What are the best cheap video doorbells, and are subscriptions required?

Thanks to your new cheap video doorbell, you can now check the camera before opening the door. We can help you find the best and cheapest video doorbells for your home.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

Home burglaries are all too common these days, so it's important you do everything possible to protect your family from the perils that could be lurking just outside your door. 

One major way to protect yourself is to install a video doorbell camera, so you can make sure none of your visitors are dangerous or unknown. It is especially critical when you have little ones in the house that may answer the door when your back is turned.

We scoured the market, analyzed products, and tested some ourselves to find the best options available. Here are the best cheap video doorbells to help keep your family safe and sound.

Blink Video Doorbell

Best cheap video doorbell overall
Blink Video Doorbell
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Easy installation
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Affordable
cons
  • Must be wired
  • Narrow field of view
Tech Specs: Resolution: 1080p | Field of view: 135 degrees

The Blink Video Doorbell wins our award for the best overall cheap video doorbell. With this device, you can answer the door from anywhere using your smartphone with two-way audio. Motion detection can keep you aware of all visitors, while 1080p HD allows you to see crisp detail and infrared video at night. When you wire your doorbell, you also receive live view and two-way audio to use when you want it. Just choose your privacy settings, and you're on your way.

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at eBay

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Best cheap wired video doorbell
Close-up of a Ring doorbell mounted on a door frame
Ring/Amazon
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Easy installation
  • Alexa compatibility
  • Affordable
cons
  • Must be wired
  • Subscription required for most features
Tech Specs: Resolution: 1080p | Field of view: 160 degrees

The wired Ring Video Doorbell is an affordable video doorbell camera that comes with 1080p HD video for better clarity. It still features built-in perks like two-way talk and advanced motion detection with night vision for 24/7 coverage. However, doorbell notifications go straight to your phone. If you want to add them in your home, it will require an additional purchase with the addition of the Ring Chime or an Alexa device. 

Read the review: Ring Video Doorbell Review

View now at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell

Best cheap wireless video doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Excellent video quality
  • Two-way talk
  • Advanced motion detector
cons
  • Installation can be tricky
  • Mediocre speakers
Tech Specs: Resolution: 1920 x 1080p | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Battery: Rechargeable

The Ring Video Doorbell also offers 1080p HD video, but it comes in a wired package that requires a more in-depth installation. This upgraded model comes with improved night vision and includes the ability to set privacy zones and to protect your audio with security features. You also have the option to communicate with visitors via your phone, tablet, or computer with Alexa technology and two-way talk. 

Read the review: Ring Video Doorbell

View now at Amazon

Wyze Video Doorbell + Chime

Best cheap video doorbell with package detection
Wyze Video Doorbell + Chime
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Multiple sound effects
  • Weather-resistant
  • Compact design
cons
  • Chime charged separately
  • Average video
Tech Specs: Resolution: 2048 x 1536 | Aspect ratio: 3:4 | Weather-resistance: IP65

If you want constant awareness of your home's surroundings, the Wyze Video Doorbell + Chime may be the perfect fit for you. With instant notifications, you can check the camera every time you have a visitor. The camera records a live stream you can access any time, all in 1080p HP video with a 3:4 aspect ratio. You'll also receive other Wyze perks, like motion detection, video recording, and smart alerts. Plus, with the Chime doorbell, you can personalize your home with different ringtones. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

What is the best cheap video doorbell?

For all its features, the vote is unanimous: The Blink Video Doorbell is the best cheap video doorbell for your home. To see how it stacks up, this is an overview of the best cheap video doorbells. 

Best cheap video doorbell

Cost

Resolution

Aspect ratio

Blink Video Doorbell 

$34.99

1920 x 1080

3:4

Ring Video Doorbell Wired 

$39.99

1920 x 1080

16:9

Ring Video Doorbell Wireless 

$59.99

1920 x 1080

16:9

Wyze Video Doorbell + Chime

$19.99

2048 x 1536

3:4

Which is the right cheap video doorbell for you?

Our expert recommendations can help you find the best cheap video doorbell for your needs.

Choose this cheap video doorbell...

If you want...

Blink Video Doorbell 

Excellent performance with a reasonable price tag

Ring Video Doorbell Wired 

A cheap wired video doorbell 

Ring Video Doorbell

The best wireless video doorbell

Wyze Video Doorbell + Chime

Different tunes for your doorbell

How did we choose these cheap video doorbells?

We consider several factors when researched the best cheap video doorbells for your family. 

  • Features: We found and compared many features, like motion detection, two-way talk, and HD picture. 
  • Installation: Some cheap video doorbells skip the manual work of wired installations and instead opt for wireless technology. 
  • Accessibility: Many video doorbells require that you purchase a separate subscription in order to access some or all of its features. 
  • Price: Cost is always an important factor for many, so we look for the most affordable video doorbells for your home.

Do all cheap video doorbells require a subscription?

Most cheap video doorbells, like Blink and Wyze, require a subscription in order to access premium or advanced features like cloud storage and live streaming. 

How do video doorbells work?

Video doorbells are an invaluable part of home security system, offering protection right at the entrance to your home. Using motion detection, it helps you identify guests and even communicate via two-way talk. With a video doorbell, you can now communicate with your visitors and access live streaming to keep your family safe at all times.  

Are there smart doorbells?

Our list of the best cheap video doorbells includes options with smart technology, allowing you to access Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. These can work as a smart speaker, playing an alert to let you know when you have guests. 

Are there alternative cheap video doorbells worth considering?

If you have a little more to spend, check out these options.

For other ideas, check out our list of the best video doorbells, the best security cameras, and the best home security systems.

