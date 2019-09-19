Australian House Committee to examine 5G deployment

Australia's 5G mobile network technology is set to go under the microscope, with the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Communications and the Arts on Thursday launching an inquiry into the technology.

The committee will be chaired by Nationals member David Gillespie, and will examine the rollout, deployment, and application of 5G in Australia.

"5G will transform the way we live and work, and provide opportunities for family life, industry and commerce. It will power smart homes and cities and provide new ways to experience entertainment, and at the same time transform transport, logistics and industry," he said in a statement.

Gillespie added the inquiry will be a chance to also hear about the opportunities and challenges of 5G.

The inquiry comes at the request of Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety, and the Arts Paul Fletcher.

A date for the committee to report back has yet to be set, however, submissions are now being accepted until November 1.

5G technology has been on the radar for Australia's major telcos, with Telstra most recently labelling it as a "strong growth engine" for the company.

Telstra announced in May that it would charge customers AU$15 per month for 5G connectivity on some of its plans next year.

Meanwhile, Optus has been working with Nokia and Ericsson to build out its 5G sites.

5G has also been at the centre of the Australian government's decision to ban Huawei and ZTE from participating in the rollout of the network in Australia.

TPG decided to end its mobile network rollout as a consequence.

"It is extremely disappointing that the clear strategy the company had to become a mobile network operator at the forefront of 5G has been undone by factors outside of TPG's control," executive chairman David Teoh said earlier this year.

