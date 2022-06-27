/>
X
The 5 best audiobook apps: Top apps for iPhone and Android

What is the best audiobook app? Audible's extensive library and wide selection of plans make it our pick for the best audiobook app, but there are other options as well for today's best audiobook app.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

When it comes time to unwind, sometimes, there is nothing better than a good book. But in this modern age, it is rare that we are able to dive into a paperback, opting instead for the luxuries of digital tools. An audiobook is a new way to read, but before you can choose that next title, you have to have the right audiobook app. 

We can help. These are the best audiobook apps to help you dive into that next great read. 

Audible

Best audiobook app overall
Audible

Cost: Free for 30 days; choice of paid plan thereafter

Plan

Monthly cost

Annual cost

Audible Plus

$7.95

N/A

Audible Premium Plus: 1 Credit

$14.95

N/A

Audible Premium Plus: 2 Credits

$22.95

N/A

Audible Premium Plus Annual: 12 Credits

N/A

$149.50

Audible Premium Plus Annual: 24 Credits

N/A

$229.50

Owned by Amazon, Audible uses a credit-based system to select titles. The app gives you easy access to more than 200,000 titles. Although that is the lowest on our list, Audible has a selection that includes today's top titles, as well as podcasts and guided wellness. There are also exclusive Audible Originals to keep fresh content coming your way. When you choose a title, Audible lets you keep your titles forever, while other apps simply allow you to borrow them. When you are a Prime member, you get certain bonuses. To start, you receive an invitation to join Audible using an Audible Premium Plus trial. During your trial, you receive two credits, worth one title each, toward the premium library. Once the trial ends, you revert to the standard one credit per month. 

Pros

Cons

  • Built-in credits
  • Bonuses for Prime members
  • Excellent user experience
  • Paid plans only
  • Must be a Prime member for the best benefits
View now at Google PlayView now at App StoreView now at Audible

Audiobooks.com

Best budget audiobook app
Audiobooks.com

Cost: 30-day free trial; $14.95 per month thereafter

Audiobooks.com starts off strong, giving you a 30-day free trial with three free audiobooks and unlimited audio entertainment. You also receive access to the exclusive VIP library, where you are able to choose two audiobooks to enjoy. Once the trial ends, you have access to over 300,000 premium titles, plus exclusive features like Sleep & Meditation to improve your sleep quality, Audio News to keep you plugged into the music scene, and Audio Magazine's curated content. There are also fantastic podcasts to enjoy, with over 100 million episodes available via the app, available for your choice of download or streaming. You receive rewards, too. Audiobooks.com members receive VIP Rewards that enable them to download certain VIP titles for free each month, with titles refreshing monthly to keep your library fresh and exciting. Your subscription also brings you one credit per account each month, but you have the option to buy more as needed.

Pros

Cons

  • Widespread selection
  • A la carte or subscription options 
  • Family sharing available
  • Monthly fee applies
  • Some off-line streaming hiccups
View now at Google PlayView now at App StoreView now at Audiobooks

Google Play Books

Best audiobook app for comics
Google Play Books

Cost:Free

When you like comics and manga, Google Play Books is the place to go. In addition to comics, there are also the standard ebooks and audiobooks to keep you plugged into the latest titles. You have the option to download the title or simply stream along as you listen. Personalized reading recommendations mean that you will never run out of content. Even better, membership is free, and there are no subscriptions you need to buy. Instead, tap on the preview to check out each title in-depth and then purchase the titles you want. For each purchase you make, you receive Google Play Points that you can redeem for Google Play credits. You will receive occasional pricing discounts on special titles that help you save money on some of the most popular releases today. 

