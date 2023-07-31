'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases (and if your Fold 4 case will fit your new phone)
While the foldable phone isn't a new concept, folding smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 bring the concept into the 21st century. And with a great new phone comes the need for a new phone case.
Samsung makes official cases, which are guaranteed to fit your new phone, but are also on the pricey side, and don't offer some features like a built-in screen protector. Other brands like SupCase make rugged cases that are designed to handle everything from dropping your phone on your face while scrolling TikTok at 2 a.m. to being all but thrown out of a second-story window. There are also countless brands that offer slim, stylish cases that allow you to show off your personal style.
The official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 slim S-Pen case is my pick for the best Galaxy Z Fold phone case overall thanks to its guaranteed compatibility as well as its low profile and inclusion of an S-Pen with extra nibs. I've extensively researched many other brands and styles of Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases to help you find the best rugged protection and fashion cases. You can keep reading below to find out more about the Samsung slim S-Pen case as well as my other picks.
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases
- Guaranteed to fit Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Includes S-Pen and extra nibs
- Hard case
- No built-in screen protector
- Not moisture resistant
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S-Pen case features - Case style: Hard case | Color: Sand, Graphite, Icy Blue | Screen protector: No | Water resistance: N/A
The official, Samsung-branded S-Pen case is a near-perfect option if you're looking for a case that is guaranteed to fit your new Galaxy Z Fold 5. It's made of durable, molded TPU plastic for protection against everyday wear and tear as well as minor bumps and scratches. It also comes packaged with an S-Pen and extra pen nibs so you can keep your stylus handy and easily switch out worn-down nibs. The slim S-Pen case is available in three colors, so you can match your phone's color or show off your own personal style. The only downside is that it doesn't have a built-in screen protector.
- Military-grade protection
- Built-in screen protector
- Built-in kickstand/ring holder
- 1 year warranty
- Fairly bulky
- No belt holster included
SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro features - Case style: Hard case | Color: Black, cream, green, blue, red | Screen protector: Yes | Water resistance: MIL-STD-810G
If you're like me and your phone is constantly getting dropped, stepped on, or stolen by your dog, you might want the Unicorn Beetle Pro from SupCase to protect your new Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Unicorn Beetle Pro has been tested against MIL-STD-810G parameters for drop, shock, and moisture resistance. Our sister site CNET got to test the iPhone X version at CES 2018, which was able to survive a drop of 16 feet -- and if the Galaxy Z Fold 5 version is anything like that, your phone will be well-protected from anything your daily life can throw at it.
Along with rugged protection, the Unicorn Beetle Pro also features a built-in screen protector, which means you won't have to spend extra money on a separate item, as well as an S-Pen slot that doubles as a hinge protector. It also has an integrated kickstand/ring holder for easier viewing in landscape mode as well as more comfortable use when scrolling, typing, or writing with the stylus.
- Lightweight and low-profile
- Fingerprint and scratch-resistant matte finish
- Wireless charging and Power Share compatible
- No built-in screen protector
- Not water resistant
Spigen Thin Fit Pro features - Case style: Hard case | Color: Crystal clear, Frost Grey | Screen protector: No | Water resistance: N/A
If you hate heavy, bulky phone cases that sacrifice ease-of-use for protection, the Spigen Thin Fit Pro is a great, lightweight alternative. Like the Samsung Slim S-Pen case, the Thin Fit Pro is made of molded TPU plastic for a sure fit as well as a low profile that's easier to slip into a pocket or small bag. The matte finish helps keep your phone looking great by resisting fingerprint marks as well as everyday wear and tear. It's also thin enough to allow for wireless charging without having to remove the case from your phone first. It's even compatible with Samsung's Power Share feature which allows you to charge your Samsung wireless devices with your phone.
- Unique designs
- 10-foot drop resistance
- Built-in screen protector
- Pricey
- Not moisture resistant
i-Blason Cosmo features - Case style: Hard case | Color: Marble pink, marble purple, ocean blue | Screen protector: Yes | Water resistance: N/A
The i-Blason Cosmo is proof-positive that protecting your Galaxy Z Fold 5 doesn't have to be a bland, boring affair. This eye-catching phone case comes in three different colors: marble pink, marble purple, and ocean blue. Each color scheme integrates either pink or yellow gold accents as well as a textured, faceted design on the hinge protector to either show off your personality or blend in with your aesthetic office supplies. It comes with a built-in screen protector as well as an integrated slot for storing your S-Pen stylus. The case is also impact-resistant for drops up to 10 feet, giving you peace of mind for your new phone.
What is the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 case?
