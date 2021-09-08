AWS makes EKS Anywhere generally available

Amazon Web Services on Wednesday announced the general availability of Amazon EKS Anywhere, a deployment option for Amazon EKS that lets customers run container services on-premises as well as in the cloud.

First introduced at last year's AWS re:Invent conference, Amazon EKS provides an installable software package for creating and operating Kubernetes clusters on premises and automation tooling for cluster lifecycle support. It's designed for customers that have containers that need to run on-premises, but also want the same management mechanisms that they have in the cloud.

With EKS Anywhere, users can take advantage of the EKS console to view all of their Kubernetes clusters, running anywhere. It's fully supported by AWS, and it integrates with a variety of third-party products, including Flux for cluster updates, Flux Controller for GitOps, and Cilium for networking and security.