Australian Taxation Office portals and online services are down once again

Twelve days into the new financial year and the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is already experiencing issues with its online services.

In a tweet, the ATO said some of its online services were down via myGov, the federal government's online service portal, which it touted as a secure way to access government services digitally with one login and one password.

"Some of our services (incl. the portals & our online services via myGov) are currently unavailable or experiencing slowness. We're working on the issue & apologise for the inconvenience. Stay tuned for updates," the ATO tweeted.

The post was made at 10.09am AEST.

The outage is the second in as many months, with the ATO reporting in early June that its online services were unavailable.

"Our online services are currently unavailable. We're working on a fix as a priority & will provide an update when the issue is resolved. Apologies for the inconvenience," the ATO said at the time, again via a tweet.

The outages comes after the ATO spent 12 months dealing with IT issues that started in late 2016 including "one-of-a-kind" SAN outages.

Although the ATO said the issues were rectified, further service disruptions have continued to occur.

The government department had to turn its mainframe off and switch it back on again in July 2017 when a disruption occurred five days into the new financial year.

The department responded with promises of "smooth operating" IT, as well as the assurance of a more "connected and bulletproof" system than ever before.

Its last outage, prior to the June incident, was in March last year, after scheduled maintenance ran overtime.

After it was revealed in July that the ATO had prevented users from accessing its website if certain adblockers, firewalls, and anti-virus software were in place, the government entity removed a "bug" it said was present on its ato.gov.au page.

At the time, an ATO representative said its site-trackers collected anonymous usage data, and that it was working on allowing these to be disabled via browser add-on/adblockers.