The best case for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the Samsung Slim S-Pen case. Since it's made by Samsung, it's guaranteed to fit your new Galaxy Z Fold 5, and it comes packaged with an S-Pen as well as extra pen nibs. It's made of molded TPU for durability and comes in three colors so you can match your phone color or show off your personal style.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
Price
Case style
Screen protector
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 slim S-Pen case
$100
Hard case
No
SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro
$90
Hard case
Yes
Spigen Thin Fit Pro
$50
Hard case
No
i-Blason Cosmo
$70
Hard case
Yes
Which is the right Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 case for you?
When shopping for a new phone case, it's best to consider what level of protection you need. Not only will this help prevent you from overspending or buying something you don't need, it can also help you anticipate career or life changes where you may need more or less phone protection.
If you work outdoors or in manufacturing, or are just notorious for destroying phones, it's best to opt for a very rugged phone case like the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro. These types of phone cases are often tested against military standards for shock, drop, and moisture resistance, so you can have more peace of mind.
But if you work from home or just want to keep your phone from getting scratched and cracked from everyday use, it may be better to opt for a thinner, more lightweight (and often less expensive) case. These tend to have lower profiles that are easier to slip into your pocket, but also sacrifice protection via built-in screen protectors and water resistance.
Buy this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 case...
If you need...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S-Pen case
An official Samsung case. This case is made by Samsung and guaranteed to fit the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro
A rugged case for better protection. This case is tested against military durability standards for drop, shock, and moisture resistance.
Spigen Thin Fit Pro
A lightweight case for your Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Spigen Thin Fit Pro features a low profile that's easier to fit into your pocket or bag.
i-Blason Cosmo
An ultra-stylish case for your Galaxy Z Fold 5. The i-Blason Cosmo comes in three colors with marble, rose gold, or yellow gold accents.
How did I choose these Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases?
When putting together this list of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases, I kept these criteria in mind:
- Cost: When it comes to phone cases, you get what you pay for, especially when it comes to "rugged" models. I've made sure that each case featured in this list has features and protection properties that are worth the price.
- Protection level: Not all phone cases are created equal. If you work a trade, in manufacturing, or spend a lot of time outdoors, it's better to opt for a rugged case. Whereas office professionals and casual mobile users may only require minimal phone protection.
- Compatibility: There is no worse feeling than getting your hands on a brand new phone and case for it, only to discover that your case doesn't fit. I've thoroughly researched each featured product to make sure that is designed to fit the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Will a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case fit my Galaxy Z Fold 5?
Unfortunately, no. This is because Samsung re-designed the rear camera arrangement, moving the flash from below the lenses to right next to them. If you try to force your Galaxy Z Fold 5 into a case meant for a previous generation, you may risk damaging your phone.
Does the Galaxy Z Fold 5 come with a pen?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 doesn't come packaged with an S-Pen stylus, unfortunately. While Samsung has never included an S-Pen with previous versions of the Galaxy Z Fold, it's still a bit irksome to need to spend extra money on a must-have accessory.
What is the point of a folding smartphone?
While Samsung has a whole page dedicated to trying to convince you to make the switch to a folding smartphone, the biggest draw is what made flip-phones so ubiquitous in the late 90s and early 00s: They're easier to fit into your pocket. A folding smartphone is a unique solution to the demand for bigger and better screens on our mobile devices while balancing screen size with portability and practicality.
A foldable phone also lets you take selfies and group pictures without having to contort yourself into uncomfortable angles for the perfect shot or asking strangers to take family photos. With the larger, unfolded screen, you can also multitask in several apps to streamline your workflow.
And a foldable phone brings back the satisfaction of snapping your phone shut to end an irritating call.
Are there alternative Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases worth considering?
While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a brand new phone, that means that cases designed for the phone are in short supply. But I've scoured Amazon, Best Buy, and the rest of the web to find more cases and skins that are available to buy or preorder:
BEST PRICE
SixBox for Galaxy Z Fold 5
This hard-case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features built-in hinge protection as well as a camera shutter for privacy as well as to protect the rear camera lenses from dust, debris, and scratches. It also has an integrated wallet for holding your payment cards, ID, and other important items.
BEST PRICE
OCase faux leather wallet case with S-Pen holder
This faux leather wallet case not only has room for all of your payment cards and IDs, but it also features built-in RFID protection so scammers can't scrape your card information. It also has an integrated kickstand for easier video watching or photo viewing.
BEST PRICE
DBrand genuine leather skin for Galaxy Z Fold 5
This protective skin from DBrand is made of genuine, full-grain leather. This means that as long as you keep it clean and conditioned, it will protect your phone for years to come; and it will acquire a nice, unique patina through daily use.