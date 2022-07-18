Meal delivery services are a great option for families big and small. They offer the perfect solution when you're too busy to grocery shop, especially when you're on a budget. It can take hours to create a budget meal plan, comparison shop for grocery sales, complete the weekly shopping haul, and then come home and put it all away. Once all that's done, you still need to take the time to prep, chop and prepare each meal.
Why spend hours each week when you could spend minutes picking out a meal plan instead? The meal ingredients come pre-measured and packaged, ready for you to put it together for a meal in record time. Some meal delivery services provide ready-to-cook meals, just take them out and pop them in the microwave or oven.
I compared dozens of meal delivery services to bring you the top five best cheap meal delivery services available. Each subscription-based meal delivery service gives you the freedom to pause or cancel your subscription at any time. Almost every item is under $10 per serving, making this a great choice for your budget, saving you the valuable time you can spend elsewhere.
Features:
If you're looking for simple, fast, and delicious meals, consider Dinnerly meal delivery service. Each Dinnerly recipe has only six ingredients, allowing even the most recipe-challenged person the ability to make an impressive meal.
Dinnerly puts out a 28 recipe meal plan each week to choose from. Meals are tagged to make it easier to choose based on dietary preferences. Choose from options like low carb, kid-friendly, dairy-free, spicy, one pot meal, no added gluten, vegetarian, and ready in under 30 minutes. Dinnerly can keep its pricing low by using digital recipe cards, simplifying packaging, including fewer ingredients in each dish, and not heavily marketing its services.
After making your weekly meal selection, check out the Market feature, which gives you the option to include smoothies, sides, desserts, or extra protein in your shipment. Everything except the gel inside the ice pack is recyclable, though not all packaging material can be recycled through the curbside collection unless your recycle center will pickup #1 and #4 plastics.
Pros:
Cons:
Features:
When you choose EveryPlate meal delivery service, you can customize your meal plan kit based on your preference:
ClassicPlate: Meat, seafood, and vegetable options
VeggiePlate: Plant-based and vegetable options
FamilyPlate: Kid-approved meals fit for the whole family
EasyPlate: Meals ready in 30 minutes or less
EveryPlate puts out a meal plan with 17 recipes to choose from each week. Pick your preferred meals, add them to your cart and you're on your way to getting pre-portioned meals shipped right to your door. Once you get the box, each recipe takes just six steps to cook.
EveryPlate can keep its pricing low through thoughtful meal planning that keeps ingredient costs affordable and responsible packaging. Boxes, separators, and box liners can be put out curbside for pickup and are 100% recyclable, though the film and cotton interior of the box liners should be thrown in the trash. You can cut open the gel ice packs to dispose of the gel in the trash and then recycle the pack or reuse it for personal use.
If you're brand new to EveryPlate, you can currently get $104 off your first three boxes. This works out to be $1.79 per serving for the first box and $3.99 per serving on the next two boxes, based on a 4-person plan. To get this deal, scroll to the bottom of the front page, click on "Delivery Options" and then click the button to "get $1.79/meal + 20% off your next 2 boxes."
Pros:
Cons:
Features:
Daily Harvest is a great option for someone looking for a cheap meal delivery service offering organic, plant-based meals. The pricing is a bit different with Daily Harvest than other meal delivery services. You pay per item, which is between $5.99 and $11.99. You can get a bulk discount of $5 if you order between 9 and 11 items, $10 for 12 to 23 items, and $25 for 24 to 26 items per delivery.
Choose from over 80 different options offered by Daily Harvest, from lattes to bowls to snacks to flatbreads. Daily Harvest even has plant-based mylk and ice cream. 95% of Daily Harvest items are organic fruits and vegetables, delivered to your door weekly or monthly.
All items come packaged in dry ice, and packaging can be recycled or composted. Frozen items can be thawed and enjoyed or microwaved, depending on which item you choose. You can change your preferences inside your Daily Harvest account at any time until 6pm ET the Sunday prior to your next scheduled shipment.
Pros:
Cons:
Features:
Home Chef meals start at $6.99 per serving with over 20 meals to choose from each week. If you like to customize your meal delivery service options, Home Chef may be the best choice for you. Dietary preferences are limited to calorie- or carb-conscious, and you can choose to avoid certain foods in recipes, like pork, beef, shellfish, mushrooms, tree nuts, peanuts, and poultry. You can also add meals and edit serving sizes for each recipe when setting up your weekly meal delivery.
When you're selecting your meals for the week, certain recipes will have a "view Customize It options" button underneath. Click and choose your preferred protein, which are carefully selected depending on which works best with each recipe. You can also bundle and save with breakfast or salad bundles, or choose extras like breakfast, dessert, bread, snacks, or protein packs.
