While a picture is worth a thousand words, you probably have more than one meaningful photo you want to showcase in your home or office. Instead of just placing one or two photos in a frame, a digital picture frame cycles through all of your photos, so you can relive your most memorable moments over and over.
Digital picture frames shuffle your photos into a slideshow, so those wedding photos have a permanent place to live, and you don't have to choose just one. Although smart displays can do the same thing, you may prefer a digital picture frame because you can set it and forget, and they have more design options available, which is nice if you want a frame for its beauty and not just its tech.
These devices have been around for a while, but that just means they've had time to get better. Currently, there are plenty of nice ones to choose from. We've rounded up the best digital picture frames (both Wi-Fi and non-Wi-Fi) to help you showcase photos.
Features: 10.1 inch | 1280 x 800 resolution | 50 GB of storage
The Nixplay Smart Digital picture frame has great features to showcase your memories. You'll get 50GB of photo and video storage, Amazon Alexa compatibility, and a one-year subscription to Nixplay Plus. This subscription gets you up to 80% discount on photo prints, 50 shared playlists, and the ability to add videos up to one minute long.
The frame also has a motion sensor that wakes up the frame when you are in the room and turns it off when you're not. In addition, the company promises all your data is encrypted, so your photos and videos are secured.
Features: 10.1 inch | 1080p resolution | 16 GB of storage
If you want to forgo uploading photos to a cloud and connecting to your email, the Loop Digital Picture Frame makes it super easy to add photos to the frame. All you have to do is text an image or video to a number, and it automatically adds your photos instantly. In addition, with this frame, you can add video clips up to five minutes long.
It has a touch screen display that can shuffle photo albums, add transition times, and even automatically dim at night.
Features: 10 inch | 1024 x 600 resolution | 4 GB memory
For a more budget-friendly price, this digital picture frame still has great features like a built-in clock and calendar, an included remote to control it from afar, and the ability to add music to your photo slideshow. This frame forgoes Wi-Fi and allows you to add photos via a USB flash drive or an SD card.
While it has true-digital LCD panels to display your favorite memories, the resolution isn't as crisp as the pricier options on this list.
Features: 8-inch touchscreen | 13 MP camera with built-in shutter and auto-framing | 1280 x 800 resolution
The Amazon Echo Show 8 is the perfect all-in-one display -- it serves as a smart home assistant, a way to make video calls, and, of course, as a digital frame to show off your favorite photos. It has an adaptative color display to show your photos in their true colors, and Amazon Prime members even get unlimited cloud photo storage.
You can also get calendar reminders, traffic updates, set timers, or even enjoy your favorite playlist via Spotify. There is even access to streaming services like Prime Video and Netflix. And as an Alexa device, the Echo Show can control other smart devices in your home.
Features: 10.1 inch | 1280 x 800 resolution | USB
Those that don't want to mess with a Wi-Fi connection or cloud storage to view photos may want to consider this digital picture frame that doesn't use Wi-Fi. You just need a USB stick to display your images, so you don't have to worry about your photos not showing up if your Wi-Fi is spotty.
The frame also has a built-in calendar and clock, a remote, and a programmable motion sensor that turns the frame on and off to save energy. In addition, you can choose from different slideshow transitions and even play both photos and videos in the same slideshow.
The Nixplay Smart Digital picture frame is our pick for the best digital picture frame thanks to its features, photo storage, style, and price range.
While all of these digital picture frames are great options, it ultimately comes down to how you want to upload your photos, the amount of storage you want, and what you're willing to spend.
Choose this digital picture frame...
If you want...
Nixplay Frame
The best overall option.
Loop Frame
An easy-to-use digital picture frame.
Aluratek Frame
A digital picture frame that is budget-friendly.
Amazon Echo Show 8
An all-in-one smart home device that can display your photos.
NIX Frame
A digital picture frame that doesn't need Wi-Fi to work.
We chose these digital picture frames after extensive research into the product category. We compared factors like pricing, reviews (both good and bad), storage, and photo resolution.
Although most digital picture frames require Wi-Fi to connect to services like Google Photos or Dropbox, there are some products available that don't need Wi-Fi. Instead, they use a USB or an SD card to showcase photos and videos.
The non-Wi-Fi frames on this list are the Loop frame, the Aluratek frame, and the NIX frame.
