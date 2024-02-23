'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Automate your photo and video backups with this $280 deal
Since we've long passed the days of stacking up videotapes and overflowing filing cabinets, a lot of us take for granted how fast visual media can pile up, even when it's digitized. For both businesses and individuals, having secure backups of photos and videos is important, but keeping up with different hard drives, free platforms, and computers can get complicated. That's why automating the whole process is preferable to many.
A tool that can help with just that, this PhotoSphere photo and video backup storage solution features 2TB of HDD space on sale for just $280 (reg. $299). Designed to automatically and remotely back up files, photos, and videos, PhotoSphere plugs right into your Wi-Fi router or extender. From there, all you need to do is install the app, and PhotoSphere will be automatically detected on your network.
You can assign all of your devices to your PhotoSphere. It works with iOS devices like iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, as well as Windows products, Android phones, tablets, and more. When navigating your backed-up content, PhotoSphere can make things easy with intuitive and cutting-edge features.
For example, its AI-assisted facial recognition can learn the faces of the people featured in your photos, and then organize your photos and sort them by name. In addition, it can organize content based on where it was created, while also offering more standard event, album, and folder options.
Don't sweat backing up your photos and videos, just make sure you have a capable solution to handle all of it for you.
