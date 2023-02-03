/>
The best speakers for your vinyl collection (plus tips for improving sound)

The best speakers for vinyl have features like Bluetooth, customizable EQs, and a remarkable sound quality so you can listen to your favorite records how they were meant to be experienced.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on

There's nothing like the crisp and crackling sound of listening to vinyl. The warm, analog sound of a vinyl record is something you don't get with any other sound medium, not even the Dolby Atmos songs on your Spotify playlist.

However, to fully get the vinyl listening experience, you need good speakers, and not just any speakers will do. Like having the best record player, you need the best speakers for vinyl to make the most out of your record collection and have the sound quality at its very best.

We've rounded up the best speakers for vinyl to listen to your vinyl collection in the best possible way. 

Audioengine A5+

Best speakers for vinyl overall
Two bamboo bookshelf speakers on a table
Audioengine
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Crisp sounding speakers
  • USB power for charging devices
  • Great volume and build quality
Cons
  • Included remote can be finnicky
  • Bass can be a little too much at times and can distort at louder volumes
Features: 150W | 24-bit upsampling | 50 Hz-22 kHz

Audioengine has been in the speaker game since 2005. The Audioengine A5+ are active speakers that give you high-quality sound for listening to vinyl or even streaming your Spotify playlist via Bluetooth 5.0.

These bookshelf speakers have analog class A/B power amplifiers with dual analog audio inputs for connecting multiple devices simultaneously, a 24-bit DAC, and Bluetooth aptX HD. This means you can play Bluetooth from your phone or another device, an aux input from a computer or tablet, and an analog input from your turntable by controlling with the included remote.

With a max output of 150W, they have 24-bit upsampling (which simplifies the analog circuitry to give better results) and a variable preamp audio output. Their drivers (or what actually converts the audio signal to sound) are 5-inch aramid fiber woofers and .75-inch silk dome tweets. 

The Audioengine A5+ speakers also come in white, black, or bamboo to match any interior. You can even charge devices like your smartphone, tablet, and headphones with the included 500mA USB power supply.

 

Kanto YU4

Best speakers for vinyl with built-in phono preamp
Person touching the needle of a record player with a white bookshelf speaker next to it
Kanto
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • AptX Bluetooth and built-in phono preamp
  • Plenty of color options for any style
  • Included remote
Cons
  • Audiophiles may find the sound not as great
  • Have to restart the Bluetooth process each time
Features: 140W | 8 color options | 60 Hz-20 kHz

The great thing about the Kanto YU4 speakers is that they have a built-in phono preamp. Since vintage record players don't have a phono preamp built in, you'd need a receiver to act as the preamp, so if your record player is older, these speakers eliminate the need for a receiver.

Although ideal for a vintage setup, the speakers also have Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity with Qualcomm aptX technology to listen to your favorite curated playlists.

These bookshelf speakers get up to 140W of peak power and have a frequency response of 60 Hz - 20 kHz. The drivers are 4-inch Kevlar drivers paired with 1-inch silk dome tweeters -- meaning great sound quality. 

In addition, the automatic standby and power-up modes help to conserve power when you're away from the speakers. 

Edifier R1280DB

Best budget speakers for vinyl
Two black and wooden bookshelf speakers next to each other
Edifier
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Great price
  • Easily control volume and EQ with knobs on speakers
  • Plenty of connectivity options
Cons
  • Lower power packs less of a punch
Features: 42W | 55Hz-20KHz | 2 color options

For a more budget-friendly set of turntable speakers, the Edifier R1280DB speakers are a great option at just $150.

These bookshelf speakers have numerous connections: RCA, Bluetooth, auxiliary, optical, and coaxial. There is also an included remote control, but you shouldn't need it as often since you can adjust the equalization of treble and bass on the side panel knobs. 

The Edifier R1280DB speakers have 4-inch bass drivers and a 13mm silk dome tweeter.

While the overall power is lower than other options (42 watts for both speakers), the sound quality is still good for the price. 

Sonos Five

Best speakers for vinyl for sound customization
White Sonos Five speaker on a table next to a record player
Sonos
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Smart home compatible
  • Trueplay technology
  • Six custom-designed drivers
Cons
  • Expensive for just one speaker (it will cost you even more if you want a pair)
  • Truplay only works with iOS
Features: 120W | 50-60Hz | Touch controls

If you want something smart home-friendly with superb sound quality, the Sonos Five is an excellent speaker compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control.

