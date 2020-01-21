Autonomous driving firm Zenuity taps HPE for AI, HPC infrastructure

Zenuity, a developer of software for self-driving cars, is tapping HPE for the end-to-end IT infrastructure it needs to gather, store and analyze data from its test vehicles and development centers. Zenuity will be using GreenLake, HPE's as-a-service offering, to leverage HPE's AI and high performance comoputing (HPC) capabilities.

"HPE is providing us with the foundations upon which everything else is built," Zenuity CEO Dennis Nobelius.

HPE has in the past year stepped up its focus on supporting HPC, AI and analytics workloads. Last year, the company spent $1.3 billion to acquire Cray, one of the leading players in supercomputing, and rolled out a revamped HPC portfolio with Cray technology.

The new deal also fits in with HPE's ambitions to offer all of its products "as a service" by 2022. In November, with the release of its Q4 results, HPE said GreenLake is one of its fastest-growing businesses, with orders up 39 percent in fiscal 2019.

Zenuity, for its part, is a joint venture between Volvo and Veoneer, a Swedish automotive tech company. The venture, launched in 2017, achieved an important milestone last year when it announced it would deliver its first production ADAS software system to Volvo's Polestar 2.

With its new HPE deal, Zenuity plans to specifically use HPE's Apollo systems, HPE ProLiant servers and a high performance parallel Lustre file based storage solution. It's using HPE Pointnext Services for management, making it easier for Zenuity's developers to test and validate new generations of its software.

Prior and related coverage: