AWS Snowball Edge gets block storage service

Cloud comparison: Where AWS falls short, and how it's fixing the problem New research from ThousandEyes shows AWS is significantly less stable than Google Cloud or Microsoft Azure in Asia, but the new AWS Global Accelerator addresses the issue -- for a price.

The Snowball Edge device from Amazon Web Services has gained the ability to handle block storage volumes. Available from today, AWS said the addition was made thanks to customers asking for it.

"With both block and object storage options on Snowball Edge, you have flexibility to deploy a wider set of applications in rugged, temporary or mobile environments that have limited or no network connectivity," AWS said in a blog post

To make use of block storage, customers use the EBS API to attach volumes to Amazon Machine Images.

"You do not have to pre-provision volumes, you can create them in the field as needed, and they will grow elastically to their defined size."

SEE: IT leader's guide to edge computing (Tech Pro Research)

In July, AWS unveiled the ability to run EC2 instances on Snowball Edge's 16 vCPUs, where data can be worked on remotely, before the unit is returned to AWS and migrated to its cloud. AWS then double the compute power of Snowball Edge in November, and allowed for an optional GPU.

Related Coverage

AWS bets on services portfolio amidst increasing APAC cloud competition

With cloud market players Alibaba and Google ramping up their regional data centre footprint, Amazon Web Services is relying on the "breadth and depth" of its service offerings and platform maturity to maintain its competitive edge.

AWS working on new cloud region in Jakarta

Slated to open in Jakarta by early-2022, the new region will encompass three availability zones and be the cloud vendor's ninth Asia-Pacific region, joining others such as Singapore, Beijing, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Google challenges AWS with open-source support

By furthering its open-source company friendships, Google is making it clear they're much more open-source friendly than Amazon Web Services.

Why MongoDB isn't worried about AWS (TechRepublic)

MongoDB's latest earnings call reveals that it's getting bigger all the time.

AWS Lambda, a serverless computing framework: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

This comprehensive guide covers AWS Lambda, an on-demand serverless computing service. Learn how Lambda complements other AWS services, and how your business can use it.