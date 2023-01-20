'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Computers are available in a variety of different sizes these days. It is easy to find whatever size you are looking for, but what happens when you need a bigger screen for your work?
Whether you need a larger workspace or simply prefer a larger screen, the best 17-inch laptops can transform your experience and suddenly make the most minute details visible to the human eye. It is just a matter of which one to buy.
Also: Read more about the best computers
That is where we can help you make the right investment for your needs with these best 17-inch laptops for you.
Tech Specs: Hard disk: 1 TB | Ram memory: 32 GB | CPU model: Core i9 | Hard disk: SSD
When you want the best 17-inch laptop overall, the Dell XPS 17 delivers. With Windows 11 Pro installed, it uses the Core i9 operating system with 32 gigabytes of memory enclosed. It boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 Graphics and 32GB of DDR5 memory. Sound is fantastic, too, with 3D soundscape and Waves Nx 3D Audio. Its UHD screen is also a touchscreen for easier use.
Read the review: Dell XPS 17
Tech specs: Hard disk: 1 TB | Ram memory: 32 GB | CPU model: Core i9 | Hard disk: SSD
The Alienware m17 R5 has a beautiful 17.3" display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and an LED backlight for crystal-clear viewing. The laptop uses AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors that operate under the Microsoft Windows 11 system. The AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Processor boasts machine intelligence to streamline user experience. Plus, there is a uniquely convenient Alienware Cryo-tech cooling feature that keeps your computer from getting too hot during use.
Tech Specs: Hard disk: 1 TB | Ram memory: 16 GB | CPU model: Intel Core i7 | Hard disk: SSD
If you want the best foldable 17-inch laptop, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop is it. With a high 2560 x 1920 resolution, the NanoEdge touchscreen offers a stellar picture, given its extra vivid colors with Pantone validation. It is foldable, so you can easily take it with you on the go. That means your laptop is also both tablet and PC compatible, giving you a wider range of use.
Read the review: More about the Asus ZenBook
Tech Specs: Hard disk: 512 GB | Ram memory: 16 GB | CPU model: Core i7 | Hard disk: SSD
LG Gram 17 weighs less than three pounds and yet does not skimp on features. It offers a 2560 x 160 anti-glare, non-reflective display with 16 GB of memory and a 5200 Mhz clock speed. You also receive 1 TB of storage. It has an Intel Evo Platform Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor with Windows 11 Home already included. An extra plus is the built-in AI sound technology that provides noise filtering, so you are not distracted by background noise.
Read the review: LG Gram 17 review
Tech Specs: Hard disk: 1 TB | Ram memory: 32 GB | CPU model: Core i7 | Hard disk: SSD
The Razer Blade 17 is stacked with benefits, starting with its 12th Gen Intel® Core i7-12800H processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics. Powering it all is 32 GB of RAM, but even with all its power, it still manages to be lightweight enough to transport wherever you need to go. Enjoy a beautiful QHD 240Hz display paired with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® technology to ensure a clear, steady picture when you are working or playing.
Read the review: Razer Blade 17 review
The Dell XPS 17 wins ZDNet's best 17-inch laptop overall with a powerful operating system, easy viewing, and terrific sound. Our expert suggestions can help you find the right 17-inch laptop for you.
Best 17-inch laptop
Cost
Touchscreen
Resolution
Dell XPS 17
$1,649.99
✔
3840 x 2400
Alienware m17 R5
$2,299.99
✗
1920 x 1080
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
$3,499.99
✔
2560 x 1920
LG Gram 17
$1,399.99
✗
2560x1600
Razer Blade 17
$3,899.00
✗
1920 x 1080
Here we offer our expert recommendations to help you find the best 17-inch laptop for your personal or professional needs.
Choose this best 17-inch laptop...
If you want...
Dell XPS 17
Value and performance all in one
Alienware m17 R5
A 17-inch laptop worthy of gaming
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
A flexible laptop that is a tablet and computer in one
LG Gram 17
Want a laptop that is perfect for on the go
Razer Blade 17
Something worthy of the creative professional
There are several factors we consider when searching for the best 17" laptop.
The largest laptop is 17.3 inches on our list. You may be able to find larger screens elsewhere but jeopardize losing the features and convenience of a mainstream laptop.
The cost of 17-inch laptops can vary significantly, relying upon factors like the display, battery, and built-in storage. The best 17-inch laptops cost between $1,400 and $3,900, depending on the model you choose.
There are two main types of displays that you receive with a 17-inch laptop. Many laptops come in Full HD with a 16:9 ratio and 1,920 x 10,80 resolution. For those laptops with upgraded graphics, you will also find UHD 17-inch laptops with a 16:10 ratio and 3,840 x 2,400 resolution.
In our search, we also found these fantastic options for the best 17-inch laptops.
