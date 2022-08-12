/>
The 5 best drawing tablets: Top picks for artists and designers

What is the best drawing tablet? The Wacom Intuos Pro PTH860 is ZDNet's top choice because of its accuracy, tilt recognition, and an incredible amount of pressure levels. We researched and compared size as well as compatibility, price, and versatility to determine our No. 1 pick and several other honorable mentions.
Written by Josh Slate on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Goodbye, pen and paper; there's a new way to let your creativity show. The evolution of technology in our lives is incredibly fascinating and the ability to draw on a tablet is something many thought we'd never see. 

Contrary to typical tablets, some drawing tablets don't have screens. Rather, they are essentially a virtual piece of paper that sends pressure from the pad to the computer which powers it. These tablets come in many forms including computers, basic drawing pads, or typical tablets. 

No matter what material artists draw on, they have to be willing to adapt to that surface. But, these five drawing tablets make it incredibly easy to get used to them. Consider these tablets before you begin the newest phase of your artistic lifestyle.

Wacom Intuos Pro PTH860

Best drawing tablet overall
1296x729-6
Best Buy

Specs

  • Dimensions (L x W x H): 13.14" x 8.54" x .31"
  • Active area: 8.7" x 5.8"
  • Compatibility: Mac OS X 10.12 or later / Windows 7 or later
  • Pressure levels: 8,192

When it comes to drawing tablets, Wacom is one of the industry leaders. With virtually no lag and 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity in the battery-free pen included, this tablet is the best one on the market for professional artists.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to creativity with this tablet, and that is reinforced with a fully-customizable ExpressKeys located on the side of the active area. These buttons allow for artists to add their most-used tools to them for easy access.

Its lightweight design is perfect for using it on a desk or on your lap, and with multiple sizes available, you can use this practically anywhere. The Wacom Intuos Pro sells for $380 but often sees sale prices as low as $300, making it one of the less expensive drawing tablets out there.

Pros:

  • Low price for a high-quality product
  • Industry-leading amount of pressure sensitivity levels

Cons:

  • Need external screen
  • Need to replace the nubs on the stylus often
Wacom Intuos Pro PTH860

XP-PEN Artist Pro

Best Drawing tablet for internal display
1296x729-7
XP-PEN

Specs

  • Dimensions (L x W x H): 15.37" x 9.84" x .51"
  • Active area: 11.57" x 6.51"
  • Compatibility: Mac OS X 10.10 or later / Windows 7 or later
  • Pressure levels: 8,192

Much like Wacom Intuos Pro above, this tablet has many customization options to make it easier for artists to access their most-used tools with just the press of a button. With 60 degrees of tilt and 8,192 pressure sensitivity levels, this unit matches, or beats, most of its competitors.

The biggest thing that sets this drawing tablet apart is its 13.3" display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. Instead of relying on connecting a computer to draw, you can bring this tablet virtually anywhere and let your creativity flourish.

At under $300, this tablet is a on the cheaper end without sacrificing incredible quality and precision. Sales come frequently for this unit, so if you want to draw on the go without spending your whole paycheck, the XP-Pen Artist13.3 is a perfect option. 

Pros:

  • Built-in display
  • 8,192 pressure sensitivity levels

Cons:

  • No 4K resolution
  • It can be heavy depending on which size you choose
XP-PEN Artist Pro

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Best drawing tablet for versatility
1296x729-8
Best Buy

Specs

  • Dimensions (L x W x H): 11.3" x 8.2" x .37"
  • Active area: 13 inches
  • Compatibility: Windows
  • Pressure levels: 4,096

Why get a tablet and a laptop when you can get two-in-one? The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 can truly do it all. This tablet can serve as a computer with the attachable keyboard and is preloaded with Windows 11.

Your creative capabilities shouldn't be contained just inside your home. With the portable Surface Pro 8, you can prop it up at a coffee shop, bring it to the park, or even find a spot in the library to read your favorite books on it. 

There is an abundance of apps on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for artists of all skills and experience levels. Additionally, with an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, you will get excellent speed no matter what you use this tablet for.

Read the review: Windows Surface Pro 8 review

Pros:

  • Ability to do more than just draw
  • Has an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor
  • Excellent 13" display

Cons:

  • Pen and keyboard not included with tablet
  • Expensive if you just want to use it for art
Microsoft Surface Pro 8

One by Wacom

Best drawing tablet for the price
1296x729-9
Best Buy

Specs

  • Dimensions (L x W x H): 10.9" x 7.4" x .3"
  • Active area: 8.5" x 5.3"
  • Compatibility: Mac OS X 10.10 or later / Windows 7 or later / Latest installment of ChromeOS
  • Pressure levels: 2,048

No matter our experience level with art, we always love a good deal, and that's exactly what this One by Wacom brings. For just $80, you can showcase your artistic abilities online with this drawing tablet. 

