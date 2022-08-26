/>
Digital photo frames that are actually really nice (and, yes, they're still a thing)

Despite the existence of smart displays, you may prefer the simplicity of digital picture frames and their design options. Yes, they're still a thing, and ZDNET chose the Nixplay as the best one due to its price, screen size and resolution, photo storage capabilities, and more.
allison-murray
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

While a picture is worth a thousand words, you probably have more than one meaningful photo you want to showcase in your home or office. Instead of just placing one or two photos in a frame, a digital picture frame cycles through all of your photos, so you can relive your most memorable moments over and over. 

Digital picture frames shuffle your photos into a slideshow, so those wedding photos have a permanent place to live, and you don't have to choose just one. Although smart displays can do the same thing, you may prefer a digital picture frame because you can set it and forget, and they have more design options available, which is nice if you want a frame for its beauty and not just its tech. 

These devices have been around for a while, but that just means they've had time to get better. Currently, there are plenty of nice ones to choose from. We've rounded up the best digital picture frames (both Wi-Fi and non-Wi-Fi) to help you showcase photos. 

Nixplay Smart Digital picture frame

Best digital picture frame overall
A digital picture frame showcasing a family photo on a table next to a smartphone
Image: Nixplay
Loop Digital picture frame

Best user-friendly digital picture frame
The back of a picture frame and the front of a picture frame with a picture in it next to each other
Image: Loop
Aluratek LCD Digital picture frame

Best budget digital picture frame
A black digital picture frame with a family photo on the screen sitting on a counter
Image: Aluratek
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Best smart display digital picture frame
Amazon's 8-inch Echo Show
NIX Digital Picture Frame

Best non-Wi-Fi digital picture frame
The front and the back of a black digital picture frame
Image: NIX
What is the best digital picture frame?

The Nixplay Smart Digital picture frame is our pick for the best digital picture frame thanks to its features, photo storage, style, and price range. 

Digital picture frame

Price

Resolution

Storage

Nixplay Frame

$170

1280 x 800

50 GB

Loop Frame

$159

1080p 

16 GB

Aluratek Frame

$70

1024 x 600

4 GB

Amazon Echo Show 8

$130

1280 x 800

Prime members get unlimited cloud photo storage

NIX Frame

$90

1280 x 800

N/A

Which digital picture frame is right for you?

While all of these digital picture frames are great options, it ultimately comes down to how you want to upload your photos, the amount of storage you want, and what you're willing to spend.

Choose this digital picture frame...

If you want...

Nixplay Frame

The best overall option.

Loop Frame

An easy-to-use digital picture frame.

Aluratek Frame

A digital picture frame that is budget-friendly.

Amazon Echo Show 8

An all-in-one smart home device that can display your photos.

NIX Frame

A digital picture frame that doesn't need Wi-Fi to work.

How did we choose these digital picture frames?

We chose these digital picture frames after extensive research into the product category. We compared factors like pricing, reviews (both good and bad), storage, and photo resolution. 

Do you need Wi-Fi to use a digital picture frame?

Although most digital picture frames require Wi-Fi to connect to services like Google Photos or Dropbox, there are some products available that don't need Wi-Fi. Instead, they use a USB or an SD card to showcase photos and videos. 

The non-Wi-Fi frames on this list are the Loop frame, the Aluratek frame, and the NIX frame. 

Are there alternative digital picture frames worth considering?

Here are a few other options to look into:

Person holding the sides of a digital picture frame with a couple on the screen

Anna Bella Digital picture frame

A digital picture frame next to other frames with pictures in them

Skylight Frame

A digital picture frame next to a laptop with a photo gallery on its screen

Pix-Star Digital picture frame

