Amazon brings AWS Outposts to 7 new regions

Amazon Web Services on Tuesday announced that AWS Outposts is now available in seven new regions, including regions in Canada, Bahrain, Singapore and Hong Kong. The service is now avialable in a total of 13 regions across 11 countries.

AWS Outposts is effectively a hybrid IT service. Customers can run compute and storage on premise, with fully-managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with AWS-designed hardware. The service lets you run workloads on premise with the same AWS APIs, control plane, hardware and tools that allow you to connect with all your other AWS applications.

AWS made Outposts generally available at the re:Invent conference in 2019, where Amazon announced other products desiged to help customers run workloads where they need them. For instance, AWS and Verizon announced they are partnering to offer AWS Wavelength, a platform that aims to bring compute and storage to edge compute facilities. Additionally, AWS announced a new type of infrastructure deployment called AWS Local Zones, which brings select AWS services very close to a particular geographic area.