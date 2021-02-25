Best Buy sees strong tech demand into Q1 2021, but uncertainty after that

Best Buy wrapped up a strong fourth quarter and 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic technology upgrades, but the company said there's "a high level of uncertainty" about whether strong demand will persist.

The consumer electronics retailer benefited from remote work and education trends as well as the need for upgrades for Wi-Fi routers, PCs and home office equipment. What's unclear to the COVID-19 pandemic tech-related winners is how demand unfolds as a new normal emerges. Home Depot, Shopify and a bevy of others have noted that it's unclear whether 2020's demand trends will continue into 2021.

Best Buy reported fourth quarter earnings of $3.10 a share on revenue of $16.94 billion. Non-GAAP earnings were $3.48 a share.

Wall Street was looking for fourth quarter revenue of $17.23 billion with non-GAAP earnings of $3.45 a share.

Propelled by sales of mobile devices and appliances, Best Buy's same store sales in the US were up 12.4%. Online sales were up nearly 90% to $6.7 billion in the fourth quarter and now are 43% of sales.

For fiscal 2021, Best buy reported earnings of $6.84 a share on revenue of $47.26 billion.

CEO Corie Barry said that fiscal 2021 accelerated Best Buy's transformation and the company will accelerate investments to evolve to a "digital-first mindset." Investments will include "areas such as our technology, automation and analytic capabilities, our health initiatives, and continuing to pilot and test new operating formats with our store assets using a more flexible and cross-trained employee base."

The outlook for Best Buy is colored by the following moving parts:

Demand for technology is elevated at the start of the fiscal year and the company is projecting same store sales growth of 20%.

There is a high level of uncertainty due to COVID-19, vaccination timing and how customer demand and shopping patterns emerge.

Best Buy sees same store sales growth ranging from down 2% to up 1%.

The company said it expects consumers to shift to travel and dining out in the back half of 2021.