Pros

Cons

  • Widespread selection of comics and manga
  • Family library feature
  • Simple navigation
  • Doesn't always play nice with Chromebook
  • Restricted compatibility 
View now at Google PlayView now at App Store

Kobo Books

Best e-reader audibook app
Kobo Books

Cost: 30-day free trial; $9.99 thereafter

Kobo Books has an enormous selection of more than five million titles, covering both eBooks and audiobooks to offer you a diverse selection of more than 1.5 million titles. Similar to iOS, you can begin reading on one device and then pick up where you left off on another device, adding an extra layer of convenience to simplify things. Extra features enhance your reading experience, letting you choose between day or night mode, font size, and even type with a built-in dictionary. Kobo will also suggest new titles as you progress, making personalized recommendations based on your reading history. There is also the Kobo eReader, which is an easy way to access and manage your Kobo Books account. 

Pros

Cons

  • Podcasts available
  • Ability to self-publish
  • Exclusive eReader available
  • Content varies by location
  • Most compatible with Android  
View now at Google PlayView now at App StoreView now at Kobo

Scribd

Best value audiobook app
Scribd

Cost: 30-day free trial; $11.99 thereafter 

Scribd does not only focus on audiobooks; you also get access to different types of content, like over two million ebooks, podcasts, and publications like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. In 2015, Scribd also added sheet music to its subscription, allowing access to today's top compositions. As an extra touch, Scribd produces Scribd Originals that provides exclusive titles directly from its own original content publishing sector. Its Scribd Audio is another built-in feature, allowing you to browse Scribd-exclusive audiobook releases. If you are a budding or professional writer, Scribd also offers an open publishing platform designed to help you self-publish in minutes. The platform is bilingual, as well, offering over 60,000 Spanish-language titles at time of launch.

Pros

Cons

  • Huge library
  • Unlimited monthly titles
  • Affordable pricing
  • Do not own titles
  • Limited access
View now at Google PlayView now at App StoreView now at Scribd

What is the best audiobook app?

Our pick for the best audiobook app is Audible for its excellent selection, competitive features, and wide compatibility. However, there are other options for the best audiobook app that may be best for you, depending on exactly what you are seeking.

Audiobook App

Trial

Free plan?

Total number of titles

Audible

30 days

No

200,000+

Audiobooks.com

30 days

No

300,000+

Google Play Books

N/A

Yes

5,000,000+

Kobo Books

30 days

No

6,000,000+

Scribd

30 days

No

1,750,000+

Which is the right audiobook app for you?

To help you find the right audiobook app for you, these are some considerations to make before choosing. 

Choose this audiobook app...

If you want...

Audible

Wide selections on the go

Audiobooks.com

Free monthly reads

Google Play Books

Access to a wide selection of comics and manga

Kobo Books

An audiobook app worthy of your eReader

Scribd

The option for an unlimited subscription 

How did we choose these audiobook apps?

There are several factors we consider when choosing the best audiobook app:

  • Type of content: One of the most important features of the best audiobook app is the content it provides, whether it is the traditional audiobook, ebook, manga, or even sheet music.  
  • Variety: The number of titles available is critical because it ensures that there is enough content for you to enjoy within your preferred genre or format.  
  • Cost: Budget is a concern for many users, so we compare pricing and what each package provides in exchange. 
  • User reviews: The users know it best, so we look to real consumer reviews to determine the strengths and drawbacks of each audiobook app. 

How do audiobook apps work?

An audiobook app is an app that you download to your phone or tablet, allowing you to read an ebook or hear an audiobook in a specialized format.  

How much do audiobook apps cost?

The cost of an audiobook app all depends on the app you choose. Our picks for the best audiobook apps range from free plans to those that cost $23 per month.

Are there alternative audiobook apps worth considering?

We found many different audiobook apps in our search, but not all of them could make our list of the best audiobook apps. These are some of the audiobook apps that almost made our list.

Hoopla: A free alternative

 View now at Hoopla

LibriVox: Find classic reads

 View now at LibriVox

Storynory Audio Stories: An app for children

 View now at StoryNory

To help improve your audiobook experience, consider our picks for the best e-readers, the best tablets, and the best iPad models.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

Show Comments

