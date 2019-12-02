Best Cyber Monday 2019 tablet deals

Black Friday always attracts a range of shoppers keen to take advantage of the sales event to pick up Christmas presents or a treat or two for themselves, and now that Cyber Monday has rolled around, it's the best time to find deals in tech.

Also: See more deals at CNET

Tablets are no exception and you can expect offerings from vendors including Samsung, Lenovo, Microsoft, Asus, Amazon, Google, and more. Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for a family member or you want a powerful tablet for your own use, now is the time to see what sales are on offer before the holiday season begins.

ZDNet will be updating the tablet sales roundup throughout the Cyber Monday event, so make sure you check back for the latest deals.

Cyber Monday 2019: Best tablet deals

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.

Microsoft Surface Go for $299 ($100 off)

See it now: Microsoft

Microsoft's Surface Go is one of the more affordable options in the Surface tablet range. Over Cyber Monday, you can expect a discount of $100 on the basic model, which comes with Windows 10 Home, an Intel 4415Y processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 7th generation for $229 ($100 off)

See it now: Target

If you're in the market for a new iPad, you can pick up a 7th-gen 10.2-inch model over Cyber Monday with a $100 discount at Target. This Wi-Fi-only model sports a Retina display, A10 processor, Touch ID, 3GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

Microsoft Surface Pro 3 for $399 ($1160 off)

See it now: Newegg

If you don't mind using a refurbished device, you can grab a Microsoft Surface Pro 3 for a steal at Newegg. The device comes with an Intel 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, Intel HD graphics, and operates on Windows 10 Pro.

RCA Voyager 7-inch tablet for $35 ($15 off)

See it now: Walmart

An affordable table on sale over Cyber Monday is the RCA Voyager, a 7-inch model with a 1.2GHz processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB storage, and a front-facing 1MP camera. The tablet runs on the Android operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $97 ($33 off)

See it now: Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include a discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. The Android tablet sports a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz processor, 1.5GB RAM, and 8GB storage.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $29.99 ($20 off)

See it now: Amazon

Amazon's Fire tablet range is always on offer over the holiday season, and this Cyber Monday is no exception. You can pick up a discounted Fire 7 model, complete with a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz processor, 1GB RAM, and 16GB storage for only $29.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 for $549.99 ($200 off)

See it now: Best Buy

A powerful tablet to suit business users, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, a 10.5-inch Android tablet complete with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 256GB storage, and both front and rear-facing cameras, is on offer with a $200 discount at Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 bundle for $599 ($280 off)

See it now: Microsoft

If you need a tablet for professional use and are willing to invest in the right bit of kit, you can take advantage of Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 tablet and cover bundle over Cyber Monday. The tablet comes with a 12.-3-inch Full HD display, 10th-gen Intel i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage, Intel UHD graphics, and runs on Windows 10 Home.

More Cyber Monday 2019 tablet deals

On Cyber Monday, there are many more tablet offers to take advantage of and the deals below are also worth checking out. As the day progresses we will be adding new sales and deals to our list, so come back and check.