Fitness trackers and smartwatches have been all the rage, but what about other fitness wearables?
Thanks to today's digital technology, fitness rings have completely transformed the fitness landscape, suddenly making it possible for you to monitor your health and improve your fitness, all without opening your phone or waiting for doctor results. Fitness rings can be an excellent way to monitor your health and even keep abreast of your latest developments, whether it is a change in schedule or a change in blood pressure.
Take your workouts to the next level with these best fitness rings.
The Oura Ring Gen3 is especially notable for its incredible effects during COVID. The University of West Virginia researchers found that the ring could detect COVID symptoms up to three days earlier, an especially impressive feat given the extended coronavirus pandemic. Beyond that, the Oura Ring can last up to seven full days without requiring a battery charge, and because it weighs just up to six grams, the ring is likely much more lightweight than your other models. For functionality, it is compatible with both Apple Health and Google Fit, tracking your health while also calculating your activity. There is built-in Period Prediction with cycle tracking, plus a sleep tracker to ensure you are catching your best zzzs at night. Constructed of lightweight titanium, the Oura Ring Gen3 comes with a resistance of 100 meters, so it can withstand being submerged more than 325 feet underwater if you are the regular swimmer.
Go2sleep is aptly named since it is one of the best sleep trackers for 2022. It was also named the Best Value Sleep Tracker by the Sleep Foundation in 2022, inspiring further confidence in its abilities. This fitness ring measures not only your heart rate but collects other data, as well, such as your level of oxygen in your blood (SpO2), AHI, heart rate variability (HRV), and perfusion index with vibration feedback for easy notification. You can see your results right away in real-time, although reporting is still available with the ability to export CSV files, so you can collect your reports for later review. Plus, Go2sleep still manages to remain lightweight at just six grams.
The Leagway R3 Smart Ring is an affordable fitness ring that is waterproof with a beautiful Epoxy crystal ceramic design. It is made of special materials that claim to improve overall health, such as FIR Energy Stone, Volcanic Magnet, and Germanium Grai. Combined, they can help improve both human metabolism and blood circulation while protecting you from harmful electromagnetic waves typically delivered via your phone or computer. However, this fitness ring goes far beyond just fitness. You can also use it to save data, whether it is a simple memo or a view of your schedule. It is compatible with both Windows and Android, adding a further convenience to your everyday use.
The Motiv Ring Fitness, Sleep and Heart Rate Tracker is also called the 24/7 Smart Ring because it is constantly working, tracking and sending information to you at all times so you know where your health stands. It not only focuses on fitness and sleep but your heart rate, as well. You can receive stats that include things like the minutes you spent active and resting, calories burned, steps, and distance. It will also advise on the types of activities in which you engage and the type of intensity. Plus, there is built-in sleep tracking. The minimalist titanium design is lightweight and waterproof up to 165 feet. While the battery life only lasts up to three days, it does take just 90 minutes for a quick charge. The ring is compatible with both iOS and Android systems for easy compatibility. For better peace of mind, there is a one-year warranty and 45-day guarantee with your purchase.
The ORII Smart Ring takes things one step further with the ability to send and receive texts right from your ring. Using Bluetooth connectivity, it even has an airplane mode for those frequent flyers. With the ring, you have the ability to enjoy audio sessions for things like meditation, focus, and energy. It will track your activity, sleep, and fitness and then give you advice on how to improve to a healthier lifestyle. It measures your heart rate in what ORII advertises is a far more accurate reading when using your finger than your wrist. It is compatible with both Apple Health and Google Fit. Made of non-allergenic titanium and measuring up to six grams, there is a battery life lasting up to seven days and is waterproof up to 100 meters for excellent range.
The Oura Ring Gen3 is our overall pick for the best fitness ring when you want a stylish but reliable fitness ring. The companion app helps you keep an eye on your fitness, and it is especially notable for its COVID-detecting abilities. This ring is on the pricier side, but it comes with an extended battery lasting up to an entire week. As an added bonus, it is water-resistant, too.
Fitness ring
Cost
Battery life
Water resistant
Sleep tracker
Oura Ring Gen3
$299
4 - 7 days
Yes
Yes
Go2Sleep
$99
3 days
Yes
Yes
Leagway R3 Smart Ring
$24.99
To-go charger included
Yes
No
Motiv Ring Fitness, Sleep and Heart Rate Tracker
$199.99
3 days
Yes
Yes
ORII Smart Ring
$299
4 -7 days
Yes
Yes
After a while, all the fitness rings can begin to blur together during your search. That is why we offer our expert recommendations on how to find the best fitness ring for your personal needs.
Choose this fitness ring...
If you want...
Oura Ring Gen3
A stylish but reliable fitness ring
Go2Sleep
A fitness ring to monitor your sleep
Leagway R3 Smart Ring
A tracker compatible with Android and Windows
Motiv Ring Fitness, Sleep and Heart Rate Tracker
An all-in-one option
ORII Smart Ring
To send and receive text messages
There are several factors we consider when evaluating the best fitness rings.
When shopping the best fitness rings, consider which features are most important to you and be sure to explore your options so you can find the best fit for your needs.
A fitness ring is also known as a smart ring. Similar to a smartwatch, this is an electronic device that you wear around your finger to monitor your health and activity. It uses sensors and special chips to track and store your information.
Fitness rings range in cost from $25 all the way to $300 for some models. That is why it is so important to shop around to find the right model for your budget.
In our search for the best fitness rings, we also found a few other options that could work for you.