You can also easily control the bass, treble, and loudness through the Sonos App or Apple AirPlay 2. Sonos' Trueplay technology puts the speaker-tuning capability in your hands to adapt and optimize the speaker to a room's unique acoustics. 

The Sonos Five speaker packs quite the punch into just one speaker. It has six Class-D digital amplifiers tuned to match the six dedicated speaker drivers, which include three 23mm tweeters and three 4-inch mid-woofers.

AlsoThe top Sonos speakers: One, Arc, Beam, and more compared

In addition, you can pair two Sonos Five speakers together for even more immersive sound—just keep in mind one speaker alone will cost you $549. 

Triangle Borea BR08

Best floor-standing speakers for vinyl
A white fireplace with two white floor-standing speakers on either side of it
Triangle
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Great sound quality in highs, mids, and lows
  • Solid build
Cons
  • Best for larger rooms
  • Expensive for just one speaker, and you'll need two for full sound
Features: 150W | 40Hz-22kHz | 3 feet tall

While all the vinyl speakers above are bookshelf speakers, you might want something that makes a statement, like floor-standing speakers. The Triangle Borea BR08 floor-standing speakers tower at just over three feet and can fill a room with sound ranging from 65-131 square feet, making them the perfect option for larger rooms or homes.

These speakers have four drivers, a 25mm EFS silk dome tweets, and a 16cm midrange. Their three-way configuration diffuses all frequencies without interference between the transducers, producing clear voices and instruments.

You'll have to shell out well over $1,000 to get this pair of turntable speakers, but when you have both for your vinyl setup, you'll be blown away by the layered and cohesive sound. 

What are the best speakers for vinyl?

The best speakers for vinyl are the Audioengine A5+ based on sound quality, price, and power. These speakers would be a great addition to any vinyl setup. 

Speaker

Price

Frequency response

Power

Audioengine A5+

$499

50Hz-22kHz

150W

Kanto YU4

$420

60Hz-20kHz    

140W

Edifier R1280DB

$150

55Hz-20kHz     

42W

Sonos Five

$550

50Hz-60Hz     

120W

Triangle Borea BR08

$700

40Hz – 22kHz     

150W

Which speakers for vinyl are right for you?

It really depends on what your current vinyl setup looks like. If you have a vintage record player, the Kantu YU4 or the Triangle Borea BR08 would make for great speakers. 

Newer turntables would pair well with the Sonos Five, Audioengine A5+, or the Edifier R1280DB. 

Choose these speakers...

If you want...

Audioengine A5+

The best overall option.

Kanto YU4

Speakers with a built-in phono preamp for a vintage vinyl setup.

Edifier R1280DB

Budget-friendly speakers for vinyl.

Sonos Five

Speakers for vinyl that are compatible with your smart home devices.

Triangle Borea BR08

Floor-standing speakers for vinyl. 

How did we choose these speakers for vinyl?

Choosing the best speakers for vinyl is essential since they will ultimately determine how your music sounds. We carefully selected these speakers for vinyl based on first-hand listening experience and research. 

We paid attention to critical factors like power, frequency range, renowned brands, and pricing. 

How do you get the best sound for your vinyl?

Getting the best sound quality out of your vinyl collection is more than just having the best speakers for vinyl. Here are some tips to truly level up your listening experience: 

  • Make sure your turntable is level.
  • Make sure your turntable's cartridge and stylus are working correctly, and if necessary, replace or upgrade them. 
  • Store your records correctly—vertically, not horizontally!
  • Clean your records every so often. 

What is the best record player?

The best record player for listening to vinyl is the Audio-Technica LP120, but we also recommend the Fluance RT81 Elite or the Pro-Ject Phono SB.

Try to avoid Crosley Cruiser Turntable models since they are known to ruin your records. However, higher-end Crosley turntables are still a decent option you can look into. 

Are there alternative speakers for vinyl worth considering?

There are plenty of other quality speakers on the market that would make great speakers for vinyl. Here are a few other options to look into: 

