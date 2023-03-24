/>
The best car phone mounts you can buy

Looking for a better way to see GPS directions while driving? The best car phone mounts are sturdy to stay in place and can charge your phone wirelessly.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on

ZDNET Recommends

We need our phones on us while driving for directions or emergencies, but distracted driving is always a no-no. Instead, there are ways to make your phone visible while driving while keeping your eyes on the road.

Also: What are the best wireless car chargers and which can fast-charge a phone?

A reliable car phone mount holds your phone on the dash, vent, or cup holder so you can quickly glance at directions while driving. 

I scoured the internet in the sea of options to find the best phone mounts for your car to let your phone be visible without distraction.

More: 

iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Car Charger

Best car phone mount overall
iOttie car phone mount with a smartphone hovering above it
ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Charges your phone
  • Various placement options
  • Adjustable pivot
Cons
  • Some issues charging Google Pixel devices
  • Vent model can wobble over time
More Details

iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Car Charger features: Vent, cup holder, or dash placements | 222-degree pivot | Wirelessly charge

The iOttie car phone mount is the best option as it can hold and charge your devices simultaneously. It is compatible with Qi-enabled devices and can charge Android devices at 10W and iPhones at 7.5W.

This car phone mount is available in three different placements: Vent, cup holder, or dash. It features a 222-degree pivot, enabling you to adjust the phone's viewing angle to suit your needs.

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Target

Scosche MAGDM Universal MagicMount Magnetic Phone Holder

Best budget phone mount
Black phone dash mount
ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Stays put
  • Affordable
  • Most amount of placement options
Cons
  • Automotive-grade adhesive won't allow you to move it from car to car
More Details

Scosche MAGDM Universal MagicMount Magnetic Phone Holder features: Dash, flex neck, flush, outlet, suction, and vent placements | 360-degree pivot | Automotive-grade adhesive

This car phone mount from Scosche is inexpensive and has strong adhesive for its dash and flex neck options that keep it in place no matter where you put it in your car. If you'd rather have the air vent or outlet option, Schosche has that, too, making it an excellent choice for various placement preferences.

No matter your placement type, you'll get a 4-axis 360-degree adjustable head to turn the car phone mount sideways for GPS mode. This magnetic car phone mount is compatible with iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, Google Pixels, LG smartphones, and more.

View now at AmazonView now at TargetView now at Best Buy

TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Holder

Best cup holder phone mount
Cup phone holder with a flexible gooseneck
ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Adjustable gooseneck
  • Clamp allows for universal compatibility
  • Secure placement
Cons
  • Can be cumbersome to get phone in and out of clasp
More Details

TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Holder features: Cup holder placement | Rotates 360 degrees | 14.3-inch gooseneck

Those who prefer a cup holder car phone mount will appreciate this option from Topgo. It has a flexible long gooseneck, so you can adapt it to where you need to view your phone. You can also rotate the holder itself 360 degrees.

The cup holder itself is also adjustable so you can fit it in whatever size cup holder is in your car. The company says it fits most cars, trucks, SUVs, and even strollers and treadmills with built-in cupholders. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro

Best car phone mount for iPhones
Belkin MagSafe car phone mount with an iPhone mounted on it
ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • MagSafe certified
  • Sturdy build
Cons
  • Not compatible with Androids or older iPhones
  • Charger not included
More Details

Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro features: Vent placement | MagSafe certified | Compatible with iPhone 12 and above

iPhone users looking for an Apple-approved car phone mount option should check out the Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro. It's the only option on this list that is MagSafe certified so that it will keep your iPhone in place even on a bumpy gravel road.

It also has a high-quality ball joint, so it's easy to flip from portrait to orientation mode with one hand. In addition, convenient integrated cable management keeps your charging cable organized and within reach (remember, the charging cable and power supply is sold separately).

View now at AmazonView now at AppleView now at Best Buy

AINOPE Car Phone Holder Mount

Best non-magnetic phone mount
Close up of a car phone mount clamp
ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Fits thick cases
  • Compatible with all smartphones
  • Hook vent clamp
Cons
  • No horizontal mode
More Details

AINOPE Car Phone Holder Mount features: Vent placement | Fits cases up to 14mm thick | Hook vent clamp

Perhaps you have an older phone, or you have a case on it - in this situation, you won't be able to use a magnetic phone mount. This car phone mount from Ainope uses a clamp instead of magnets to hold your phone tightly in place.

