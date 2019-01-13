Banco do Brasil launches cash withdrawals via WhatsApp

Banco do Brasil has launched a service that allows account holders to withdraw cash via WhatsApp.

The bank is the first in Brazil to offer the functionality, Under the service, users don't need to use cards to get money from ATMs.

To start the operation, users add a number to their contact list and ask for a cash withdrawal without a card. The bank's Watson-enabled chatbot will then ask the amount needed and the user will be asked for a PIN to confirm the operation.

After the verifications, the chatbot sends a code that can be entered in the ATM and is valid only for the day of the request. Withdrawals under the services are currently limited to 300 reais ($80).

According to the bank, the service carried out via the messaging service is secure due to the end-to-end encryption used.

The cash withdrawal functionality brings the number of Banco do Brasil services that can be carried out via WhatsApp to 15. This includes account transfers and mobile top-ups.