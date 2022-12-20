'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Many of us are reliant on our iPads, and it's easy to forget how delicate tablets are until they break. That's why it's critical we protect our devices with the best iPad screen protector.
Not all iPad screen protectors are high-quality, and others offer extra features, like blue light filters or privacy screening. Luckily, we've done the research so you don't have to. These are the best iPad screen protectors you can buy today.
Also: Learn about the best iPad models available
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 11.34 x 8.78 x 0.53 inches | Weight: 2.35 ounces | Drop-resistant: No | Scratch-resistant:Yes
The Ailun Screen Protector gets our vote for the best iPad screen protector. Made from tempered glass, it boasts a 9H hardness to better withstand any hazards it may meet with built-in scratch resistance. It also has an oleophobic coating to fight fingerprints and smudges. This 0.33mm glass screen protector is compatible with both iPad Air and iPad Pro models.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 9.61 x 6.89 x 0.02 inches | Weight: 1.55 ounces | Drop-resistant: No | Scratch-resistant: Yes
The ESR Screen Protector is easy to install with bubble-free installation. The kit includes an alignment frame so you can get your iPad screen protector just right. It has a glossy finish that is scratch-resistant for fighting everyday hazards that can ruin the screen. Made of tempered glass, it has a 0.3mm thickness and 9H hardness to withstand scrapes and scratches. Even better, you get two iPad screen protectors with your purchase. This works with both the iPad Pro and the iPad Air.
Read the review: ESR Screen Protector
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 3.8"x 2.73 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 9.5 ounces | Drop-resistant: No | Scratch-resistant: Yes
The Jetech 2-Pack Screen Protector incorporates 0.33mm tempered glass with 9H hardness to better protect your iPad. It does not interfere with Face ID, and it's compatible with Apple Pencil. There is a dust-free and fingerprint-free design to keep you more focused on your work and less on cleaning your screen. This screen protector comes in a two-pack and fits a variety of iPad Air and iPad Pro models.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 12.48 x 9.45 x 0.12 inches | Weight: 0.353 ounces | Drop-resistant: No | Scratch-resistant: Yes
If you use Apple Pencil, you will love Paperlike for its simplicity and compatibility. Compatible with both the iPad Pro and iPad Air, it's made of tempered glass with a smooth, scratch-resistant surface and reinforced edges for better longevity. The screen protector is also smudge-resistant to help keep your display clean and improve visibility.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 2.64 x 0.03 x 6.61 inches | Weight: 0.352 ounces | Drop-resistant: Yes | Scratch-resistant: Yes
Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Screen Protector provides incredible protection for your iPad against everyday hazards. The smooth screen is made of tempered glass that has the ultimate trio: Scratch resistance, smudge resistance, and oil resistance for incredible clarity. It fits onto your screen tightly with an EZ Apply Tray to simplify application. With your purchase, you also receive a limited lifetime warranty to better protect your iPad.
Read the review: Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Screen Protector review
The Ailun Screen Protector gets our vote for best iPad screen protector. It is affordable at under $10, and with 9H hardness, it can withstand most basic hazards. To see how it compares, here is an overview of the best iPad screen protectors.
Best iPad screen protector
Cost
Item hardness
Ailun Screen Protector
$8.98
9H
ESR Screen Protector
$14.99
9H
Jetech 2-Pack Screen Protector
$8.99
9H
Paperlike
$39.99
3H
Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Screen Protector
$23.99
9H
Our expert recommendations can help you find the right iPad screen protector for your needs. Check out our decision tree below to find the best choice for your price point and preferences.
Choose this best iPad screen protector...
If you want...
Ailun Screen Protector
Affordability matched by performance
ESR Screen Protector
Quick and easy installation
Jetech 2-Pack Screen Protector
A two-pack of screen protectors
Paperlike
An ultra-lightweight screen protector
Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Screen Protector
The most impact resistance
While evaluating each iPad screen protector, we consider several factors that can help you in your search.
Yes, iPad screen protectors are built to work with your Apple Pencil for easier use.
An iPad screen protector can vary in cost depending on the model you choose. The best iPad screen protectors range in cost from $9 to $40 based on features and durability.
While searching for the best iPad screen protectors, we found these models that almost made our list.
For other picks, check out our reviews for the best iPads for kids, the best iPad Pro cases, and the best iPad Pro keyboard cases!