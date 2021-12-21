12 Best Buy deals that will be delivered by Christmas

Best Buy

If you've been holiday shopping with us over the past month, then you're well aware of the buffet of tech discounts that Best Buy has to offer. From TVs to laptops, we've seen significant price cuts to virtually any piece of tech that could be imagined -- and apparently, that was only just the beginning. Best Buy is currently hosting a last-second savings event, which, you guessed it, features thrifty discounts for procrastinating gift shoppers. Not only will these deals be shipped (or be picked up) by Christmas day, we're seeing some of the lowest prices of the season here, so you'll be saving money and the holidays.

MacBook Pro 13.3'' (M1, 256GB, Latest Model) for $1,149.99 $150 off Apple As ZDNet tech analyst Ray Wang said it best, "the new M1 Macs are a future-proof investment and deserve serious consideration." Though, not the newest 2021 model, the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro remains a beast of a laptop thanks to Apple's powerful, yet efficient, M1 chip. With a display that some will argue looks better than the notched design of the new 14-inch model, and a cooling system that laps that of competitors, this $150 off deal is one that you simply can't pass on. Also: Apple's 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro: An enterprise buyer's review

Beats Studio Buds for $99.99 $50 off Beats Beats by Dr.Dre is best known for bass-pumping audio products that offer more in the looks department than sound. The firm's latest pair of truly wireless earbuds, however, give you a the best of both worlds. Putting the discounted price of $99 aside, I'd still recommend the Studio Buds among the sea of wireless earbuds due to its superb audio performance, comfortable and ear-tight fit, and easy-to-pocket wireless chargeable case. You can gift a pair in time for the holidays right now. Also: Best wireless earbuds 2021: Top choices from industry leaders

ASUS 14'' Chromebook 32GB for $149 $100 off ASUS It's hard to argue against a $149 Chromebook, unless you're expecting to run Photoshop and edit movies. The $140 ASUS 14'' Chromebook is no MacBook Pro, but gets the job done if you want a laptop for browsing, emailing, or streaming shows. It comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC memory, but most importantly, a delivery date before the holiday weekend. That should be enough to convince any last-minute shopper.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker for $19.99 $20 off + free Sengled smart light bulb Amazon At a half off, Amazon's Echo Dot makes for the perfect last-minute stocking stuffer. It's compact in nature but is bundled with all the smarts to answer your most curious questions, play holiday jingles, and control other smart appliances in the household. Best Buy will toss in a Sengled smart light bulb with your purchase.

TCL 70'' Class 4-Series 4K TV for $549.99 $280 off TCL If you missed out on a flat-screen during Black Friday, here's a great value option for less than $550. The TCL Class 4-Series spans 70-inches diagonally and features all the bells and whistles of a modern smart TV, including built-in Google voice assistance, Roku streaming pre-installed, and a vibrant 4K panel.

Motorola Moto G Power (2021, 64GB, Unlocked) for $179.99 $70 off Motorola Motorola doesn't have as much flare as it did when people were flipping out over the Razr, but it still has a foothold within the US smartphone market thanks to its value-oriented devices. The G Power (2021) is an excellent device for that one relative who can't go anywhere without an outlet in sight. With a beefy 5,000mAh battery that can last up to three days of usage and a big 6.6-inch screen, the G Power is built to last. You can buy an unlocked handheld for just $179.99 ($70 off) or $129.99 if you activate it at Best Buy.

GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera for $429.99 $70 off GoPro ZDNet's Jason Cipriani reviewed the latest action camera from GoPro in September and called it "A true jack of all trades". Thanks to a new GP2 processor, the HERO10 Black can capture stunningly-sharp 5.3K video at 60 frames per second. That makes for silky-smooth recordings and YouTube-worthy slow-mos if you decide to fix it up in post. You can pick one up with a $70 discount or have it delivered by Christmas. Also: GoPro Hero10 Black hands-on: An iconic action camera refined

SWFT VOLT e-bike for $599.99 $400 off SWFT Discounted by $400, the SWFT Volt e-bike is a fantastic option for first-timers and casual riders. The bike follows a traditional road bike design, with lower handlebars to keep your posture properly angled and comfortable when riding. It has all the e-bike essentials like a built-in monitor that displays your battery and speed and a rechargeable battery. The bike can go upwards of 19.8 mph which is just enough to stay within most city limits and sports a design that blends in with non-electric bicycles.