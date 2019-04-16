Best Apple iPad deals: Save $125 on 11-inch iPad Pro, $150 on 12.9-inch model

Five reasons why the new iPad Pro can replace your laptop Ahead of the holidays, Apple makes its case for the iPad Pro to be your next computer, even though it's not one. Read more: https://zd.net/2QZmC2P

If you've been waiting to get a new iPad Pro, either for work or school, now is the perfect time to grab one.

Sure, it's never an easy to feat to pick out a new tablet. There are so many screen sizes and accessories available -- plus, the cost isn't exactly cheap. But, luckily for you, that last bit isn't so bad now, as both Best Buy and Amazon are offering deep discounts on the iPad Pro for a limited time, bringing down their prices to some of the best we've seen yet.

Best Apple iPad deals

11-inch iPad Pro

The entry model 11-inch model of the iPad Pro is $674.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, which is about $125 off the usual retail price. This is the 2018 version with Wi-Fi, 64GB of internal storage, USB-C charging, and support for Apple Pencil 2. If you want more storage, the 11-inch model is also available in the following capacities at a discount:

11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB for $799.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $949.99)

11-inch iPad Pro with 512GB for $949.99 at Best Buy and Amazon (normally $1,199.99)

11-inch with 1TB for $1,349.99 at Best Buy and Amazon (normally $1,549.99)

12.9-inch iPad Pro

Those of you who want the 12.9-inch model with Wi-Fi and 64GB of internal storage can get it at Amazon and Best Buy for $849.99 (normally $999.99). Other capacities are reduced, too. Here's a look at the deals available:

12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB for $999.99 at Best Buy and Amazon (normally $1,149.99)

12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB for $1,149 at Best Buy and Amazon (normally $1,349.99)

12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB for $1,549 at Best Buy (normally $1,749.99)

