Best Buy TV deals for the big game: $1,500 off LG 8K TV, $600 off Sony 65'' TV

With these promotions, finding your ideal TV at a bargain will be as easy as Joe Burrow's passing in the clutch.

 Image: Best Buy

We are just weekends away from Super Bowl LVI and Best Buy is among the first retailers to offer significant discounts on TVs, in time for the marquee match-up. While the brick-and-mortar's promotional banner suggests price-drops of up to $700 , we did a little extra digging and found deals on 4K panels from Samsung, Sony, and LG, that will save you as much as $1,500. So without further ado, here are the best deals available during Best Buy's Super Bowl promotion.

Samsung TV deals

Save $120 on the Samsung 43'' Class 8000 Series 4K TV for $379

$379 at Best Buy

Save $250 on the Samsung 75'' Class 7 Series 4K TV for $849

$849 at Best Buy

Sony TV deals

Save $600 on the Sony 65'' Class A8H Series 4K TV for $1,899

$1899 at Best Buy

Save $700 on the Sony 85'' Class X85J Series 4K TV for $1,799

$1799 at Best Buy

Save $400 on the Sony 65'' Class X85J Series 4K TV for $799

$799 at Best Buy

LG TV deals

Save $1,500 on the LG 75'' 8K Class 99 Series TV for $3,299

$3299 at Best Buy

Save $80 on the LG 55'' Class UP7000 Series 4K TV for $399

$399 at Best Buy

Save $400 on the LG 77'' Class C1 Series 4K TV for $2,899

$2899 at Best Buy

TCL TV deals

Save $230 on the TCL 55'' Class 5-Series 4K TV for $419

$399 at Best Buy

Save $170 on the TCL 55'' Class 4-Series 4K TV for $329

$329 at Best Buy

Hisense TV deals

Save $1,000 on the Hisense 75'' Class U9DG Series Dual-Cell TV for $1,999

$1999 at Best Buy

Save $100 on the Hisense 65'' Class U6G Roku TV for $599

$599 at Best Buy

Shop the rest of Best Buy's discounted TVs here .

