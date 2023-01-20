/>
The best 17-inch laptops you can buy

Not all laptops have to have a small screen. ZDNET found the best 17-inch laptops -- to give you a larger viewing area with some of the best technology available today.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on

Computers are available in a variety of different sizes these days. It is easy to find whatever size you are looking for, but what happens when you need a bigger screen for your work? 

ZDNET Recommends

Whether you need a larger workspace or simply prefer a larger screen, the best 17-inch laptops can transform your experience and suddenly make the most minute details visible to the human eye. It is just a matter of which one to buy.

Also: Read more about the best computers

That is where we can help you make the right investment for your needs with these best 17-inch laptops for you. 

Dell XPS 17

Best 17-inch laptop overall
Dell XPS 17
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Top-tier screen
  • Extra Thunderbolt ports
  • Excellent speakers
Cons
  • Pricey
  • Poor battery life
Tech Specs: Hard disk: 1 TB | Ram memory: 32 GB | CPU model: Core i9 | Hard disk: SSD

When you want the best 17-inch laptop overall, the Dell XPS 17 delivers. With Windows 11 Pro installed, it uses the Core i9 operating system with 32 gigabytes of memory enclosed. It boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 Graphics and 32GB of DDR5 memory. Sound is fantastic, too, with 3D soundscape and Waves Nx 3D Audio. Its UHD screen is also a touchscreen for easier use.   

Read the review: Dell XPS 17

Alienware m17 R5

Best gaming 17-inch laptop
Alienware m17 R5
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Attractive design
  • Fantastic audio
  • 4K display
Cons
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Limited resolution
Tech specs: Hard disk: 1 TB | Ram memory: 32 GB | CPU model: Core i9 | Hard disk: SSD

The Alienware m17 R5 has a beautiful 17.3" display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and an LED backlight for crystal-clear viewing. The laptop uses AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors that operate under the Microsoft Windows 11 system. The AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Processor boasts machine intelligence to streamline user experience. Plus, there is a uniquely convenient Alienware Cryo-tech cooling feature that keeps your computer from getting too hot during use.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Best folding 17-inch laptop
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Foldable design
  • OLED touch panel
  • Easily transportable
Cons
  • Reflective screen
  • Very expensive
Tech Specs: Hard disk: 1 TB | Ram memory: 16 GB | CPU model: Intel Core i7 | Hard disk: SSD

If you want the best foldable 17-inch laptop, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop is it. With a high 2560 x 1920 resolution, the NanoEdge touchscreen offers a stellar picture, given its extra vivid colors with Pantone validation. It is foldable, so you can easily take it with you on the go. That means your laptop is also both tablet and PC compatible, giving you a wider range of use. 

Read the review: More about the Asus ZenBook

LG Gram 17

Best lightweight 17-inch laptop
LG Gram 17
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Super lightweight
  • Phenomenal performance
  • Extended battery life
Cons
  • No touchscreen
  • Not great for gaming
Tech Specs: Hard disk: 512 GB | Ram memory:  16 GB | CPU model: Core i7 | Hard disk: SSD

LG Gram 17 weighs less than three pounds and yet does not skimp on features. It offers a 2560 x 160 anti-glare, non-reflective display with 16 GB of memory and a 5200 Mhz clock speed. You also receive 1 TB of storage. It has an Intel Evo Platform Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor with Windows 11 Home already included. An extra plus is the built-in AI sound technology that provides noise filtering, so you are not distracted by background noise.

Read the review: LG Gram 17 review

Razer Blade 17

Best 17-inch laptop for creatives
Razer Blade 17
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Thoughtful design
  • Excellent for gaming
  • Convenient keyboard
Cons
  • Poor battery life
  • Pricey
Tech Specs: Hard disk: 1 TB | Ram memory: 32 GB | CPU model: Core i7 | Hard disk: SSD

The Razer Blade 17 is stacked with benefits, starting with its 12th Gen Intel® Core i7-12800H processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics. Powering it all is 32 GB of RAM, but even with all its power, it still manages to be lightweight enough to transport wherever you need to go. Enjoy a beautiful QHD 240Hz display paired with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® technology to ensure a clear, steady picture when you are working or playing.

Read the review: Razer Blade 17 review

What is the best 17-inch laptop?

The Dell XPS 17 wins ZDNet's best 17-inch laptop overall with a powerful operating system, easy viewing, and terrific sound. Our expert suggestions can help you find the right 17-inch laptop for you. 

Best 17-inch laptop

Cost

Touchscreen

Resolution

Dell XPS 17

$1,649.99

3840 x 2400

Alienware m17 R5

$2,299.99

1920 x 1080

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

$3,499.99

2560 x 1920

LG Gram 17

$1,399.99

2560x1600

Razer Blade 17

$3,899.00

1920 x 1080

Which is the right 17-inch laptop for you?

Here we offer our expert recommendations to help you find the best 17-inch laptop for your personal or professional needs.

Choose this best 17-inch laptop... 

If you want...

Dell XPS 17

Value and performance all in one

Alienware m17 R5

A 17-inch laptop worthy of gaming

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

A flexible laptop that is a tablet and computer in one

LG Gram 17

Want a laptop that is perfect for on the go

Razer Blade 17

Something worthy of the creative professional

How did we choose these 17-inch laptops?

There are several factors we consider when searching for the best 17" laptop.

  • Size: Size is obviously one of the driving factors here since we only look at the best 17" laptops in this study.
  • Processor: A computer's processor will help determine how efficiently and quickly it will work. 
  • Display: We consider both touchscreen and non-touchscreen options to find something for everyone.
  • Cost: Price is always something we keep in mind to suit a variety of budgets. The best 17" laptops run from about $1,400 to $3,900 each.

What is the biggest laptop size to buy?

The largest laptop is 17.3 inches on our list. You may be able to find larger screens elsewhere but jeopardize losing the features and convenience of a mainstream laptop. 

How much does the best 17-inch laptop cost?

The cost of 17-inch laptops can vary significantly, relying upon factors like the display, battery, and built-in storage. The best 17-inch laptops cost between $1,400 and $3,900, depending on the model you choose.

What is the best 17-inch laptop resolution?

There are two main types of displays that you receive with a 17-inch laptop. Many laptops come in Full HD with a 16:9 ratio and 1,920 x 10,80 resolution. For those laptops with upgraded graphics, you will also find UHD 17-inch laptops with a 16:10 ratio and 3,840 x 2,400 resolution. 

Are there alternative 17-inch laptops worth considering?

In our search, we also found these fantastic options for the best 17-inch laptops.

Check out the best laptops, the best all-in-one computers, and the best Windows laptops!  

Editorial standards
