The new iPad Pro has a surprise new feature

A few weeks ago I compiled a list of my iPad Pro fantasy features, and to my surprise, one of those features came true.

Yes, sometimes wishes do come true.

Now, while the new iPad Pro can't run macOS and doesn't feature expandable storage, one of my fantasy features was the ability to use the iPad Pro's giant battery as a powerbank for the iPhone.

Well, Apple just turned that wish into reality.

Thanks to the new iPad Pro's making the shift away from the Lightning connector to USB-C, hooking up an iPhone to it using Apple's USB-C-to-Lightning cable allows the iPhone to draw power from the tablet.

And given the right cable, that port should also charge any other USB-C-enabled smartphone.

The USB-C port also allows the new iPad Pros to have a high-speed connection to external displays or cameras.

Nice feature, and to be honest one that I didn't expect Apple to include.

