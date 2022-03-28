Best 32-inch TV deals right now: March 2022

Obviously, 32-inch TVs are small, but sometimes that's just what you need. If you're outfitting a dorm room, office, or spare bedroom -- a small TV will fit perfectly atop a dresser or can be hung at the foot of the bed. Best of all, you can get a model with smart technology for under $200.

Some of the best deals on 32-inch TVs right now include models that are compatible with Alexa and built-in streaming services. It's hard to find a 32-inch model that isn't a smart TV, so you can set up your device to stream even if it doesn't have built-in apps. Here are some of the best deals we found on 32-inch screen TVs that deliver on-screen clarity and smart features.

VIZIO 32-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV Save $22: Get built-in ApplePlay and Chromecast for a steal Amazon Backlight Type: Full Array LED | Resolution: 1080p HD | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Display Technology: LED, LCD | Smart Functionality: Yes | Current Price: $178 on Amazon | Regular price: $199.99 This television is most ideal for Chromecast users who want to ditch their USB stick, but anyone who needs a small smart TV may love it. If a simple setup is high on your list of priorities -- you're in luck here. The VIZIO D-Series has AirPlay and Chromecast built-in, plus it's compatible with Alexa. You can plug in other devices by way of USB or HDMI, including speakers or gaming systems. Or, download apps like Hulu and Netflix to the smart TV -- which can automatically connect to your home's wi-fi network -- and log in using existing credentials. This 32-inch model also has something called WatchFree+, which gives you access to live television at no cost. This makes it a perfect option for someone who isn't quite ready to cut the cord from traditional cable just yet. Pros: Crisp 1080p resolution

Compatible with Apple TV+, HBO Max, iHeart Radio, and more



V-gaming technology optimizes the screen for gameplay Cons: No voice remote

The TV does not have HDR



Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV Save $40: Enjoy seamless integration with other Amazon products Best Buy Backlight Type: Direct Lit LED | Resolution: 720p HD | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Display Technology: LED | Smart Functionality: Yes | Current Price: $159.99 at Best Buy | Regular price: $199.99 You can save $40 right now on this smart Fire TV. A Fire TV has an easy-to-navigate home screen, and downloading your go-to apps for other streamers is simple. If you have traditional cable, you can also hook up your cable box to the 32-inch screen. This model is ideal for Amazon users who want a TV that integrates with their Alexa, Amazon Prime Video, and home internet. That being said, you don't need a current Amazon account to get maximum usage out of a Fire TV. Pros: HD resolution for a clear picture

DTS Virtual:X technology offers a better audio experience



Voice remote makes it easy to find a program or talk to Alexa Cons: Direct-lit backlighting may not produce totally uniform colors on the screen

Not recommended for outdoor use

RCA 32-inch Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED TV Save $110: Access your Roku account easier than ever Walmart Backlight Type: Full Array LED | Resolution: 720p HD | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Display Technology: LED | Smart Functionality: Yes | Current Price: $138 at Walmart | Regular price: $248 This 32-inch model has a steep discount at Walmart, and snagging one is a great way to access streaming apps. It might be a good fit for Roku users and non-Roku users alike, but people who have previously used a Roku box or streaming stick might quickly take to it. Roku streaming devices typically come in the form of a small box that operates similar to a cable box -- you plug it into your television to access channels and apps. If you upgrade to a Roku TV, you no longer need an external device at all. Your home screen will be the familiar Roku screen, and you can download your favorite streaming apps. Given its use as a Roku streaming service, this TV is best for people who are planning to cut the cord with cable altogether and switch to the Roku lifestyle. That being said, the TV is capable of connecting to your cable box. Pros: It easily replaces an external Roku device

Very affordable compared to similar models



Wall mountable (and comes with a stand) Cons: The remote is a little more complicated than some competitors

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV Save $30: Enjoy dynamic sound with TruSurround technology Best Buy Backlight Type: Direct Lit LED | Resolution: 720p HD | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Display Technology: LED | Smart Functionality: Yes | Current price: 149.99 at Best Buy | Regular price: $179.99 This Fire TV is great for people who are picky about audio, and you can currently save about 25% at Best Buy. The 32-inch set has DTS TruSurround, which creates a cool immersive sound experience -- something you don't always find on smaller TVs. Like other smart TVs, this model also has an internet connection and a home screen that makes it simple to download streaming service apps or individual channel apps. If you have a live TV streaming subscription, like Sling TV, you can sign in fast and start watching. The Insignia Class F20 Series has three HDMI ports, composite jacks, a digital optical jack, a headphone jack and a coaxial jack. If you need to plug in a Blu-ray player or gaming console, you're guaranteed to have the right port. You'll get AppleTV+ free for three months with this TV, as well as 30 days of fuboTV at no cost. Pros: Better sound quality than many other 32-inch models

