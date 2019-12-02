Cyber Monday 2019 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Yes, Cyber Monday is still a thing.
There used to be clear-cut lines between Black Friday and the Monday after, but now, most stores and vendors offer all their holiday sales online. And they often start a full week before Thanksgiving and can last for weeks. Every retailer -- from Amazon to Walmart -- is discounting several devices for Cyber Monday 2019, but most of these deals are an extension from Black Friday.
We've even spotted deals that first went live in early November but will be live throughout December. If you'd like to see what sort of deals are available for Cyber Monday, bookmark this page. We are updating it regularly with all the best bargains to be found.
Best Cyber Monday deals
All the deals below from various retailers are now available.
Amazon
- SimpliSafe Home Security System for $265 (regularly $400)
- iRobot Roomba 960 for $400 (regularly $520)
- Eufy Video Doorbell for $100 with code D2EUFYSD (regularly $160)
- Oculus Go VR Headset for $150 (regularly $200)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) for $356 (regularly $390)
- Apple Airpods Pro for $235 (regularly $250)
- TCL Roku TV (32-inch) for $113 (regularly $130)
- Nokia 3.1 for $110 (regularly $150)
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation) for $80 (regularly $100)
- Jabra Move Style Edition for $60 (regularly $90)
- Jabra Elite 85h Bluetooth Headphones for $200 (regularly $300)
- Samsung SmartThings GPS Tracker for $88 (regularly $100
- Simplehuman Rectangular Step Trash Can for $80 (regularly $100)
- LittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit for $63 (regularly $80)
- Synology DiskStation DS218+ NAS Device for $25 (regularly $300)
- Samsung EVO Select (256 GB) for $28 (regularly $40)
- JBL LIVE 650BTNC Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $100 (regularly $180)
- Eero Pro Mesh Networking Kit + 2 Beacons for $278 (regularly $400)
- JBL Clip 3 for $30 (regularly $70)
- Insignia 32-inch Fire TV Edition with free Echo Dot for $99 (regularly $170)
- Echo Show 5 + Wyze Indoor Smart Camera for $60 (regularly $90)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 for $140 (regularly $230)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (10th generation) for $85 (regularly $130)
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Bundle with Philips Hue Bulb for $100 (regularly $130)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $22 (regularly $40)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) 3-Pack for $57 regularly $105)
- Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) for $60 (regularly $100)
- Echo Show 5 2-Pack for $90 (regularly $160)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for $50 (regularly $80)
Best Buy
- Google Pixel 4 (64 GB) for $550 (regularly $800)
- Google Pixel 3a XL for $330 (regularly $480)
- Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, two Thunderbolt 3 ports) for $1,200 (regularly $1,500)
- Vizio SB3651-E6 Soundbar for $150 (regularly $200)
- JBL Jr POP Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $24 (regularly $40)
- 75-inch TCL 6 4 series 4K TV for $600 (regularly $900)
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console for $150 (regularly $250)
- Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for $200 (regularly $350)
- Beats Solo3 headphones for $150 (regularly $300)
- Powerbeats3 Wireless for $90 (regularly $200)
Costco
- Wemo Mini Smart Outlet (2-pack) for $23 (regularly $42)
Target
- Apple iPad (7th generation, 32 GB, Wi-Fi) for $230 (regularly $330)
- Xbox One S 1 TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle + $40 Target Gift Card for $200 (regularly $275)
Walmart
- Google Home Mini for $19 (regularly $50)
- Fitbit Inspire HR for $69 (regularly $100)
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $150 (regularly $230)
- Asus Chromebook C425TA Laptop for $279 (regularly $380)
- Xbox One S 1TB with Jedi: Fallen Order for $199 (regularly $299)
- Xbox One X 1TB with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $349 (regularly $500)
When is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday 2019 begins on the Monday following Black Friday. This year, it's on Dec. 2.
How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday?
Historically, Cyber Monday has been a single day of online sales, but now, it's a week-long event (called Cyber Week) that follows weeks of pre-Black Friday and Black Friday sales. As for Black Friday, it used to be an in-store-only, one-day-only sale at brick-and-mortar shops. Now, it has taken over the month of November and is available online, too.
So, both are similar -- the exception being you will see more hype surrounding Black Friday.
How do you know when a deal is a good deal?
First, we recommend using price trackers and checkers. There's a website called Camelcamelcamel that allows you to view price history for millions of products on Amazon. There is also a Chrome extension called WikiBuy that'll tell you if an item is listed cheaper elsewhere. Another extension, Honey, instantly informs you if any third-party sellers have the same product for a lower price. Also check out the site PriceGrabber or the extension PriceBlink, both of which let you see if an item is cheaper elsewhere.
But the best advice we have is to just manually compare prices retailers yourself with a quick Google search. It isn't quick or easy, but if you truly want to save money, it's worth it.
