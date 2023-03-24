'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Can you really enjoy the benefits of an Apple Watch Ultra with a subpar band? The watch has a rugged exterior, a large display, and ample battery life, but in order to enjoy all of those features, you have to feel good with the watch strap on your wrist.
ZDNET experts have compiled the best picks for bands, and we've tested a few. ZDNET contributor Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, who has gone hands-on with the Ultra, was less than impressed with the default orange band that comes with it.
Even with a good wash, the international orange band that Apple includes accumulates grime. Third-party options can be lacking though.
Kingsley-Hughes wrote, "There are a lot of third-party straps out there -- and an awful lot of clones of Apple's own bands -- and most of them are, to put it kindly, pretty awful. I've gone through a couple of dozen for testing and none of them have come close to the quality or performance of the bands offered by Apple. But that's all changed."
Also: This is the Apple Watch Ultra's worst feature
Below is the top pick for the Apple Watch Ultra strap, as well as additional high-quality best picks. I've included the best Apple band for the Apple Watch Ultra, the best Apple Watch Ultra band for running, the best Apple Watch Ultra band for swimming, and the best Apple Watch Ultra band for small wrists. In the alternatives, you'll find the best luxury band, the best band for working out, and the best band for larger wrists.
Zulu Alpha strap specs: Material: Tubular bonded polyester webbing | Thickness: 1.2mm | Width: 22mm | Steel or black hardware | Tri-glide buckle system | Higher abrasion resistance than nylon
This rugged watch strap was handmade in the UK with the purpose of maintaining comfort in challenging environments. People from all walks of life, from first responders to those who love the outdoors, trust this company.
The Zulu Alpha Apple Strap features tubular bonded polyester webbing, which withstands abrasions better than nylon does. The material also dries more quickly, so you can wear your watch with less downtime or more comfortably if it gets wet while on your wrist. Metal connectors, which you can choose in steel or black, are sewn into the straps for a perfect fit.
Also: My search for the ultimate Apple Watch Ultra strap is over
Kingsley-Hughes tried this band and liked the strong stitching, the tri-glide buckle that fastens with ease, and the overall comfort. He wrote: "This is a strap that will no doubt outlast the Apple Watch Ultra itself."
The strap is made to order and handmade, taking around 1.5 hours to complete and passing through three hands before it ships out. This means that these straps aren't mass-produced or gathering dust on a shelf before they reach your door. Instead, they're carefully crafted with high-quality materials and checked -- and employees are paid the national living wage, not just the minimum wage, for their work.
Trail Loop specs: Material: Woven nylon | Band size: S/M or M/L | Compatibility: 44mm, 45mm, 49mm | Colors: Yellow/beige, blue/gray, black/gray | Pull tab | No clasps or buckles
When you choose your Apple Watch Ultra, you can choose between the Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band that Apple offers. Each of these is optimized for specific purposes: Runners usually go with the Trail Loop, hikers with the Alpine Loop, and swimmers with the Ocean Band. Which band is the best overall? That would have to be the Trail Loop.
The Trail Loop is light, thin, and comfortable. Even when you're not exercising, you'll want to wear this band. It fits perfectly on your wrist for everyday activities, balancing out the weight of the Ultra with a lightness unmatched by the Alpine Loop and Ocean Band. It's soft to the touch and easy to take on or off because of its lack of clasps or buckles. The high level of adjustability makes it perfect for every wrist size, especially those that usually fall between holes on a standard band.
Also: New Apple Watch Ultra bands work with other Apple Watch models, too
The Alpine Loop has a titanium G-hook that secures the band in place, but it can be difficult to easily take off, especially if you're taking your watch off multiple times a day. The Ocean Band is highly waterproof, but it's not as breathable as the Trail Loop and it stands out in everyday wear. If you're not an avid hiker or swimmer, the Trail Loop is your best bet.
amBand watch band specs: Material: TPU | Band fits 5.71-inch to 8.74-inch wrists | Compatibility: Only 49mm | Colors: Black, black/gold, army green | 316L stainless steel | #1 Amazon Best Seller
The Trail Loop was created for runners, with its elastic feel and adjustability. However, it does come with a $100 price tag that may not be comfortable to wear. The amBand is an Amazon best-selling strap that rings in at about a fourth of the price of the Trail Loop, and it offers all-around protection.
The band has precise cutouts that fit perfectly around the Ultra and protect it with brushed metal. The raised bezel and 9H screen protector mean that the screen can resist scratches from the hardest pencil. The 316L stainless steel buckle will never chip or rust and it fits 5.71-inch to 8.74-inch wrists.
If you scan the QR code that comes with the band, you can get an exclusive watch face that goes with the band for free.
Nomad Rugged band specs: Material: FKM fluoroelastomer rubber | Ribbed design | Fully waterproof | Colors: Black, ultra orange | Stainless steel lugs and buckle | Compatible with the Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch
ZDNET's Matthew Miller reviewed the Nomad Rugged Strap in October, highlighting its high-quality, flexible FKM fluoroelastomer rubber. FKM rubber is antimicrobial and easily wiped down with soap and water. It won't get damaged if you expose it to high temperatures, sunlight, oils, or chemicals. The buckle and lugs of the band are made of marine-grade 316 stainless steel. The material is pre-curved out of the box so it sits perfectly on your wrist, and the band has notches that allow sweat to run free without getting trapped between your wrist and the band.
Also: Nomad Apple Watch Ultra bands: Waterproof bands as rugged as the watch
Miller wore the strap while running, swimming, biking, and fly fishing, and at the end of all of that activity, he noted that the Nomad Rugged Strap "looks brand new." Avid swimmers will benefit from a band as waterproof as this one, and it's comfortable for everyday wear as well. You can choose between silver or black hardware and ultra orange or black for the band color.
Lelong band specs: Material: Stainless steel | Band fits 5.5-inch to 8.1-inch wrists | Compatibility: 42mm, 44mm, 45mm, and 49mm | Colors: Rose gold, silver, starlight, colorful, black, silver rose gold, red, gold, purple, blue, vintage | Embedded with rhinestones | 18-month warranty
This band is not only pleasant to look at, with its wide array of color choices and substantial embedding of rhinestones, but it is also waterproof and comes with an 18-month warranty. Over 27,000 customers have rated it an average of 4.4 stars, with 73% giving it five stars and 91% giving it three stars or above.
The secret to such high levels of satisfaction lies in the band's sizing. In order to ensure a perfect fit, especially for smaller wrist sizes or in-between wrist sizes, the company includes a resizing tool with the strap, as well as an extra 1/2 link for those who fall in between. Don't worry if you've never used a resizing tool before -- there's an easy-to-follow video on the product page that you can follow and there's an instruction manual included with your purchase. Some customers have even used the resizing tool to adjust the links of other watch straps!
This watch strap is a reliable one to wear for special occasions, and you're sure to have a perfect fit.
The best Apple Watch Ultra strap is the Zulu Alpha Apple strap for its material choice, which is more abrasion-resistant than nylon, and its overall quality.
Apple Watch Ultra strap
Price
Material
Fit
Compatibility
Hardware
Key feature
Zulu Alpha Apple Strap
$86
Tubular bonded polyester webbing
Thickness: 1.2mm
42mm, 44mm, 45mm, and 49mm
Steel or black hardware
Tri-glide buckle system
Trail Loop
$99
Woven nylon
Band size: S/M or M/L
44mm, 45mm, 49mm
Stainless steel or black hardware
Pull tab
amBand watch band
$28
TPU
Band fits 5.71-inch to 8.74-inch wrists
Only 49mm
316L stainless steel
#1 Amazon Best Seller
Nomad Rugged Band
$60
FKM fluoroelastomer rubber
Ribbed design
Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch
Stainless steel lugs and buckle
Fully waterproof
Lelong band
$23
Stainless steel
Band fits 5.5-inch to 8.1-inch wrists
42mm, 44mm, 45mm, and 49mm
Stainless steel links
18-month warranty
The right Apple Watch Ultra strap depends on what you prioritize. If you want a screen protector or if you want antimicrobial properties, the right strap exists for you.
Choose this Apple Watch Ultra strap…
If you want…
Zulu Alpha Apple Strap
The best band overall with remarkable craftsmanship. Each strap is handmade and made to order.
