AWS' Z1d compute instance aims to be 'fastest in public cloud'

Amazon Web Services execs spent a lot of time on machine learning and artificial intelligence, but CTO Werner Vogels made it clear compute still matters.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Cloud

compute-spectrum.jpg

A look at the AWS instance spectrum.

Amazon Web Services may be moving into new areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and augmented reality, but CTO Werner Vogels put it simply: "Compute still matters."

Vogels, speaking at the AWS Summit in New York, outlined the Z1d instance, which is a system that aims to be the "fastest in the public cloud."

AWS adds streaming algorithms to SageMaker machine learning platform

The Z1d instance is designed for design automation as well as database workloads that have high licensing costs due to per-core pricing. The Z1d instance--basically a high-performance computer--will be available in coming weeks.

zd1-aws-compute.jpg

In addition, AWS outlined R5/R5d instances designed to provide better price-per-gigabyte performance for in-memory caches, database and big data.

aws-r5.jpg

Here's the breakdown.

new-ecw-instances-071718.png

Related Topics:

Amazon Digital Transformation Data Centers CXO Innovation Storage
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Related Stories