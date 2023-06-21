Amazon Prime Day is official: July 11-12 for major sales on tech and more

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
There are only a handful of times a year when you can expect to find standout deals that allow you to save up to hundreds of dollars on your favorite tech products, and one of those times is Amazon Prime Day.
The big annual sale is coming up, and the ZDNET team will have you covered during the expected two-day Prime Day event on the best deals for everything from Amazon products like Kindle and Fire TV devices to TVs, headphones, laptops, and more.
Also: Best Amazon Alexa devices you can buy
Amazon said that Prime Day 2022 was the biggest Prime Day event ever, with customers purchasing more than 300 million items worldwide and saving over $1.7 billion. We're expecting to see a similar turnout this year. Here is everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day 2023, and some of the top early deals we've found so far.
ZDNET will round up all of the best Prime Day deals on products like TVs, laptops, phones, monitors, and more once Prime Day kicks off July 11. Until then, we've found some of the top deals Amazon has made available early for Prime members.
More early Prime Day deals
Amazon has finally announced that the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be July 11 and 12. This follows the pattern of most years' past (with a few exceptions), falling on the second Tuesday and Wednesday in July.
The exclusive deals for Prime members will officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two day event, according to Amazon.
Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.)
The shopping event will be available to customers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK. Prime members in India will be able to shop on Prime Day later this summer.
Amazon Prime costs $14.99/month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139 which will save you a few bucks.
College students get a student discount of $7.49/month or $69 per year. In addition, those with qualified government assistance can receive a Prime membership for just $6.99 after their free trial.
The membership includes free one-day delivery on most items, as well as access to Amazon Prime Video.
The e-commerce giant always includes sales from the biggest brands, like Samsung, Philips, iRobot, and other renowned brands. You can expect to find exclusive deals on Amazon devices like Echo speakers, Fire TVs and Kindles, as well as sales for big-ticket tech items like laptops, tablets, phones, kitchen appliances, and more.
Amazon Prime Day typically happens just once a year, except for last year. In 2022, the e-commerce giant held both a July and an October Prime Day event, the latter of which was also two days long and featured exclusive deals. Based on the success of that event, we can assume this year will also have a fall Prime Day event, but we won't know for sure until Amazon announces it.
Amazon usually has its Prime Day deals broken down by category, as well as highlighting its lightening deals that only last a few hours on its homepage.
ZDNET will update our Amazon Prime Day deals pages throughout the event so you can see the latest deals and snag the best savings.
You can already explore some deals set for the sales event by visiting Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale page.