Trail Loop
The best band that Apple offers, if you're not an avid hiker or swimmer. It's comfortable, adjustable, and lightweight enough for everyday wear.
amBand watch band
A band and a screen protector all in one. This strap has precise cutouts that encase your Ultra in rugged protection.
Nomad Rugged Band
An antimicrobial band with marine-grade hardware. It holds up well to strenuous exercise.
Lelong band
A dazzling band that you can easily adjust to the size of your wrist. It comes with an extra 1/2 link for those who are in between sizes.
I wanted to emphasize firsthand accounts because the opinions of other contributors at ZDNET have weight when it comes to selecting the best products. This doesn't necessarily mean that I would highlight each product without cause, but rather that I considered the factors that they did when evaluating their bands. Articles written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes and Matthew Miller were instrumental in helping me figure out what matters to those who own an Apple Watch Ultra. For example, I didn't realize that sweat got trapped so quickly in the woven nylon of an Apple strap. The Zulu Alpha Apple strap went above and beyond in upgrading the material of the strap such that it dried quickly and trapped less sweat than an Apple nylon band. I tried to focus on use cases like that one when selecting products.
Affordability mattered, too. The straps on this list, aside from the luxury band highlighted in the alternatives below, are under $100 and pack in a lot of value. They come in all sorts of materials, from antimicrobial rubber to stainless steel. You can go to a formal event with the rhinestone-studded Lelong band or go swimming with the Nomad Rugged band. You can adjust your Trail Loop fit on the go or breathe easily knowing that your watch face is protected with the amBand watch band. Each band has a unique use case.
Yes, it is! ZDNET's Matthew Miller put the watch through the Tough Mudder 15K, which has over 30 obstacles on land and in water, and the watch held up well. The display didn't even have a scratch on it. The Apple Watch Ultra is worth it if you know you're going to put it through taxing environments, like grueling outdoor workouts or 15Ks, and you want to use it like a regular smartwatch. If you want both of those things, this is the watch for you.
There are downsides to the watch though. Miller pointed out that the Apple Watch Ultra doesn't allow you to see your data on a desktop or the web. Even though you can export the data into another app, that's an additional step that isn't required for other GPS sports watches from companies like Garmin and Polar. The Apple Watch Ultra also loses battery more quickly than other GPS sports watches, like the Coros Vertix 2. For example, when Miller went through the Tough Mudder 15K, his Coros Vertix 2 lost 5% of its battery over 2 hours and 40 minutes, while the Watch Ultra lost 24% of its battery in the same time period.
The Zulu Alpha Apple Strap is the best third-party strap that ZDNET experts have tested. It's made of a strong tubular bonded polyester webbing that is more resistant to abrasions than nylon. The straps are handmade and made to order. The materials are sourced from the UK and made there too, and the employees who make the straps are paid a living wage. The company's watch straps are trusted by police and first responders and anyone who loves the outdoors.
The other straps on this list are also suitable for a variety of purposes. The Nomad Rugged Band, for example, is an antimicrobial band that holds up well to strenuous exercise. The three bands that Apple offers are also strong choices. The Ocean Loop is waterproof and built to last, perfect for swimmers. The Alpine Loop secures in place snugly so that it won't get caught on long hikes. The Trail Loop is lightweight, breathable, and perfect for daily use.
It's a good idea to check the manufacturer's specifications when it comes to this question. For Apple loops, bands for 44mm, 45mm, and 49mm cases are generally compatible with one another. Other manufacturers may have different parameters when it comes to this. But generally, no, you cannot put any band on the Apple Watch Ultra if you want the band to fit well.
Yes, there are. Here are a few alternatives.
This sports band comes in a plethora of fun colors, including coral, bean paste, and mint green. It's made of waterproof silicone and is less than $10.
This Hermès band is handmade by artisans in France. It's constructed of Swift leather and comes in a variety of colors. The 45mm loop works with the 42mm, 44mm, 45mm, and 49mm cases.
The Spigen DuraPro fits 6.3-inch to 8.3-inch wrists comfortably and has a zinc alloy buckle. It's made of lightweight fabric.