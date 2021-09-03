Best cloud certification 2021

Up until about a decade ago, most enterprises simply didn't trust having their business and customer data in someone else's cloud data store. Security and easy accessibility were the pain points, but that old school of thought has dissipated with the fast development of safer, more reliable, more user-friendly cloud-based systems.

This change, led largely by the fintech sector, has brought huge success to service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and others. As a result of all this movement to the cloud, a great deal more software development is being done for applications that connect business data to processors and storage in public cloud systems. This is creating more jobs in this sector, so a whole new group of people needs to be instructed about how to facilitate safe and reliable cloud architectures and services.

If you've chosen to pursue a career in cloud infrastructure and development, you have some excellent options for upskilling. Key questions to ask: Are you going to cast your lot for an AWS certification career path? Or perhaps you want to enlist for a Microsoft Azure certification; maybe you want to master multi-cloud development? Hard to go wrong with any of these choices.

Here is a listing of the most respected and highest-valued cloud development certificates now available, ranked according to average salaries.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate Difficult to earn but worth the hassle The AWS Certified Solutions Architect -- Associate is one of the most difficult AWS certifications to earn. To obtain this certification, candidates need in-depth knowledge of cloud computing and many of the essential AWS services. Prior to gaining this certification, most successful candidates already had several years of AWS experience. The AWS Solutions Architect – Associate is the most popular AWS certification, which means it's one of the most popular cloud certifications available. The most likely job role for people with this credential is cloud architect, and 75% of cloud architects have earned one of them; 28% have both, according to Global Knowledge. Average salary range: $113,000–$149,000 View now at A Cloud Guru

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional Practice exams said to be harder than the actual test Seventy-six percent of candidates taking their first shot at the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional exam passed it, which is a pretty high percentage. The practice exams apparently are more difficult than the real exam; based on two attempts, candidates were successful 63% and 65% of the time, respectively. AWS's SA pro course is a good introduction to solutions architecting, but candidates need to do deep research on the different services to get sufficient understanding to pass the exam. The CSA Pro is one of the most challenging and well-respected certifications in IT. It was projected to be the most pursued cloud certification in Global Knowledge's survey. Average salary range: $129,000–$133,000. View now at Amazon Web Services

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Basic training for Amazon Web Services The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Certification is the foundational certification for Amazon Web Services. Unlike the other AWS certifications, this exam is not focused on a single technical role. This is one of the many highly sought-after certifications for companies that are leveraging the cloud. This path covers the four key areas that are covered by this certification, including cloud concepts, security and compliance, technology, and billing and pricing. The information and resources contained in this path will be vital in preparing to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam. The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam is often the first step on the cloud path for most would-be cloud-service developers. About 12% of IT pros in U.S. companies pursued this certification in 2020; the average AWS CCP certification-holder has more than five other credentials under his/her cloud belt, according to Global Knowledge. Average salary: $131,000 View now at Pluralsight

Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate Managing, monitoring Azure can't be overlooked By Blackboard -- Shutterstock Candidates for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate certification should have subject matter expertise in implementing, managing, and monitoring an organization's Microsoft Azure environment. Responsibilities for this role include implementing, managing, and monitoring identity, governance, storage, compute, and virtual networks in a cloud environment, plus provision, size, monitor, and adjust resources, when needed. An Azure administrator often serves as part of a larger team dedicated to implementing an organization's cloud infrastructure. A candidate for this certification should have at least six months of hands-on experience administering Azure, along with a strong understanding of core Azure services, Azure workloads, security, and governance. In addition, this role should have experience using PowerShell, Azure CLI, Azure portal, and Azure Resource Manager templates. Average salary range: $80,000–$126,000 View now at Microsoft

How did we choose these certifications? We put together the list after referencing a number of excellent resources, including home sites of AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Azure. Additionally, we referenced Pluralsight's ACloudGuru.com, Coursera, Cloud Academy, Udemy, Global Knowledge, Indeed.com, Statista, Simplilearn.com, and Payscale.com

How do you determine a cloud career path that's best for you? It's logical to select the certification with the promise of the highest average pay. But there are other things to consider; you should give careful thought about which cloud you're going to concentrate in. AWS is the market leader among public cloud platform providers, with 76% of global enterprises running apps or experimenting with them on Amazon's cloud, according to Statista. Microsoft is second with 63% market penetration, and Google is third with 35%. Generally, AWS and Azure cater more often to enterprises of various sizes and a number of smaller businesses, while Google is used more often by developers at tech companies, the military, and scientific organizations. A cloud platform's greater market share doesn't necessarily mean higher pay for the professionals who work with it. In fact, expertise on a smaller but growing platform can be lucrative. Google Cloud Platform, for example, doesn't have the market penetration of AWS or Azure, but its top certification yields the highest average salary for cloud professionals. That's not to say you should ignore market share; a platform's adoption and popularity can help you assess the health of the job market in your area. Online communities, such as LinkedIn groups, cloud-related sub-Reddits, various discussion forums, or the ACG Discord server, also can also provide valuable insights from a wider field of professionals. Remember, it's not like you're limited to the first cloud certification you choose. Getting certified within and across cloud platforms isn't just a possibility, it may be a requirement at some point as you advance in your cloud computing career. According to Global Knowledge, about 64% of cloud professionals were cross-certified in 2020, and that number is expected to grow.