The best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases you can buy
Google's latest flagship phones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, continue to be popular options (the Google Pixel 8a was also released last month). The phones have excellent camera quality, and integration of Google AI and still offer sharper displays than their predecessors. Google upgraded the Pixel 8's rear camera and refresh rate for smooth scrolling, and the company embedded powerful security features and around-the-clock battery life into the phone, which starts at $549.
As for the Pixel 8 Pro, you're getting a pro-level triple rear camera system (the best camera to date, according to the company), a brighter display, the same all-day battery and expedient performance, and, for the first time in a Google Pixel, a thermometer that scans the temperature of food and beverages. The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $749.
What are the best Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases right now?
ZDNET has scoured the web for the best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phone cases that offer drop protection and a sleek style to secure your phone and reduce the chances of cracks, scuffs, or dents to that new device. Our pick for the best Google Pixel case is Dbrand's Grip Case hanks to its 10 feet of impact protection, grippy and secure feel, and reasonable price. However, any cases on this list can provide security and style. Keep reading for more of our favorite Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases.
The best Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases of 2024
- MagSafe-enabled
- Super grippy
- 10 feet of impact protection
- The grippy-ness of the phone might be tough for easy pocketability
For people whose phones are perpetually in their hands, this Dbrand Grip case ensures that the phone stays there. According to Dbrand, this case is the grippiest you'll get. One Dbrand customer on Reddit said their case lasted two and a half years without any peeling of the grip material.
Thousands of textured dots line the perimeter of the Dbrand Grip case to give you an unshakeable grip on your new phone. The case comes in a signature black lining, but you can customize it with over 40 options from Dbrand. Depending on customization, the Grip case is priced between $45 and $55.
Dbrand Grip Case features: 10 feet of impact protection | Available for both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro | Customizable with up to 40+ options | MagSafe-enabled
- 8 feet of drop protection
- Made with recycled material
- Doesn't have protective corners like other Casetify cases
A protective case is great, but often, it feels like you're trading off style for security. Casetify's Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. One Casetify customer noted that the case was attractive, durable, and grippy without slipping out of their hands.
You can customize your case with Casetify's designs and your name or monogram. The case comprises 65% recycled plastic, making it a relatively eco-conscious choice. Raised bezels and Casetify's EcoShock cushioning and dissipation technology keep your phone's screen and camera safe for up to 8 feet of drop protection.
Casetify Impact Case features: 8 feet of drop protection | EcoShock cushioning technology | Available for Pixel 8 and Pro | Comes in clear/black and matte/black
- Affordable
- Military-grade protection
- Only comes in one color
It can be tough to find a good-quality phone case under $50, but this one from Spigen provides military-grade protection through its Air Cushion technology. It also features a sleek design with raised bezels for screen and camera protection. One Amazon customer said the case was sleek and comfortable but still durable in your hands.
Most importantly, it's only $30. This case is for the purists out there -- it doesn't come with any special features (and it only comes in matte black). But it protects your phone without any of the bells and whistles for a comparably inexpensive price.
Spigen Rugged Armor Case features: Military-grade protection | Available for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro | Comes in matte black
- 12 feet of drop protection
- Lifetime warranty
- Clear cases tend to yellow overtime
Clear cases might seem boring, but when they offer 12 feet of drop protection and are made with 50% TPU, they're worth your attention. A clear case can let you show off your mint or rose-colored Pixel phone. One Case-Mate reviewer said, "I have definitely dropped my phone numerous times now with this case on it. It has withheld all the drops with no damage to my phone (which is totally multiple times a day). I totally recommend this case!"
This Case-Mate Signature Clear Case is only $45 and offers the highest drop protection on this list. If anything happens to this case and it doesn't live up to its promises, Case-Mate's lifetime warranty can help make amends.
Case-Mate Signature Clear Case features: 12 feet of drop protection | Clear | Made with recycled TPU
- Slim
- Stain-resistant
- Drop-tested
- Only 4 color options
Sometimes, a phone manufacturer knows how to create the perfect case for its phones. Google Pixel 8 cases are made of 42% recycled polycarbonate and soft silicone. The microfiber-lined structure is stain-resistant and drop-tested, proven to protect against the hustle and bustle of daily life.
One Amazon customer said, "This is an excellent case that is slim and grippy while still showing off the unique styling of the Pixel 8. Highly recommended!"
With over four different colors to choose from, this case will protect your new Pixel 8 phone in style.