HDMI ARC port sends sound right to a soundbar or AV receiver



Parental controls with PIN allow for custom content restrictions Cons: No DVI input for analog video signals

It does not have Full HD

Samsung 32-inch Smart HD LED TV Save $20: Search the internet from your TV whenever you want Target Backlight Type: Direct Lit LED | Resolution: 720p HD | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Display Technology: LED | Smart Functionality: Yes | Current price: $199 at Target | Regular price: $219 If you want to do a quick Google search in between Netflix episodes, check out this affordable Samsung. Currently, on sale at Target, the Samsung M4500 has a built-in web browser in addition to its standard wi-fi and Samsung Smart Hub. The hub is where you can download your favorite apps, like Hulu and Prime Video. If you'd like a smart TV that acts a bit more like an old school set than some modern options, this could be the 32-inch set for you. It costs a little more than other similar options, but you're getting the reliability of a trusted brand and Ultra Clean View images. Pros: Built-in web browser

PurColor technology is included, which provides brighter pictures



Has HDR (high dynamic range) for more nuanced color differences Cons: Costs more than similar 32-inch options

No voice remote



Also: Best TV: Budget-friendly to big-screen opulence

How did we choose these 32-inch TV deals? When choosing the best 32-inch TV deals, we naturally considered the price of each product. We also weighed the discount against available features, ensuring our selections did not sacrifice popular functionality for a lower price tag. Our selected deals include TVs with features like smart technology, HD resolution, and a good audio experience.

Which is the right 32-inch TV for you? Unlike a 65-inch TV, which probably has a featured spot in your living room, a 32-inch television is more likely to be a supplemental device. A lot of people put these convenient screens in a spare bedroom or office. They also fit well in a small studio apartment or other modest living space. The right 32-inch TV for you may depend on where you plan to use it. Office use : The Samsung 32-inch Smart HD LED TV is a good option for your home office. The ability to search the web turns it into a spare computer, and the size is ideal for just above your desk.

: The Samsung 32-inch Smart HD LED TV is a good option for your home office. The ability to search the web turns it into a spare computer, and the size is ideal for just above your desk. Bedroom accessory : A 32-inch model is good for a spare bedroom or small primary bedroom. For a second bedroom, the RCA 32-inch Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED Television will be easy for guests to navigate.



: A 32-inch model is good for a spare bedroom or small primary bedroom. For a second bedroom, the RCA 32-inch Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED Television will be easy for guests to navigate. Dorm room tech: You may also want to send a college kid off to school with a 32-inch screen that will fit in their dorm without taking up too much precious space. This article's VIZIO, Insignia, and Toshiba models are savvy options. They are smart TVs that can be hung up quickly and cost under $200. How much bang can you really get for your buck when it comes to a 32-inch TV? There aren't significant differences between most of our favorites, but the VIZIO does have a higher resolution. And, some of the models -- like the VIZIO -- do not have high definition range for color and contrast, while the Samsung model does. Here is a quick breakdown based on price and picture quality. 32-inch TV Manufacturer Price Deal Resolution VIZIO 32-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $199.99 $21.99 off ($178) 1080p Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $199.99 $40 off ($159.99) 720p RCA 32-inch Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED Television $248 $110 off ($138) 720p Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $179.99 $30 off ($149.99) 720p Samsung 32-inch Smart HD LED TV $219.99 $20 off ($199.99) 720p

What size room is best for a 32-inch TV? A 32-inch screen is one of the smallest available, so that it might be dwarfed in a large space. Stick to rooms 10x10 or smaller, or a corner nook for this type of TV.

Can I get a 32-inch TV that is not a smart TV? There are 32-inch TVs without smart technology, sometimes called non-smart TVs, but they are not easy to come by. Most new televisions are connected to the internet and designed to connect to your apps and streaming services. Non-smart TVs are also less likely to be on sale than their smart counterparts. If you're looking for the best TV discounts, smart TVs are the way to go. If you don't feel comfortable using the smart technology, you can always switch your TV set to the cable input and use it instead of online streaming platforms with your traditional cable box.

What is the difference between full array LED and direct lit LED screens? Direct-lit and full array lighting are similar, but they have a few key differences. Both refer to the way your TV screen is lit from behind. Full array lighting means your screen has LED lights spread out across the entire back side of the screen. They usually have local dimming, which means the lights are separated into zones. Depending on what you're watching, your TV may dim some zones and increase the lighting in other zones. This offers brighter whites and darker darks on your screen. Direct-lit backlighting also involves having LED lights spread out across the back of your screen. However, in this case, there are fewer bulbs, and they usually don't have the ability to perform local dimming. Full array lights may offer more concise color contrasting -- but direct-lit TVs can still have decent clarity and contrast.