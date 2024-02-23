Get this AI photo-discovery plan for just $100

JumpStory is on sale — $100 for life StackSocial

With every business nowadays having the burden of needing to regularly produce original content, a lot of us find ourselves revisiting the same sets of tired, boring stock images over and over.

With so many photographs, illustrations, and designs online, plus the new power of AI image generation, there's no reason why you can't cost-effectively curate a more specific feed.

To help with just that, this lifetime subscription to the JumpStory Essentials Plan is on sale for just $100 (reg. $299). Featured in G2, Entrepreneur, and Forbes, JumpStory is designed to help users find the images they need by using machine learning to search millions of relatable visuals in the blink of an eye. It can then set a user up with handpicked collections and categories of stock images and graphics available across the web and the world.

This platform makes it easy to streamline landing on images that match the cultural and country-specific needs of your campaign, as well as the right license terms — all without hidden fees! JumpStory sources a diverse and dynamic ocean of content, which means you can use it to find inspiring and unique real-life photos of anything ranging from a landscape to travel photography, lifestyle content, and more.

Adding to how JumpStory can serve you and your business, it also comes with an intuitive editor that supports things like background removal, easy cropping and resizing, and color and lighting adjustments.

Don't forget, this lifetime subscription to the JumpStory Essentials Plan is on sale for just $100 (reg. $299).