Best gifts: Top iPhone 11 accessories from $5 to $60

The holiday season has once again appeared, and on the heels of the Black Friday sales event, it is almost time to start filling up stockings and wrapping gifts.

Also: More mobile phone coverage

Most of us own a mobile device these days, and if the person you are buying a gift, for now, owns an iPhone 11 -- Apple's latest flagship smartphone -- you can purchase a range of accessories including covers, keyboards, and holders that will make great gifts while keeping Christmas affordable.

Below, we have rounded up some of the best gifts for iPhone 11 users over this holiday season.

Top iPhone 11 accessories

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.

ERS metal kickstand case for $16

See it now: Amazon

A useful stocking filler for iPhone 11 users is the ERS kickstand, a combined transparent case with a 2-way kickstand for portrait and landscape positioning.

iPhone keyboards (price varies)

See it now: Zagg

Over at Zagg, there is a wide variety of sleek and portable keyboards that are compatible with the iPhone 11. The Bluetooth-compatible range includes universal keyboards and stands, as well as wired models.

Black Eye phone lenses for $60+

See it now: Amazon

The Black Eye universal phone lens kit is an affordable setup for improving mobile photography. You can pick up a wide-angle, fisheye, or portrait lens separately, or the full kit for $249. Each lens is made from glass and aluminum and comes with a case to protect them when used on the move.

Ubio Labs wireless charging stand for $70

See it now: Costco

While slightly over budget, now that wireless charging has entered the mainstream, a charging stand suitable for both iPhones and Apple Watches could become a valued gift over the holiday season. Ubio Labs' offering is a 7.5W stand with two USB outputs that, while also affordable, is a small and sleek product that can be housed on a desk or coffee table.

Spigen Tough Armor phone case for $18

See it now: Amazon

Our mobile devices go through a lot daily, with drops, spills, and accidents only a breath away from causing a screen to crack or scratches embedding themselves. If you are looking for a smartphone case as a gift, the Spigen Tough Armor product is a polycarbonate option to cushion buttons or screens, and also includes a handy kickstand.

UAG military phone case for $60

See it now: Amazon

For a more rugged alternative, the UAG military phone case can be snapped up on Amazon. Compatible with wireless charging and meeting military drop-test standards, this case could be a great gift for an iPhone user this Christmas.

KiiPix instant photo printer for $52

See it now: Firebox

Another interesting gift this holiday season is the KiiPix. Available at Firebox, the portable printer can be used with your smartphone to print images with a retro filter. To use, you place the smartphone on the top with the photo you want to print on display, press the shutter button, and spin the dial.

GripTight GorillaPod for $40

See it now: Amazon

Mobile photography enthusiasts, especially those taking advantage of the new-and-improved cameras offered by devices including the iPhone 11, can give their images a boost by owning a tripod. This year, consider gifting the GropTight GorillaPod, a flexible plastic-and-steel tripod equipped with a mount to make sure devices remain secure.

Whitestone Dome glass screen protector for $46

See it now: Mobile Fun

If cases are not your thing, it is always wise to invest in some form of screen protector -- and the same can be said for the iPhone 11. A gift worth considering is the Whitestone Dome glass screen protector, which uses a combination of adhesive and UV light to 'bond' to a screen. This layer of protection can also be applied to screens that have been damaged.

Olixar dashboard mat for $11

See it now: Mobile Fun

Another budget-friendly option is Olixar's handy dashboard mat. The sticky mat fits snugly on your dashboard and is separated into different compartments for items, alongside a phone holder -- especially useful for those on the road who frequently use a GPS navigation system.

PopSockets PopGrip for $10

See it now: Amazon

Available in a variety of colors, the PopSockets PopGrip could be a fun stocking filler. The stickable grip gives users a more comfortable way to handle their phones and can also act as a stand.

More iPhone 11 accessories to consider