It also features a hook vent blade rather than a vent clamp, so it'll stay put in your car vent. Even if your phone has an Otterbox case, it will fit in the clamp (cases up to 14mm thick will fit). 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

What is the best phone mount?

The best phone vent for most smartphones is the iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Car Charger. It holds your phone securely in place while driving and charges your phone (since we all know GPS can drain a phone's battery).

Phone Mount

Price

Placement

Charging?

iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Car Charger

$60

Vent, cup holder, or dash     

Yes

Scosche MAGDM Universal MagicMount Magnetic Phone Holder

$12

Dash, flex neck, flush, outlet, suction, and vent     

No

TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Holder

$24

Cup holder

No

Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro

$40

Vent

No

AINOPE Car Phone Holder Mount

$20

Vent

No

Which car phone mount is right for you?

The right car phone mount for you will depend on what type of phone you have, where you prefer to place the car phone mount in your car, and if charging your phone via the car phone mount is important to you or not. 

Below, we've broken down the options further. 

Choose this phone mount...

If you want or are...

iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Car Charger

The best overall option for all kinds of phones. This car phone mount also charges your device while holding it in place.

Scosche MAGDM Universal MagicMount Magnetic Phone Holder

A budget-friendly car phone mount that comes in various placement options. Its strong adhesive makes sure the mount is sturdy.

TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Holder

A cup holder car phone mount that can also be useful for treadmills or strollers. A 360-degree gooseneck makes it flexible.

Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro

An iPhone user looking for a MagSafe certified phone mount. It's best for newer iPhones models. 

AINOPE Car Phone Holder Mount

A universal car phone mount for any smartphone. It has a hook vent clip so you know it won't move around on bumpy roads. 

How did I choose these phone mounts?

I considered many factors when making the final picks for top phone mounts, such as brand name and reliability, customer reviews (both good and bad), phone compatibility, and different price points. 

What are phone mounts and how do they work?

Phone mounts are accessories that hold your phone securely in place, usually in a car or on a bike. They work by using a bracket or cradle that holds your phone in place, and an adhesive or suction cup that attaches the mount to a flat surface. Most are also designed to work with or without a phone case. 

Is MagSafe strong enough for car mount?

Yes, MagSafe magnets like the one found in the Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro are more than strong enough to hold up your smartphone to a car mount. Look for phone mounts that are MagSafe certified to make sure they are strong enough.

Where is the best place to put a phone mount?

The best place to put a car phone mount is anywhere secure. This usually means the dashboard or your car's middle vents. In addition, you want to ensure your phone is placed somewhere at eye level not to distract your gaze while driving.

Cup holder phone mounts are another option, but just remember that this location requires you to glance down at your phone. 

Are there alternative phone mounts worth considering?

Search "phone mounts" at Amazon, and hundreds of options will pop up. However, not all phone mounts are sturdy or compatible with your specific smartphone. Here are a few other trustworthy picks. 

Square car phone mount for car

BEST PRICE

ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Mount Charger - A car phone mount for fast charging

This car phone mount charges your phone at a faster speed thanks to its CryoBoost Fast Charging technology. It uses a phone-cooling fan along with heat-dissipating tech to keep your phone cool while charging speeds are at their maximum.

View at Amazon
A gooseneck cup holder car phone mount with attachments next to it

BEST PRICE

TECKNET Cup Holder Phone Mount - Another gooseneck cup holder option

This car phone mount from Tecknet fits into your cup holder and its flexible gooseneck is 15 inches high. You can easily push a button to release your phone from the clamp.

View at Amazon
An iphone about to slide into a CD phone mount

BEST PRICE

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 CD Slot Mount - A car phone mount that slides into your CD slot

If you prefer to keep your vents open to more airflow, this car phone mount from iOttie is a great option since it fits into the CD slot area. You can also turn your phone into portrait or landscape mode thanks to the rotating ball.

View at Amazon
Editorial standards
Show Comments

