Cyber Monday 2019 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Yes, Cyber Monday is still a thing.

There used to be clear-cut lines between Black Friday and the Monday after, but now, most stores and vendors offer all their holiday sales online. And they often start a full week before Thanksgiving and can last for weeks. Every retailer -- from Amazon to Walmart -- is discounting several devices for Cyber Monday 2019, but most of these deals are an extension from Black Friday.

We've even spotted deals that first went live in early November but will be live throughout December. If you'd like to see what sort of deals are available for Cyber Monday, bookmark this page. We are updating it regularly with all the best bargains to be found.

Best Cyber Monday deals

All the deals below from various retailers are now available.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2019 begins on the Monday following Black Friday. This year, it's on Dec. 2.

How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday?

Historically, Cyber Monday has been a single day of online sales, but now, it's a week-long event (called Cyber Week) that follows weeks of pre-Black Friday and Black Friday sales. As for Black Friday, it used to be an in-store-only, one-day-only sale at brick-and-mortar shops. Now, it has taken over the month of November and is available online, too.

So, both are similar -- the exception being you will see more hype surrounding Black Friday.

How do you know when a deal is a good deal?

First, we recommend using price trackers and checkers. There's a website called Camelcamelcamel that allows you to view price history for millions of products on Amazon. There is also a Chrome extension called WikiBuy that'll tell you if an item is listed cheaper elsewhere. Another extension, Honey, instantly informs you if any third-party sellers have the same product for a lower price. Also check out the site PriceGrabber or the extension PriceBlink, both of which let you see if an item is cheaper elsewhere.

But the best advice we have is to just manually compare prices retailers yourself with a quick Google search. It isn't quick or easy, but if you truly want to save money, it's worth it.

Cyber Monday gift guides

ZDNet has compiled the following gift guides to further help you with your holiday shopping: