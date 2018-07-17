AWS' Z1d compute instance aims to be 'fastest in public cloud'

Amazon Web Services may be moving into new areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and augmented reality, but CTO Werner Vogels put it simply: "Compute still matters."

Vogels, speaking at the AWS Summit in New York, outlined the Z1d instance, which is a system that aims to be the "fastest in the public cloud."

The Z1d instance is designed for design automation as well as database workloads that have high licensing costs due to per-core pricing. The Z1d instance--basically a high-performance computer--will be available in coming weeks.

In addition, AWS outlined R5/R5d instances designed to provide better price-per-gigabyte performance for in-memory caches, database and big data.

Here's the breakdown.