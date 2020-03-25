Autodesk rolls out AutoCAD 2021 update with new Google Drive integration

Autodesk on Wednesday announced the release of AutoCAD 2021, the latest iteration of the company's design and drafting software used by professionals like engineers and architects. Key updates include a new integration with Google Drive to help facilitate remote work, as well as several platform performance improvements.

Ed Bott Here's how you can still get a free Windows 10 upgrade You can still use Microsoft's free upgrade tools to install Windows 10 on an old PC running Windows 7 or Windows 8.1. No product key is required, and the digital license says you're activated and ready to go. Read More

The integration with Google Drive allows users to open DWG files stored in Drive from within the AutoCAD web app using their Autodesk ID. AutoCAD subscribers can also edit and save files back to their Google Drive for a more simplified workflow during periods of working remotely.

Autodesk said the Google Drive integration rounds out the lineup of its storage provider partnerships. Last year the company announced AutoCAD integrations with Microsoft and Box aimed at improving file compatibility and bringing more collaboration capabilities into AutoCAD desktop applications. Specifically, the integrations gave people using AutoCAD the ability to open and save files stored in Microsoft OneDrive and Box without leaving the AutoCAD application.

"Our subscribers will really appreciate what our development teams have been working on to modernize AutoCAD based on their feedback," says Marcus O'Brien, director of AutoCAD product management. "This new release delivers enhancements and features that will make a difference in efficiency and productivity right away."

As for the AutoCAD feature updates, Autodesk is rolling out a new Drawing History feature that lets users track the evolution of their drawings by attaching the DWG Compare feature for external references. Graphics performance was also enhanced with multi-core processors to make the pan, zoom, and orbit functions work smoother and faster in real time.

AutoCAD 2021 is available starting today.