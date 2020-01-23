AWS Sydney region suffers API 'errors and latencies'

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region was on Thursday experiencing interruptions with the company investigating "increased API error rates and latencies" from around 11:40 am AEDT.

The errors started affecting the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) service.

According to AWS' status page, the affected services as of 3:30 pm AEDT were Appstream 2.0, EC2, Elastic Load Balancing (ELB), ElastiCache, Relational Database Service (RDS), Workspaces, and Lambda.

At 11:41 am AEDT, in its detail for EC2, AWS said it was investigating increased API error rates and latencies, saying connectivity to existing instances was not impacted.

Less than an hour later, AWS said it had identified the root cause of the issue and that it was "continuing to work towards resolution".

"This issue mainly affects EC2 RunInstances and VPC related API requests," AWS wrote under the detail for the EC2 error.

"Customer[s] using the EC2 Management Console will also experience error rates for instance and network-related functions. Connectivity to existing instances remains unaffected."

By 2:00 pm AEDT, the services affected had spread to seven services, with AWS noting under each service it was "continuing to work towards resolution".

"We can confirm increased API error rates in the AP-SOUTHEAST-2 Region for functions that are configured with VPC settings. Functions that are not configured with VPC settings are unaffected," AWS wrote at 2:17 pm AEDT under its Lambda service status.

