Huawei ban sees TPG end rollout of Australian mobile network

TPG has said it will end its mobile network rollout as a consequence of the Australian government's ban on Huawei 5G equipment.

Handed down in August, Canberra officially locked out Huawei and ZTE, saying that the vendors were likely to be subject to extrajudicial directions from Beijing, and that the government could not find a set of security controls that would mitigate high-risk equipment in a 5G scenario.

The Australian telco told the ASX on Tuesday that it had purchased equipment for 1,500 sites, as well as 900 fully or partially completed small cell sites. The company has already racked up AU$100 million in costs, with a further AU$30 million to come.

"It is extremely disappointing that the clear strategy the company had to become a mobile network operator at the forefront of 5G has been undone by factors outside of TPG's control," Executive Chairman David Teoh said.

"Over the past two years a huge amount of time and resource [sic] has been invested in creating and delivering on a strategy that would have positioned TPG very favourably to exploit the opportunities that the advent of 5G will present."

The company said it had yet to decide what to do with the 5G spectrum it picked up last month for AU$263 million with its partner Vodafone.

TPG and Vodafone are in the midst of a merger that would create a AU$15 billion entity.

Last week, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission delayed its decision on the merger due to a lack of information from the parties.

Teoh said on Monday that TPG remained committed to the merger.

At the same time TPG made its announcement, the United States unsealed charges against Huawei and its CFO Meng Wanzhou.

The charges relate to conspiracy, fraud, obstruction of justice, and intellectual property theft.

Related Coverage

ACCC delays TPG-Vodafone decision due to lack of information

Decision timeline is suspended until the ACCC gets the information it needs.

ACCC has concerns over TPG-Vodafone merger

The TPG-Vodafone Australia merger decision has yet to be made, with Australia's consumer watchdog saying it has concerns about competition that need to be addressed.

TPG board avoids second strike and spill

TPG looks to have avoided a second strike and the threat of a board spill after 94 percent of proxy votes were cast in favour of its remuneration report.

TPG faces court action for allegedly misleading customers

The ACCC has alleged that TPG misled customers over a AU$20 prepayment term in its contracts, estimating that TPG likely retained millions of dollars in forfeited prepayments.

Telstra, Optus, TPG-Vodafone win 5G spectrum

Telstra paid AU$386 million for 143 lots; Optus paid AU$185 million for 47 lots; the TPG-Vodafone Australia joint venture paid AU$263 million for 131 lots; and Dense Air Australia paid AU$18.5 million for 29 lots.

TPG takes out third NBN speed-monitoring report

The ACCC has said TPG is delivering the highest percentage of maximum download and upload speeds to its NBN customers, with Telstra retaining the lowest latency, while MyRepublic came last across most categories.