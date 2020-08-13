AWS quantum computing service Braket now generally available

Amazon Web Services on Thursday announced the general availability of Amazon Braket, a fully managed AWS service that the company has touted will enable scientists, researchers, and developers to experiment with computers from quantum hardware providers.

First unveiled at the AWS Re:Invent conference in December, the cloud giant said Braket lets customers explore, evaluate, and experiment with quantum computing hardware to gain in-house experience as they plan for the future.

It's a single development environment to build quantum algorithms, test them on simulated quantum computers, and try them on a range of different quantum hardware architectures. Quantum hardware partners include systems from D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti.

"The cloud will be the main way that customers access quantum computers and combine those systems with high-performance classical computing for certain types of computationally-intensive research," said Bill Vass, VP of technology at AWS.

"Amazon Braket makes it easy for organizations to begin experimenting with quantum computing today -- from those just beginning to explore the possibilities to those that are already familiar with different quantum technologies and are ready to use it as a research tool. Our goal for Amazon Braket is to be a catalyst for innovation across the quantum community, bringing together hardware and software developers, researchers, and end users."

Amazon Braket is available today in US East (N. Virginia), US West (N. California), and US West (Oregon) AWS Regions, with more regions in the works.

RELATED: