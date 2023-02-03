'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There's nothing like the crisp and crackling sound of listening to vinyl. The warm, analog sound of a vinyl record is something you don't get with any other sound medium, not even the Dolby Atmos songs on your Spotify playlist.
However, to fully get the vinyl listening experience, you need good speakers, and not just any speakers will do. Like having the best record player, you need the best speakers for vinyl to make the most out of your record collection and have the sound quality at its very best.
We've rounded up the best speakers for vinyl to listen to your vinyl collection in the best possible way.
Features: 150W | 24-bit upsampling | 50 Hz-22 kHz
Audioengine has been in the speaker game since 2005. The Audioengine A5+ are active speakers that give you high-quality sound for listening to vinyl or even streaming your Spotify playlist via Bluetooth 5.0.
These bookshelf speakers have analog class A/B power amplifiers with dual analog audio inputs for connecting multiple devices simultaneously, a 24-bit DAC, and Bluetooth aptX HD. This means you can play Bluetooth from your phone or another device, an aux input from a computer or tablet, and an analog input from your turntable by controlling with the included remote.
With a max output of 150W, they have 24-bit upsampling (which simplifies the analog circuitry to give better results) and a variable preamp audio output. Their drivers (or what actually converts the audio signal to sound) are 5-inch aramid fiber woofers and .75-inch silk dome tweets.
The Audioengine A5+ speakers also come in white, black, or bamboo to match any interior. You can even charge devices like your smartphone, tablet, and headphones with the included 500mA USB power supply.
Features: 140W | 8 color options | 60 Hz-20 kHz
The great thing about the Kanto YU4 speakers is that they have a built-in phono preamp. Since vintage record players don't have a phono preamp built in, you'd need a receiver to act as the preamp, so if your record player is older, these speakers eliminate the need for a receiver.
Although ideal for a vintage setup, the speakers also have Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity with Qualcomm aptX technology to listen to your favorite curated playlists.
These bookshelf speakers get up to 140W of peak power and have a frequency response of 60 Hz - 20 kHz. The drivers are 4-inch Kevlar drivers paired with 1-inch silk dome tweeters -- meaning great sound quality.
In addition, the automatic standby and power-up modes help to conserve power when you're away from the speakers.
Features: 42W | 55Hz-20KHz | 2 color options
For a more budget-friendly set of turntable speakers, the Edifier R1280DB speakers are a great option at just $150.
These bookshelf speakers have numerous connections: RCA, Bluetooth, auxiliary, optical, and coaxial. There is also an included remote control, but you shouldn't need it as often since you can adjust the equalization of treble and bass on the side panel knobs.
The Edifier R1280DB speakers have 4-inch bass drivers and a 13mm silk dome tweeter.
While the overall power is lower than other options (42 watts for both speakers), the sound quality is still good for the price.
Features: 120W | 50-60Hz | Touch controls
If you want something smart home-friendly with superb sound quality, the Sonos Five is an excellent speaker compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control.
You can also easily control the bass, treble, and loudness through the Sonos App or Apple AirPlay 2. Sonos' Trueplay technology puts the speaker-tuning capability in your hands to adapt and optimize the speaker to a room's unique acoustics.
The Sonos Five speaker packs quite the punch into just one speaker. It has six Class-D digital amplifiers tuned to match the six dedicated speaker drivers, which include three 23mm tweeters and three 4-inch mid-woofers.
In addition, you can pair two Sonos Five speakers together for even more immersive sound—just keep in mind one speaker alone will cost you $549.
Features: 150W | 40Hz-22kHz | 3 feet tall
While all the vinyl speakers above are bookshelf speakers, you might want something that makes a statement, like floor-standing speakers. The Triangle Borea BR08 floor-standing speakers tower at just over three feet and can fill a room with sound ranging from 65-131 square feet, making them the perfect option for larger rooms or homes.
These speakers have four drivers, a 25mm EFS silk dome tweets, and a 16cm midrange. Their three-way configuration diffuses all frequencies without interference between the transducers, producing clear voices and instruments.
You'll have to shell out well over $1,000 to get this pair of turntable speakers, but when you have both for your vinyl setup, you'll be blown away by the layered and cohesive sound.
The best speakers for vinyl are the Audioengine A5+ based on sound quality, price, and power. These speakers would be a great addition to any vinyl setup.
Speaker
Price
Frequency response
Power
Audioengine A5+
$499
50Hz-22kHz
150W
Kanto YU4
$420
60Hz-20kHz
140W
Edifier R1280DB
$150
55Hz-20kHz
42W
Sonos Five
$550
50Hz-60Hz
120W
Triangle Borea BR08
$700
40Hz – 22kHz
150W
It really depends on what your current vinyl setup looks like. If you have a vintage record player, the Kantu YU4 or the Triangle Borea BR08 would make for great speakers.
Newer turntables would pair well with the Sonos Five, Audioengine A5+, or the Edifier R1280DB.
Choose these speakers...
If you want...
Audioengine A5+
The best overall option.
Kanto YU4
Speakers with a built-in phono preamp for a vintage vinyl setup.
Edifier R1280DB
Budget-friendly speakers for vinyl.
Sonos Five
Speakers for vinyl that are compatible with your smart home devices.
Triangle Borea BR08
Floor-standing speakers for vinyl.
Choosing the best speakers for vinyl is essential since they will ultimately determine how your music sounds. We carefully selected these speakers for vinyl based on first-hand listening experience and research.
We paid attention to critical factors like power, frequency range, renowned brands, and pricing.
Getting the best sound quality out of your vinyl collection is more than just having the best speakers for vinyl. Here are some tips to truly level up your listening experience:
The best record player for listening to vinyl is the Audio-Technica LP120, but we also recommend the Fluance RT81 Elite or the Pro-Ject Phono SB.
Try to avoid Crosley Cruiser Turntable models since they are known to ruin your records. However, higher-end Crosley turntables are still a decent option you can look into.
