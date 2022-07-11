/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Health Fitness

The 5 best fitness rings: Health tracking at your fingertip

What is the best fitness ring? The Oura is ZDNet's top pick. We researched and compared fitness rings based on cost, battery life, water resistance, sleep tracking capabilities, and more. The best fitness rings can help you achieve your best health with cost-effective, reliable performance. Read our expert review of the Oura Ring Gen3, as well as our other picks for the best fitness rings.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Fitness trackers and smartwatches have been all the rage, but what about other fitness wearables? 

Thanks to today's digital technology, fitness rings have completely transformed the fitness landscape, suddenly making it possible for you to monitor your health and improve your fitness, all without opening your phone or waiting for doctor results. Fitness rings can be an excellent way to monitor your health and even keep abreast of your latest developments, whether it is a change in schedule or a change in blood pressure. 

Take your workouts to the next level with these best fitness rings.

Oura Ring Gen3

Best fitness ring overall
Oura Ring Gen3 best fitness ring

Features: 

  • Lasts up to seven full days without requiring a battery charge
  • Is compatible with both Apple Health and Google Fit

The Oura Ring Gen3 is especially notable for its incredible effects during COVID. The University of West Virginia researchers found that the ring could detect COVID symptoms up to three days earlier, an especially impressive feat given the extended coronavirus pandemic. Beyond that, the Oura Ring can last up to seven full days without requiring a battery charge, and because it weighs just up to six grams, the ring is likely much more lightweight than your other models. For functionality, it is compatible with both Apple Health and Google Fit, tracking your health while also calculating your activity. There is built-in Period Prediction with cycle tracking, plus a sleep tracker to ensure you are catching your best zzzs at night. Constructed of lightweight titanium, the Oura Ring Gen3 comes with a resistance of 100 meters, so it can withstand being submerged more than 325 feet underwater if you are the regular swimmer.

Pros

Cons

  • Multiple sensors
  • Compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit
  • Convenient companion app
  • Pricey
  • Membership required for most features
View now at Oura Ring

Go2sleep

Best fitness ring for sleep
Go2sleep best fitness ring

Features:

  • Measures not only your heart rate but collects other data like SpO2
  • You can see your results right away in real-time

Go2sleep is aptly named since it is one of the best sleep trackers for 2022. It was also named the Best Value Sleep Tracker by the Sleep Foundation in 2022, inspiring further confidence in its abilities. This fitness ring measures not only your heart rate but collects other data, as well, such as your level of oxygen in your blood (SpO2), AHI, heart rate variability (HRV), and perfusion index with vibration feedback for easy notification. You can see your results right away in real-time, although reporting is still available with the ability to export CSV files, so you can collect your reports for later review. Plus, Go2sleep still manages to remain lightweight at just six grams.

Pros

Cons

  • Excellent for sleep
  • Specialized wakeup mode
  • Find the Ring feature
  • Not the best for exercise
  • Some inaccuracies reported
View now at SleepOn

Leagway R3 Smart Ring

Best budget fitness ring
Leagway R3 Smart Ring best fitness ring

Features:

  • It is made of special materials that claim to improve overall health
  • Compatible with both Windows and Android

The Leagway R3 Smart Ring is an affordable fitness ring that is waterproof with a beautiful Epoxy crystal ceramic design. It is made of special materials that claim to improve overall health, such as FIR Energy Stone, Volcanic Magnet, and Germanium Grai. Combined, they can help improve both human metabolism and blood circulation while protecting you from harmful electromagnetic waves typically delivered via your phone or computer. However, this fitness ring goes far beyond just fitness. You can also use it to save data, whether it is a simple memo or a view of your schedule. It is compatible with both Windows and Android, adding a further convenience to your everyday use.

Pros

Cons

  • Waterproof
  • Great for Android systems
  • Charger for carrying
  • Not compatible with iOS
  • No sleep tracker
View now at Amazon

Motiv Ring Fitness, Sleep and Heart Rate Tracker

Best all-in-one fitness ring
Motiv Ring Fitness, Sleep and Heart Rate Tracker best fitness ring

Features:

  • There is built-in sleep tracking
  • The minimalist titanium design is lightweight and waterproof up to 165 feet

The Motiv Ring Fitness, Sleep and Heart Rate Tracker is also called the 24/7 Smart Ring because it is constantly working, tracking and sending information to you at all times so you know where your health stands. It not only focuses on fitness and sleep but your heart rate, as well. You can receive stats that include things like the minutes you spent active and resting, calories burned, steps, and distance. It will also advise on the types of activities in which you engage and the type of intensity. Plus, there is built-in sleep tracking. The minimalist titanium design is lightweight and waterproof up to 165 feet. While the battery life only lasts up to three days, it does take just 90 minutes for a quick charge. The ring is compatible with both iOS and Android systems for easy compatibility. For better peace of mind, there is a one-year warranty and 45-day guarantee with your purchase. 