Google Pixel 8 Case features: Lightweight | Available for both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro | Customizable with up to 4 options | Wireless charging
- Dual-layer protection for added security
- Comes in stylish designs and colors
- Not as protective as other cases on this list
I'll admit, sometimes I prize beauty over functionality. This is a phone you're going to be taking mirror selfies with. Why have an ugly, bland case in all those photos of yours? These Burga Tough cases are by far the cutest in this lineup. One customer said they loved the design, the case feels excellent quality, and it seems to protect their phone well so far.
Whether you want your Google Pixel decked out in checkers, zebra print, snakeskin, flowers, or doodled hearts, Burga's got you. While not as protective as the other cases on this list, the Burga cases still offer dual-layer protection through a silicone interior, hardshell exterior, and raised bezels for protection where it counts. Cases start at $50.
Burga Tough Case features: Dual-layer protection | Available for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
What's the best Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro case?
The best Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro case you can buy is Dbrand's Grip Case. At $55, it offers the highest level of drop protection, plenty of designs, and MagSafe-enabled technology to dock all your portable chargers, wallets, and more.
Google Pixel 8 Case table
Price table
Drop Protection?
Dbrand Grip Case
$55
Yes
Casetify Impact Case
$58
Yes
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
$30
Yes
Case-Mate Signature Clear Case
$45
Yes
Google Pixel 8 Case
$35
Yes
Burga Tough Case
$50
No
Which Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro case is right for you?
The proper phone case for you depends on what matters most to you in a case. If you want a versatile phone case that protects your phone upon drops and that you can plug a MagSafe wallet or charger onto, you'd be wise to buy Dbrand's grip case. But if you want a customizable case that matches your style and vibe, a Burga or Casetify case could be the move. Both companies boast cute and unique designs and some drop protection (Case-Mate's case offers 12 feet, Casetify's cases offer 8 feet, while Burga's cases fall short of legit drop protection).
|Choose this case...
|If you want...
|Dbrand Grip Case
|A great case with drop protection of up to 10 feet, a grippy texture that stays in your hand, over 40 different design options, and MagSafe-enabled tech that starts at $45.
|Casetify Impact Case
|A case with up to 8 feet of drop protection, made with recycled material and super customizable, starting at $40.
|Spigen Rugged Armor Case
|A black case that's affordable for just $30 but will also secure your phone with military-grade protection.
|Case-Mate Signature Clear Case
|A clear case at an affordable price that offers the highest level of drop protection at 12 feet.
|Burga Tough Case
|A stylish case with over 200 designs to choose from that offers some security but not much.
Factors to consider when choosing a Pixel 8 case:
The cases chosen provide a variety of price points and needs for you to choose from. Ultimately, we weighed the following aspects when curating this list:
- Size: Just because a case is marketed as stylish or protective doesn't mean it'll fit your device. For that reason, you need a case that firmly wraps around your phone, protecting it from drops and bumps while allowing you to use all its physical features.
- Durability: You probably wouldn't be checking out this page if you weren't worried about damaging your new Pixel 8. The best phone cases protect your device from drops, cracked screens, and water damage. You should always look for a case made from high-quality materials such as wood, polycarbonate, or silicone.
- Style: We understand if you're only here for the design. Finding the perfect phone case to showcase your unique style is one of the best parts about owning a phone. It's part of who we are, after all. For that reason, we recommend the Burga Tough Case. It does the job regarding day-to-day protection but elevates your phone's uniqueness.
- Compatibility: There will always be limitations like any other phone case. Double-check that your other devices are compatible with your new phone case. Unless you plan to replace your phone wallet, pop socket, or ring holder, you might consider getting a universal phone accessory.
How did we choose these Pixel 8 cases?
We considered several factors while searching for the best Pixel 8 cases. We looked at top brands and customer reviews (good and bad) when considering these Pixel 8 cases to select our top picks. When we go hands-on with a phone case, we consider ease of setup, performance quality, functionality, and value for the price.
Do Google Pixel phones need a case?
Even if you have gone without a screen protector or phone case on your past phones, you can't count on good luck and gracefulness forever. The laws of gravity come for us all. Eventually, you're going to drop your phone. When that happens, and if your phone breaks, screen repairs, and damage could cost you hundreds of dollars -- far more than a screen protector and phone case will.
What cases work for Google Pixel 8?
Case brands like Casetify, Dbrand, Spigen, Case-Mate, and Burga all offer compatible cases for the Google Pixel 8 series.
How much does the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cost?
The Pixel 8 starts at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999.
Are there alternative Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases worth considering?
While the cases above provide your Pixel 8 with protection, style, and a slew of handy features, there are dozens of alternative phone cases with special touches at varying price points you can consider. Below are a few of them.