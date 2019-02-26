Autodesk previews Construction IQ, a machine learning service for job site safety

Autodesk on Tuesday announced the preview release of a new machine learning service that aims to help construction firms extract insights from project data to reduce safety issues on the job site. The design software company said Construction IQ is a new set of capabilities within BIM 360 -- Autodesk's software used for architecture and construction design -- that uses machine learning and AI to analyze quality and safety data of a customer's projects.

Previously piloted as Project IQ, Autodesk describes Construction IQ as the foundational layer of BIM 360's predictive analytics capabilities.

The system sifts through data points from issues, observations, checklists, subcontractor assignments, related metadata, and historical data to identify and prioritize daily risk factors. It also analyzes companywide performance across projects.

Autodesk said one customer, BAM Ireland, has seen a 20 percent reduction in quality and safety issues after using the machine learning service.

"BAM Ireland is a large general contractor and civil engineering firm based in Ireland and part of the global Royal BAM Group," Autodesk wrote in a blog post. "With Construction IQ, they've seen improved oversight across multiple complex projects with no extra effort. Through the BIM 360 construction management platform, BAM was able to break down traditional construction data silos to automatically identify and understand high risk items using machine learning."

Autodesk is also introducing new BIM 360 capabilities that provide users with improved access to project data, including partner cards, an interactive project design card and improved customization of Project Home and all Dashboards.

