 35% of the users who are impacted by the service outage, with no reported data loss.

"The rebuild stage is particularly complex due to several steps that are required to validate sites and verify data. These steps require extra time, but are critical to ensuring the integrity of rebuilt sites. We apologize for the length and severity of this incident and have taken steps to avoid a recurrence in the future," the update said.

Affected customers have also been advised by Atlassian to contact support with any questions or concerns.

