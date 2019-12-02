Best Cyber Monday 2019 laptop deals

Cyber Monday may seem like an afterthought after the Black Friday annual sales event has passed, but this does not mean that deals on laptops are not worth exploring.

Over Cyber Monday 2019, e-commerce platforms and technology vendors will be offering discounts on laptops produced by companies including Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and more. Gaming fans will find deals on laptops offering high-end graphics and processors, business users will note deals on laptops suitable for work and travel, and students can take advantage of a range of models suitable for study.

ZDNet will be updating the laptop deals roundup throughout Cyber Monday, so make sure you check back for the latest deals.

Cyber Monday 2019: Best laptop deals

Acer Nitro 7 gaming laptop for $699.99 ($400 off)

Microsoft is kicking off Cyber Monday with a massive discount on the Acer Nitro 7 gaming laptop. The model sports a 15.6-inch display, Intel i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

HP Omen gaming laptop 15.6-inch for $949 ($450 off)

Another laptop suitable for gaming or heavy, power-hungry applications is on sale at Walmart. The HP Omen laptop, including a headset and mouse, is equipped with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1660 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for $999 ($1150 off)

At Lenovo, a powerful device and great option for business users is being offered for an incredible discount over Cyber Monday. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon, generation 7, sports an 8th-gen Intel i5 processor, 14-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, Windows 10 Pro, Intel UHD graphics, and a fingerprint reader.

Asus ROG Strix Scar II gaming laptop for $1399 ($600 off)

The Asus ROG gaming laptop is on sale over at Amazon. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics, and runs on Windows 10 Home.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch for $899 ($200 off)

Apple's MacBook product line emerges on retailer websites every holiday season, and on Cyber Monday 2019, you can pick up a 13-inch MacBook Air for a discount at Best Buy. The laptop comes with Touch ID, an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GD SSD storage -- a good option for those that need a lightweight, portable device.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for $2260 ($339 off)

Razer is a popular option for serious gamers, and over Cyber Monday, you can save $339 on a modern laptop over at Amazon. The Razer Blade 15 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch for $599 ($220 off)

As Black Friday wraps up, Target is has a range of electronics on sale, including the HP Pavillion. The laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch display, Intel i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and runs on Windows 10 Home.

HP Chromebook 14-inch for $119 ($130 off)

A budget-friendly option over Cyber Monday at Best Buy is the HP Chromebook. An option for students or casual users looking for a machine to perform basic tasks, this 14-inch model comes with an AMD A4 processor, 4GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and 32GB storage.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop for $1149 ($250 off)

A convertible option on sale over Cyber Monday is the latest 2-in-1 XPS offering by Dell. The XPS comes with a 13.4-inch FHD+ display, 10th-gen Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GD SSD storage, Intel UHD graphics, and Windows 10 Home.

HP X360 Chromebook for $199 ($100 off)

You can save $100 on the HP X360 convertible touchscreen Chromebook over at Target this Cyber Monday. This affordable device is equipped with an 11.6-inch display, a 360-degree hinge, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and runs on the Chrome OS operating system.

More Cyber Monday 2019 laptop deals

There are countless other laptop deals to take advantage of on Cyber Monday. As new deals emerge, we will be updating our lists -- and the offers below are certainly also worth checking out.