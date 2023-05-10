'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Google Pixel 7a is here and ready for preorder. Before the beautiful 6.1-inch gOLED screen becomes your newest pocket companion, make sure that it has the proper protection to stay looking shiny and new against the test of time and gravity.
Specifically fit for the Google Pixel 7a, here are the best options fit to support wireless charging, add a nice aesthetic, and, of course, protect your phone against the worst-case scenarios.
Google Pixel 7a case features: Colors: Charcoal, Coral, Sea, Seafoam, Snow | Material: Silicone
As with most new smartphone drops, the manufacturer has a case to match. Speaking of matching, the case colors come in the exact respective colors of the Pixel7a: Charcoal -- a sleek jet black, Coral -- a beautiful orange with pink undertones, Seafoam -- a soft baby blue, and Snow -- a pearly white. The beauty of these color-matched cases is that they just look like a protective enhancement of the phone itself, rather than a bulky afterthought.
ZDNET's June Wan tested the case this week and was impressed by the color matching along with its "grippy" texture and perfect fit. He also liked how it didn't compromise the precise "click" of the buttons. While not the most rugged case, Wan promises that it's still pretty durable, with the rounded edges protecting against bumps and drops.
The case is ready for preorder today for $30.
Oakxco Silicone Google Pixel 7a case features: Colors: Yellow, Black, Dark green, Lavender grey, Red, Sage green | Materials: Silicone, Recyclable materials, Microfiber lining
If you're looking for an affordable option that's still quality, this case from Oakxco perfectly fits the job -- and the Pixel 7a. Made out of durable liquid silicone, the case is protective, easy to clean, and smoothly slips into your pocket. It's also non-slip, which helps to prevent drops in the first place. Speaking of dropping, the company boasts 360 heavy duty drop protection thanks to a soft microfiber lining on the inside.
Additionally, there's a raised edge on the camera bump to protect the rear lenses. Currently available in six different colors, each adds a fun and bright aesthetic to the phone and can even mark your phone, preventing the "whose phone is whose" mixup.
Ringke Fusion case features: Color: Clear | Materials: Polycarbonate; TPU bumper frames
If you're a minimalist and want the beautiful Pixel 7a colors to shine without paying $30 for Google's matching case, Ringke's clear Fusion case offers a transparent design and durable build. With a polycarbonate back panel and TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) bumper frames, the case promises drop-proof protection, which is great if like me, you often drop your phone. With rounded corners to nicely fit the phone's edges, the case also boasts a secure fit and sleek look.
Zhiywu ring holder case features: Colors: Rose gold, black, blue | Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Chances are you use your phone to multitask, so you might as well have a case to match your multitasking needs -- and the case from Zhiywu does just that. Featuring a 360-degree rotating ring holder, the case allows for a more secure grip and kickstand positioning. Additionally, the attached plate is magnetic, which makes for easy connection to a magnetic car mount for hands-free navigation.
Besides versatility, the cases also boasts durability with raised bezels for screen and camera protection, grip-oriented TPU material, and impact resistant build.
Caseology Nano Pop features: Colors: Blueberry Navy, Thermoplastic Polyurethane| Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane
My phone is my hand, my pocket or purse, or on my desk. Basically, it has a lot of opportunities to fall throughout the day. Therefore, durability is at the forefront of my mind when shopping for a phone case. And this Caseology Nano Pop model packages military-grade protection and allows room for an additional screen protector in a slim silicone profile. Perfect for my -- and perhaps your -- clumsy lifestyle, the company advertises successful drop protection testing from a 48-inch height after 26 trials and a grippy interior texture for an extra layer of security.
While the dark navy and black colors are nothing too exciting, they offer a classic, sleek look that won't attract too much attention to a potential phone thief. Plus, the soft back texture combined with the dotted, grippy edges present the perfect duality for a pleasant yet tight grip.
The best Google Pixel 7a cases are price friendly, built of durable material, and often, wireless charging compatible. This chart further breaks it down.
Google Pixel 7a case
Price
Material
Wireless charging compatible?
Google's Pixel 7a case
$30
Silicone
Yes
Oakxco Sillicone Google Pixel 7a case
$10
Silicone shell with inside microfiber lining
Yes
Ringke Fusion case
$15
Polycarbonate and TPU bumper frames
Yes
Zhiywu ring holder case
$14
Thermoplastic Polyurethane
No
Caseology Nano Pop
$18
Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Yes
With multiple cases out there, it's important to choose the best one for you. This chart quickly breaks down these case's standout features.
Choose this case if…
You want…
Google's Pixel 7a case
A case made by Google for Google. With cases that perfectly color match the phones themselves, this case perfectly fits the phone and protects against fumbles.
Oakxco Sillicone Google Pixel 7a case
A budget-friendly case that is protective and pocketable. With a slim and durable design, the $10 case fits easily on the Pixel 7a, in your hand, purse, and budget.
Ringke Fusion case
A minimalist design with a lot of protective features. Made with polycarbonate, the shockproof case is perfect for slip ups without adding bulk.
Zhiywu ring holder case
A multitasker who needs the case to match. With a magnetic plate and 360-degree rotating ring, you can even use the case as a car mount or kickstand.
Caseology Nano Pop
A rugged phone case that doesn't compromise aesthetics. Rather than a boxy build, this case is slim while still promising military-grade drop protection.
After research and testing Google's Google Pixel 7a case, we chose cases from reputable brands with versatile functions to fit your specific needs when it comes to phone protection, aesthetic, and price.
Announced earlier today, the Google Pixel 7a is now available for preorder.
A phone case can help protect your phone from the realities of gravity, life, or your own clumsiness. Investing in a good case up front can also help you save on future phone repair costs or increase your chances of trading in your phone for a better deal.
Used commonly in engineering, polycarbonate is a durable plastic that many phone cases that begun to employ for increased durability.
Unfortunately, no. The Pixel 6a and 7a have different dimensions, and therefore need to be housed in different cases.