Pros

Cons

  • Waterproof
  • Accurate reporting
  • Sleep tracking
  • Shorter battery life
  • Pricey
View now at Motiv

ORII Smart Ring

Best fitness ring for texting
ORII Smart Ring best fitness ring

Features: 

  • Send and receive texts right from your ring
  • Track your activity, sleep, and fitness

The ORII Smart Ring takes things one step further with the ability to send and receive texts right from your ring. Using Bluetooth connectivity, it even has an airplane mode for those frequent flyers. With the ring, you have the ability to enjoy audio sessions for things like meditation, focus, and energy. It will track your activity, sleep, and fitness and then give you advice on how to improve to a healthier lifestyle. It measures your heart rate in what ORII advertises is a far more accurate reading when using your finger than your wrist. It is compatible with both Apple Health and Google Fit. Made of non-allergenic titanium and measuring up to six grams, there is a battery life lasting up to seven days and is waterproof up to 100 meters for excellent range. 

Pros

Cons

  • Extended battery
  • Bone conduction technology
  • Waterproof
  • Expensive
  • Obtrusive design
View now at Orii

What is the best fitness ring?

The Oura Ring Gen3 is our overall pick for the best fitness ring when you want a stylish but reliable fitness ring. The companion app helps you keep an eye on your fitness, and it is especially notable for its COVID-detecting abilities. This ring is on the pricier side, but it comes with an extended battery lasting up to an entire week. As an added bonus, it is water-resistant, too.

Fitness ring

Cost

Battery life

Water resistant

Sleep tracker

Oura Ring Gen3

$299

4 - 7 days

Yes

Yes

Go2Sleep

$99

3 days

Yes

Yes

Leagway R3 Smart Ring

$24.99

To-go charger included

Yes

No

Motiv Ring Fitness, Sleep and Heart Rate Tracker

$199.99

3 days

Yes

Yes

ORII Smart Ring

$299

4 -7 days

Yes

Yes


Which is the right fitness ring for you?

After a while, all the fitness rings can begin to blur together during your search. That is why we offer our expert recommendations on how to find the best fitness ring for your personal needs.

Choose this fitness ring...

If you want...

Oura Ring Gen3

A stylish but reliable fitness ring

Go2Sleep

A fitness ring to monitor your sleep

Leagway R3 Smart Ring

A tracker compatible with Android and Windows

Motiv Ring Fitness, Sleep and Heart Rate Tracker

An all-in-one option

ORII Smart Ring

To send and receive text messages

How did we choose these fitness rings?

There are several factors we consider when evaluating the best fitness rings. 

  • Material: The ring's composition matters because it helps determine how heavy the ring will be on your finger. Most rings weigh about four to six grams, depending on your ring size, and are often made of durable, lightweight titanium.
  • Battery: You want to be sure that you can enjoy your ring properly, so we consider how long the battery will last before it needs another charge.
  • Features: Many of the best fitness rings include special features, like a sleep tracker, period predictor, and fitness tracker. These extra features can help you improve your health by keeping you informed and identifying your trouble areas. You typically can access these stats via a companion app.
  • Price: The cost of fitness rings can vary significantly. Our picks for the best fitness rings range in price from $30 to about $300, depending on the model and features you choose.  

When shopping the best fitness rings, consider which features are most important to you and be sure to explore your options so you can find the best fit for your needs.

What is a fitness ring?

A fitness ring is also known as a smart ring. Similar to a smartwatch, this is an electronic device that you wear around your finger to monitor your health and activity. It uses sensors and special chips to track and store your information. 

How much does a fitness ring cost?

Fitness rings range in cost from $25 all the way to $300 for some models. That is why it is so important to shop around to find the right model for your budget.

Are there alternative fitness rings worth considering?

In our search for the best fitness rings, we also found a few other options that could work for you. 

Keydex NFC Multifunction Ring: When you want a stylish fitness tracker

 $18.99 at Amazon

Circular Ring: Track your breathing rate

 $264 at Circular

For other ideas, check out our expert recommendations for 2022's best fitness trackers, the best home gym equipment, and the best workout apps

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)

Business
Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling
screen-shot-2022-06-27-at-10-54-07-am.png

Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling

Microsoft
American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business