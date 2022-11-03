'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Fitness tracking used to mean a bulky strap or a pesky monitor—no longer is that an issue. Fitbits have changed the way we track our health and fitness, offering a convenient way to view your stats in a flash and monitor specific health details, like your blood pressure and heart rate. You can even track your sleep!
However, there is more than one model available, so it can be confusing when it comes time to choose which Fitbit is best for you. That is where we can help.
Tech specs: Screen size: 1.58" | Battery life: 6 days | Call/text notifications: Yes | Water resistance: 50m
The Fitbit Versa 3 is a smartwatch styled in a modern square design and specifically geared toward health and fitness. Its features built-in GPS with real-time health reporting that includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring through PurePulse 2.0 technology and an incorporated alarm clock. When you subscribe to Fitbit Premium, you will also receive a Daily Readiness Score.
For further convenience, Alexa and Google Assistant are built in and ready to go. You can get call and text notifications, plus access popular music apps like Pandora and Spotify. With a battery lasting six days, it has a generous screen size measuring just over 1.5" for easy viewing.
Tech specs: Screen size: 0.96" | Battery life: 8 days | Call/text notifications: Yes | Water-resistant: 50m
The Fitbit Ace 3 is our pick for the best Fitbit for kids with its fully-featured, waterproof build. It boasts built-in activity tracking with an incorporated sleep tracker that has bedtime reminders and silent alarms to help keep your child on track.
The screen size is just below an inch with clock faces that change animations throughout the day to keep your child interested, while parents will enjoy smartphone capability. To prolong use, there is a generous battery lasting up to eight day of use.
Tech specs: Screen size: 1.04" | Battery life: 7 days | Call/text notifications: Yes | Water-resistant: 50m
The Fitbit Charge 5 is all about reporting. The built-in GPS will help you track your progress, while the Health Metrics dashboard keeps you plugged into your body's stats, including SpO2 tracking, skin temperature changes, and changes in heart rate.
When you have a Premium membership, this model includes the Daily Readiness Score, helping you to determine when it's time to workout and when you need to rest. You also receive a daily Stress Management Score that helps you identify and relieve your body's reaction to stress with a mindfulness session delivered from an an on-wrist EDA sensor.
Tech specs: Screen size: 0.7" | Battery life: 10 days | Call/text notifications: Yes | Water-resistant: 50m
When you do not have a lot to spend, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is your best Fitness for a budget. At under $75, there are several benefits you receive for your money, including trackable Active Zone Minutes that work towards your weekly activity goal of 150 minutes.
To customize your workout, there are over 20 exercise modes that you can choose from, plus 24/7 heart rate tracking. Despite its low price tag, the battery lasts an impressive 10 days, the most of any of the best Fitbits.
Tech specs: Screen size: 1.58" | Battery life: 6 days | Call/text notifications: Yes | Water-resistant: 50m
The best Fitbit is the Fitbit Versa 3 for its stacked features, oversized screen, and modern design. To see how it measures up against our other picks, here is an overview of the best Fitbits.
Fitbit
Price
Screen size
Battery life
Fitbit Versa 3
$160
1.58"
6 days
Fitbit Ace 3
$80
0.96"
8 days
Fitbit Charge 5
$125
1.04"
7 days
Fitbit Inspire 2
$65
0.7"
10 days
Fitbit Sense
$200
1.58"
6 days
We can help you find the best Fitbit for your needs with our expert recommendations.
Choose this Fitbit...
If you want...
Fitbit Versa 3
The best overall option
Fitbit Ace 3
A kid-friendly Fitbit
Fitbit Charge 5
A Fitbit worthy of athletes
Fitbit Inspire 2
A budget-friendly Fitbit with great battery life
Fitbit Sense
A high-tech Fitbit with advanced features and sensors
There are several factors we use to find the best Fitbits.
Features: From workout tracking to health reporting and sleep tracking, there are a series of features that each Fitbit offers that can help you improve your health and wellness.
Battery life: Your Fitbit won't matter if it does not have the battery life to keep up with your activity, so we consider the battery life for each Fitbit model.
Price: Fitbits can range in price considerably, so we look for options that meet a variety of budgets.
The best Fitbits are all water resistant up to 50 meters, which means that you can swim and shower with them.
The Fitbit app is available from both the App Store and Google Play to work with your iPhone or Android phone.
Right now, Fitbits do not have the capability to track blood pressure. However, Fitbit recently conducted a study on how/if Fitbit devices can estimate blood pressure using pulse arrival time, so it's a possibility the technology could appear in a future Fitbit down the line.
In our search for the best Fitbit, we also found these alternative Fitbits that may be worthy of your consideration.