Telstra's 5G add-on for new mobile plans costs AU$15 a month

With Telstra's long-touted launch of its simplified mobile plans coming up next month, the telco has announced that customers will be able to add 5G connectivity to mobile plans for AU$15 a month.

Telstra customers that use the yet-to-be-released "top two plans" will have 5G connectivity included in their plan at no extra charge, the company said.

As part of the June launch, the telco also announced that customers who sign up to one of the new mobile plans will receive free 5G connectivity for at least 12 months.

"Our investment in bringing 5G to life for Australia is significant. It's the culmination of our investment of around AU$8 billion in our mobile network over the last five years (to 30 June 2019) to enhance the capacity, capability and reach it provides," Telstra CEO Andy Penn said.

"As we continue to grow our 5G coverage, and more devices become available over time, we want to give people the opportunity to experience what 5G has to offer and be clear on where it is and will be available."

Speaking with ZDNet last year, Telstra group executive of Consumer and Small Business Vicki Brady said the telco's goal is to have around 20 core plans that cover both consumer and small business.

The services that could be added to a mobile plan include a new handset, wireless earphones, or a video streaming service.

On the same day, Samsung also announced that the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be available in Australia from May 28 at Telstra and Samsung Experience Stores.

The Galaxy S10 5G is the first smartphone with 5G capabilities to be available in the country.

Telstra customers who purchased the Galaxy S10+ during the eligibility period earlier this year will have until 18 June to upgrade the 5G device at no additional cost.

"With this upcoming launch, we are delivering on years of collaboration with Telstra to help break new ground in device and network performance," Samsung Electronics Australia vice president of IT and Mobile Garry McGregor said.

The HTC 5G Hub is also now available for order at Telstra's online store, which is the first mobile 5G device to be made available by an Australian telco. Plans for the device begin at AU$70 a month for 10GB of base data with a 15GB bonus. The other two plan options are AU$94 a month for 30GB of and 30GB bonus, and AU$104 monthly over 24 months for 80GB base and 20GB of bonus data.

Since October, Telstra has switched on parts of its 5G network across Australia even though there was a lack of devices capable of using it.

In the 5G spectrum auction that occurred in December, Telstra paid AU$386 million for 143 lots, made up of 12 each in Sydney and Melbourne; seven in Adelaide; six each in Brisbane, Canberra, and Perth; 10 each in northern Queensland, central Queensland, northern NSW, southern Queensland, Tasmania, and regional Victoria; as well as 15 in regional South Australia; and 16 in regional Western Australia.

"This is an extremely significant moment for Telstra and as we set out last week at our Investor Day, 5G will bring enormous opportunities for growth. This is also a significant investment in the nation's future connectivity, including large holding of regional spectrum, demonstrating our continued commitment to bring the latest technology to Australians in regional areas," Penn said at the time.

