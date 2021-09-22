AWS to launch first data centre region in New Zealand by 2024

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced plans to launch its first data centre region in New Zealand by 2024, as part of a NZ$7.5 billion investment strategy in the country over the next 15 years.

To be based in Auckland, the data centre cluster will feature three availability zones. These will join the existing 81 availability zones that exist globally in 25 geographic regions.

Globally, AWS has announced plans for 24 more availability zones and eight more AWS regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

AWS has been operating in New Zealand for the last eight years.

New Zealand public sector country manager Tim Dacombe-Bird claims the investment would deliver 1,000 new jobs and contribute NZ$10.8 billion to the country's GDP over the next 15 years.

"This is AWS's largest investment than New Zealand today. It will unleash further innovation, drive greater productivity, increase our skilled workforce, and truly position New Zealand at the forefront of digital commerce," he said.

AWS will offer its core functionality services to start, and this will be built on over time.

"When operational, the AWS region here will enable customers from startups to enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organisations to run applications and securely store data from data centres located right here on New Zealand soil," Dacombe-Bird said.

"And they can do this knowing that we are committed to providing the highest standard of privacy and security protections."

Existing local customers set to benefit from the new region include Xero, Air New Zealand, ANZ Bank, Bank of New Zealand, the New Zealand Ministry of Health, and the New Zealand Ministry of Justice.

More from New Zealand