Autodesk acquires Upchain to bolster its portfolio for the manufacturing sector

Autodesk said Thursday that it's acquiring Upchain, makers of product lifecycle management (PLM) and product data management (PDM) software for the manufacturing industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Autodesk, traditional data management processes in the manufacturing space are inefficient, and Upchain addresses issues like data loss and disconnected workflows.

Looking ahead, Autodesk sees the acquisition as a way to bridge the gap between data and process in the manufacturing space and to create more technology integration overall.

"Resilience and collaboration have never been more critical for manufacturers as they confront the increasing complexity of developing new products," said Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost. "We're committed to addressing those needs by offering the most robust end-to-end design and manufacturing platform in the cloud. By integrating Upchain with our existing offerings, Autodesk customers will be able to easily move data without barriers and will be empowered to unlock and harness valuable insights that can translate to fresh ideas and business success."

When the acquisition closes, Autodesk said it plans to maintain Upchain's open data approach and to continue supporting integration with other CAD systems commonly used in the manufacturing industry.

Since 2017, Autodesk has acquired Assemble, BuildingConnected, PlanGrid, Pype and Spacemaker for a combined price tag of more than $2.4 billion. In February the company announced its $1 billion purchase of Innovyze, a provider of water infrastructure modeling, marking the acquisition is the largest in Autodesk's history.

