Goodbye, pen and paper; there's a new way to let your creativity show. The evolution of technology in our lives is incredibly fascinating and the ability to draw on a tablet is something many thought we'd never see.
Contrary to typical tablets, some drawing tablets don't have screens. Rather, they are essentially a virtual piece of paper that sends pressure from the pad to the computer which powers it. These tablets come in many forms including computers, basic drawing pads, or typical tablets.
No matter what material artists draw on, they have to be willing to adapt to that surface. But, these five drawing tablets make it incredibly easy to get used to them. Consider these tablets before you begin the newest phase of your artistic lifestyle.
Specs
When it comes to drawing tablets, Wacom is one of the industry leaders. With virtually no lag and 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity in the battery-free pen included, this tablet is the best one on the market for professional artists.
The possibilities are endless when it comes to creativity with this tablet, and that is reinforced with a fully-customizable ExpressKeys located on the side of the active area. These buttons allow for artists to add their most-used tools to them for easy access.
Its lightweight design is perfect for using it on a desk or on your lap, and with multiple sizes available, you can use this practically anywhere. The Wacom Intuos Pro sells for $380 but often sees sale prices as low as $300, making it one of the less expensive drawing tablets out there.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs
Much like Wacom Intuos Pro above, this tablet has many customization options to make it easier for artists to access their most-used tools with just the press of a button. With 60 degrees of tilt and 8,192 pressure sensitivity levels, this unit matches, or beats, most of its competitors.
The biggest thing that sets this drawing tablet apart is its 13.3" display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. Instead of relying on connecting a computer to draw, you can bring this tablet virtually anywhere and let your creativity flourish.
At under $300, this tablet is a on the cheaper end without sacrificing incredible quality and precision. Sales come frequently for this unit, so if you want to draw on the go without spending your whole paycheck, the XP-Pen Artist13.3 is a perfect option.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs
Why get a tablet and a laptop when you can get two-in-one? The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 can truly do it all. This tablet can serve as a computer with the attachable keyboard and is preloaded with Windows 11.
Your creative capabilities shouldn't be contained just inside your home. With the portable Surface Pro 8, you can prop it up at a coffee shop, bring it to the park, or even find a spot in the library to read your favorite books on it.
There is an abundance of apps on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for artists of all skills and experience levels. Additionally, with an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, you will get excellent speed no matter what you use this tablet for.
Read the review: Windows Surface Pro 8 review
Pros:
Cons:
Specs
No matter our experience level with art, we always love a good deal, and that's exactly what this One by Wacom brings. For just $80, you can showcase your artistic abilities online with this drawing tablet.
With the included Wacom 2K pen, you get 2,048 pressure sensitivity levels - a high number for a budget drawing tablet. Additionally, the small size creates the opportunity to bring it everywhere you go - making it a perfect product for students.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs
Though this device sees a lower price than the one labeled "the best drawing tablet for the price," this HUION Inspiroy H430P Is the best one for beginners to the technology art world. With its small size and impressive pen that is included with the tablet, new users can enjoy high-quality work at a fraction of the price of the high-end equipment.
Even with its small stature, this unit included four express keys at the top of the active area so you can gain easy access to the tools you use most often. Additionally, this drawing tablet features the PW201 pen, which has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. But, the pen makes up for pressure sensitivity where it lacks tilt functions.
With a low price of $35 when not on sale, if you are trying to ease your way into electronic drawing, this could be just what you need.
Pros:
Cons:
Overall, the Wacom Intuos Pro is ZDNet's top choice when it comes to drawing tablets because if the accuracy of the pen to simulate a real writing utensil.
Here's a table of some key specs you need to know about these drawing tablets.
Drawing tablet
Price
Active area
Pen pressure levels
Wacom Intuos Pro PTH860
$380
8.7" x 5.8"
8,192
XP-PEN Artist Pro
$260
11.57" x 6.51"
8,192
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
$1,600
13" screen
4,096
One by Wacom
$80
8.5" x 5.3"
2,048
HUION Inspiroy H430P
$35
4.8" x 3"
4,096
The decision on which drawing tablet you buy ultimately comes down to what you plan on drawing. Size, express keys, and pressure levels all go into play, but it ultimately comes down to your personal preferences.
Consider this table before making your purchase to advance your art career.
Choose this drawing tablet…
If you…
Wacom Intuos Pro PTH860
Want a seamless drawing experience that is unmatched by its competition
XP-PEN Artist Pro
Want a purpose-built drawing tablet with a built-in 1080p screen
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Need a device that you can use for more than just art
One by Wacom
Are an artist working on a budget but still wants a high-quality product
HUION Inspiroy H430P
Are you a beginner and need a drawing tablet that can last a while
There are so many drawing tablets on the market. Some have computer-like capabilities, some are full-fledged tablets, and some are plain drawing pads with Incredible accuracy.
When looking to find the best drawing tablets, we looked at price, size, active area, pen pressure levels, and compatibility. Ultimately, we were able to separate each drawing tablet into subcategories within the list to ensure you can find the best one for you.
Drawing ultimately comes to do the creativity of the artist. But, having a good drawing pad if you plan to use a tablet can sometimes be just as important.
Yes. Drawing tablets make it easier for creators to take their vision and bring it to life virtually. They make it accessible to load your art directly into photoshop, or other creative platforms, to easily access and and share your work without the hassle of copy machine.
It all depends on personal preference, but there are no major differences between drawing tablets with a screen or without.
No. There are various types of drawing tablets including standalone drawing tablets and passive drawing tablets. Passive drawing tablets need to be connected to a computer in order to work while standalone drawing tablets have a built-in display and you can bring it anywhere without a computer.
Drawing pads are relatively new when it comes to core tech, and designers are constantly learning more things on how to make their products better. While the five Included in this list are the best currently, here are three alternatives to consider before making your next purchase.