AWS brings Amazon Personalize into GA

Amazon Web Services on Monday announced the general availability of Amazon Personalize. The fully-managed service, unveiled at last year's re:Invent conference, brings Amazon.com's AI-powered personalization techniques to AWS customers.

The service can help with a range of personalization use cases, such as product recommendations, individualized search results or customized direct marketing. For instance, Yamaha -- which sells a range of musical instruments and audio products -- is using it to offer customers personalized product suggestions. Meanwhile, the online wedding planning and registry site Zola is using it to provide recommendations and personalized content to customers.

The expansion of Amazon Personalize comes a week after Amazon's inaugural re:MARS conference, where the e-commerce giant cast itself as an AI innovator and gave an in-depth look into how machine learning is integrated across the business.

To get started with Amazon Personalize, AWS users give Amazon a set of variables related to their own customers (such as page views, conversion rates or demographic information) as well as inventory of the items to recommend (such as music, products or articles). Amazon sets up an Elastic MapReduce (EMR) cluster and inspects the data. Then, Amazon selects from multiple algorithms originally built for its retail business, it sets up parameters to train the data, and it hosts the models. From there, Amazon Personalize effectively spits out a recommendation via an API.

The data is kept private and is entirely owned by the customer, Amazon says.

Personalize is similar to SageMaker, Amazon's fully managed machine learning service, AWS CEO Andy Jassy explained last year - but at this level of the stack, customers only have to submit the inputs.

Amazon Personalize is now available in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Singapore) and EU (Ireland) with additional regions coming soon.