With the included Wacom 2K pen, you get 2,048 pressure sensitivity levels - a high number for a budget drawing tablet. Additionally, the small size creates the opportunity to bring it everywhere you go - making it a perfect product for students.

Pros:

  • The small size makes it easily portable
  • Compatible with Chromebook, Apple, and Windows
  • Low price

Cons:

  • Small size limits opportunities to draw big-scale pictures
  • Doesn't use USB-C
One by Wacom

HUION Inspiroy H430P

Best drawing tablet for beginners
1296x729-10
Amazon

Specs

  • Dimensions (L x W x H): 7.36" x 5.51" x .31"
  • Active area: 4.8" x 3"
  • Compatibility: Mac OS X 10.12 or later / Windows 7 or later / Android 6.0 or later / Linux
  • Pressure levels: 4,096

Though this device sees a lower price than the one labeled "the best drawing tablet for the price," this HUION Inspiroy H430P Is the best one for beginners to the technology art world. With its small size and impressive pen that is included with the tablet, new users can enjoy high-quality work at a fraction of the price of the high-end equipment.

Even with its small stature, this unit included four express keys at the top of the active area so you can gain easy access to the tools you use most often. Additionally, this drawing tablet features the PW201 pen, which has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. But, the pen makes up for pressure sensitivity where it lacks tilt functions.

With a low price of $35 when not on sale, if you are trying to ease your way into electronic drawing, this could be just what you need.

Pros:

  • 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels
  • The small size makes It easily portable
  • Four express keys are located at the top

Cons:

  • No tilt function
  • Need external screen
HUION Inspiroy H430P

What is the best drawing tablet?

Overall, the Wacom Intuos Pro is ZDNet's top choice when it comes to drawing tablets because if the accuracy of the pen to simulate a real writing utensil.

Here's a table of some key specs you need to know about these drawing tablets.

Drawing tablet

Price

Active area

Pen pressure levels

Wacom Intuos Pro PTH860

$380

8.7" x 5.8"

8,192

XP-PEN Artist Pro

$260

11.57" x 6.51"

8,192

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

$1,600

13" screen

4,096

One by Wacom

$80

8.5" x 5.3"

2,048

HUION Inspiroy H430P

$35

4.8" x 3"

4,096

Which is the right drawing tablet for you?

The decision on which drawing tablet you buy ultimately comes down to what you plan on drawing. Size, express keys, and pressure levels all go into play, but it ultimately comes down to your personal preferences.

Consider this table before making your purchase to advance your art career.

Choose this drawing tablet

If you…

Wacom Intuos Pro PTH860

Want a seamless drawing experience that is unmatched by its competition

XP-PEN Artist Pro

Want a purpose-built drawing tablet with a built-in 1080p screen

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Need a device that you can use for more than just art

One by Wacom

Are an artist working on a budget but still wants a high-quality product

HUION Inspiroy H430P

Are you a beginner and need a drawing tablet that can last a while

How did we choose these drawing tablets?

There are so many drawing tablets on the market. Some have computer-like capabilities, some are full-fledged tablets, and some are plain drawing pads with Incredible accuracy.

When looking to find the best drawing tablets, we looked at price, size, active area, pen pressure levels, and compatibility. Ultimately, we were able to separate each drawing tablet into subcategories within the list to ensure you can find the best one for you.

Drawing ultimately comes to do the creativity of the artist. But, having a good drawing pad if you plan to use a tablet can sometimes be just as important.

Are drawing tablets worth it?

Yes. Drawing tablets make it easier for creators to take their vision and bring it to life virtually. They make it accessible to load your art directly into photoshop, or other creative platforms, to easily access and and share your work without the hassle of copy machine.

Are drawing tablets with a screen better?

It all depends on personal preference, but there are no major differences between drawing tablets with a screen or without. 

Do drawing tablets need a computer?

No. There are various types of drawing tablets including standalone drawing tablets and passive drawing tablets. Passive drawing tablets need to be connected to a computer in order to work while standalone drawing tablets have a built-in display and you can bring it anywhere without a computer.

Are there alternative drawing tablets worth considering?

Drawing pads are relatively new when it comes to core tech, and designers are constantly learning more things on how to make their products better. While the five Included in this list are the best currently, here are three alternatives to consider before making your next purchase.

Apple iPad Pro

 $669.75 at Amazon

UGEE M708 V3

 $49 at Amazon

HUION KAMVAS Pro 16

$400 at Amazon

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