You can search for meal recipes based on your cooking preference, such as oven-ready, microwaveable options, grill-ready, culinary collection, and 15-minute meal kits for those days you need a quick dinner. You can also purchase home Chef meals from Kroger-family grocery stores.
If you sign up for Home Chef now, you can save $90 over your first four deliveries.
Pros:
Cons:
Features:
Mom's Meals is a company focused on serving nutritious meals for seniors and those who have health conditions that require a specific diet, offering almost 60 meal choices. Each meal costs $7.99 and caters to general wellness, vegetarian, low sodium, heart-friendly, and diabetes-friendly food needs. Pureed, renal-friendly and gluten-free meals are $8.99 per meal.
Those on Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Long-Term Services and Supports, and Older Americans Act programs may be eligible for Mom's Meals through their insurance. Caregivers and individuals can self-pay for Mom's Meals, receiving a 10% discount for auto-ship or if you're a veteran.
Mom's Meals has breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, and it's easy to choose based on your health condition. Each meal comes pre-made, can be refrigerated for up to 14 days and can be heated in the microwave. Meals can also be frozen, though be sure to thaw them in the refrigerator before heating.
Pros:
Cons:
Also: Best meal kit delivery service
I chose Dinnerly as the best cheap meal delivery service because not only does it offer the cheapest per serving price, each meal only has six ingredients and five steps from start to finish. Check out the meal tags to make choosing your weekly plan faster and easier. Then sit back and wait for your pre-portioned ingredients to arrive at your door.
Cheap meal delivery service
Price
Meal choices
Dietary preferences
Dinnerly
$4.99+
28 new meals each week to choose from
EveryPlate
$4.99+
17 new meals each week to choose from
Daily Harvest
$5.99–$11.99
80+ meal choices
Home Chef
$6.99+
20+ new meals each week to choose from
Mom's Meals
$7.99–$8.99
60 meal choices
Choosing the right best cheap meal delivery service for you comes down to dietary preferences, budget, and time. If you're vegan, vegetarian, or plant-based, it makes sense to find a meal delivery service offering vegan, vegetarian, or plant-based meals.
If you're feeding a family and need kid-friendly meals, a meal delivery service focusing on family meals may work best. Prep and cook time may also be a factor, so a company like Dinnerly may be a better option if you want fast meals rather than Home Chef, where it usually takes longer to prep and cook.
Choose this cheap meal delivery service…
If you want or are…
Dinnerly
Simple and easy recipes with just a few ingredients
EveryPlate
Kid-friendly meals and to cut down on non-recyclable waste
Daily Harvest
A single person who wants simple and fast plant-based meals and snacks
Home Chef
Can spend a bit more and has time for more prep work
Mom's Meals
Are elderly and on a specified program, a caregiver, or individual with dietary needs specific to a health condition
Which is the right best cheap meal delivery service for you?
To choose the best cheap meal delivery services, I compared several factors, including:
Since everyone has different dietary preferences and needs, I chose meal delivery services that would meet most dietary requirements. I also wanted to ensure there was at least one kid-friendly option with family portion sizes, as well as options for single people who may not want leftovers or extra food going to waste. The amount of meal options available each week to choose from was also considered.
Another factor is the environmental impact of using a meal delivery service. Pre-portioned and packaged ingredients can increase the amount of plastic waste. All companies featured except for Mom's Meals show their commitment to limiting package waste by providing recyclable packaging materials and reusable ice packs.
Budget and shipping costs were also considered, with the lowest budgets per serving featured. Shipping costs can vary, from Daily Harvest's free shipping to Mom's Meals $14.95 flat rate shipping fee. Though Mom's Meals has higher shipping fees and may not be as focused on limited packaging waste as other meal delivery services, it services a niche that other services do not, making it a valuable option for those with health conditions requiring a specific diet to thrive.
A meal delivery service is a subscription-based service that sends you a box of fresh ingredients with pre-portioned amounts based on recipes you choose. Cook-from-a-kit boxes, or meal-kit delivery services, are a substitute for grocery shopping, meal planning, and searching for recipes. There are also meal delivery services that provide ready-to-eat meals that can be heated in the microwave or oven, or thawed and enjoyed, like smoothies and bowls.
When you use a meal delivery service, the service sources ingredients and sends them to you prepackaged and ready to cook. Or, you could use a meal delivery service that pre makes the meal, so all you have to do at home is heat it up. Once you select your meal choices, the delivery service packages up the ingredients and ships them to your door. You refrigerate or freeze the ingredients until you're ready to prepare the meal.
Many meal delivery services are available, and it may be worth considering alternatives, depending on your budget and dietary preferences.