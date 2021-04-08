Best Buy is testing a $199 per year membership program

Best Buy is piloting a new subscription-based membership program that offers customers unlimited tech support, free shipping and exclusive discounts. The $199.99 per year Best Buy Beta program also offers exclusive concierge support, free product installation, an extended return window and automatic two-year protection on most purchases, including Apple products.

Like other companies that benefited from the COVID-19 demand surge for remote work and education technology, Best Buy is facing uncertainty ahead as consumer shopping habits level off in 2021.

In February the company said it was looking to position its stores as fulfillment centers, consolidate its brick-and-mortar footprint, and increase investment on digital initiatives, both consumer facing and internal. The Best Buy Beta program appears to line up with the retailer's digital efforts, while also helping the company establish relationships with loyal and lucrative customers.

"As we look to evolve our membership programs, the goal of Best Buy Beta is to create a membership experience that customers will love and to leave them feeling confident throughout their relationship with Best Buy," said Allison Peterson, Best Buy's chief customer officer. "This pilot offers premium service, complete with support aimed at anticipating our customers' needs."

The pilot is currently available at select stores throughout Iowa, Oklahoma and eastern Pennsylvania. Best Buy said it will expand the pilot to select stores in Minnesota, North Carolina and Tennessee, for a total of about 60 stores.

