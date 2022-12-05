'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Home burglaries are all too common these days, so it's important you do everything possible to protect your family from the perils that could be lurking just outside your door.
One major way to protect yourself is to install a video doorbell camera, so you can make sure none of your visitors are dangerous or unknown. It is especially critical when you have little ones in the house that may answer the door when your back is turned.
We scoured the market, analyzed products, and tested some ourselves to find the best options available. Here are the best cheap video doorbells to help keep your family safe and sound.
Tech Specs: Resolution: 1080p | Field of view: 135 degrees
The Blink Video Doorbell wins our award for the best overall cheap video doorbell. With this device, you can answer the door from anywhere using your smartphone with two-way audio. Motion detection can keep you aware of all visitors, while 1080p HD allows you to see crisp detail and infrared video at night. When you wire your doorbell, you also receive live view and two-way audio to use when you want it. Just choose your privacy settings, and you're on your way.
Tech Specs: Resolution: 1080p | Field of view: 160 degrees
The wired Ring Video Doorbell is an affordable video doorbell camera that comes with 1080p HD video for better clarity. It still features built-in perks like two-way talk and advanced motion detection with night vision for 24/7 coverage. However, doorbell notifications go straight to your phone. If you want to add them in your home, it will require an additional purchase with the addition of the Ring Chime or an Alexa device.
Read the review: Ring Video Doorbell Review
Tech Specs: Resolution: 1920 x 1080p | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Battery: Rechargeable
The Ring Video Doorbell also offers 1080p HD video, but it comes in a wired package that requires a more in-depth installation. This upgraded model comes with improved night vision and includes the ability to set privacy zones and to protect your audio with security features. You also have the option to communicate with visitors via your phone, tablet, or computer with Alexa technology and two-way talk.
Read the review: Ring Video Doorbell
Tech Specs: Resolution: 2048 x 1536 | Aspect ratio: 3:4 | Weather-resistance: IP65
If you want constant awareness of your home's surroundings, the Wyze Video Doorbell + Chime may be the perfect fit for you. With instant notifications, you can check the camera every time you have a visitor. The camera records a live stream you can access any time, all in 1080p HP video with a 3:4 aspect ratio. You'll also receive other Wyze perks, like motion detection, video recording, and smart alerts. Plus, with the Chime doorbell, you can personalize your home with different ringtones.
For all its features, the vote is unanimous: The Blink Video Doorbell is the best cheap video doorbell for your home. To see how it stacks up, this is an overview of the best cheap video doorbells.
Best cheap video doorbell
Cost
Resolution
Aspect ratio
Blink Video Doorbell
$34.99
1920 x 1080
3:4
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
$39.99
1920 x 1080
16:9
Ring Video Doorbell Wireless
$59.99
1920 x 1080
16:9
Wyze Video Doorbell + Chime
$19.99
2048 x 1536
3:4
Our expert recommendations can help you find the best cheap video doorbell for your needs.
Choose this cheap video doorbell...
If you want...
Blink Video Doorbell
Excellent performance with a reasonable price tag
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
A cheap wired video doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell
The best wireless video doorbell
Wyze Video Doorbell + Chime
Different tunes for your doorbell
We consider several factors when researched the best cheap video doorbells for your family.
Most cheap video doorbells, like Blink and Wyze, require a subscription in order to access premium or advanced features like cloud storage and live streaming.
Video doorbells are an invaluable part of home security system, offering protection right at the entrance to your home. Using motion detection, it helps you identify guests and even communicate via two-way talk. With a video doorbell, you can now communicate with your visitors and access live streaming to keep your family safe at all times.
Our list of the best cheap video doorbells includes options with smart technology, allowing you to access Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. These can work as a smart speaker, playing an alert to let you know when you have guests.
